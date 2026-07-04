India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Team India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20 of 3 match series at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. First T20 was a close encounter where India secured a 2 runs victory over visitors. It was a nail biting match at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, After losing the toss team India put a total of 162 runs on the board. It is not a tough target at this pitch, at a time Sri Lanka was in a situation to achieve the target but the team lost the wickets in a regular gap and in the last over they needed 13 runs where Axar Patel stopped Sri Lanka 2 runs behind the target.

Bet on T20

For India Debutent Shivam Mavi did a fantastic job, by picking 4 wickets he became only the third Indian men's bowler after Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha to get a four-wicket haul on their T20I debut. In batting Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda played some good knocks.

India has already taken 1-0 lead in the series and Sri Lanka is looking for a comeback so we hope for a close encounter again in the second match of the series.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of winning

Sri Lanka lost 11 matches in a row at Indian Soil. Team wants to comeback from this shameful record and try to do their best. In the first T20 they were looking challenging at the start but they failed to keep the momentum. Team India has a high confidence in the leadership of Hardik Pandya as they never lost a T20 match in his captionship. India has 85% chances to win the second T20.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is in the favor of the home team as the men in blue won all their matches against the Island team at their home ground. India is in amazing T20 form and the team has some star T20 players so we may expect a close triumph for team India.

India to win @ 1.34

Sri Lanka to win @ 3.10

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs Sri Lanka Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Hosts have already taken a 1-0 lead in this crucial series. Sri Lanka will look for a comeback but having an eye on team India’s performance we expect a 2-1 victory for team India or White wash of Sri Lankan team is also not a big concern of surprise. Sri Lankan team do not have good records on Indian pitches, on the other hand Indian team has some star T20 players, the team will take advantage of local conditions as well.

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Urman Malik are some good pick from team India whereas Dasun Shanaka, Kushal Mendis, Dhananjay De Silva and Hasranga are some countable players from Srilankan side.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

MCA Pitch has been considered a good batting track but at night time due makes the outfield slow so the team winning the toss may decide to field first. Spinners may get some help from the wickets. We hope Sri Lanka may win yet another crucial toss.

Weather Report

On 5rd Jan 2023 there will be good playing conditions as the temperature will be around 27 degree celsius mark with a humidity of 40%. There will be no rain obstacle in the match.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma is out of the series due to thumb injury.Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are on rest for the T20 series. Shubhman Gill and Shivam Mavi started their T20 debut from the last match played against Sri Lanka. Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Urman Malik are also included in the squad.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Deepak Hooda Batsman Surya Kumar yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Sanju Samsan Batsman Harshal Patel Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Axar Patel All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

India Team Form

Team India is in tremendous form. They managed to get a close victory with 2 runs in the first T20. Before this, India smashed Bangladesh in a Test series and had a successful tour of New Zealand. Team played extremely well in the recent T20 world cup as well. Mr. 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav is in tremendous form as we saw at the New Zealand Tour. Ishan Kishan just smashed a double ton in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Debutent Shivam Mavi impressed by grabbing 4 important wickets in 1st T20.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka is expected to play with the same team which played in the 1st T20. There is no news of Injury and change in the squad.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lankasquad for the T20 series:Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka is not in good touch. Team is so dependable on Dasun Sanaka. They lost their 11 back to back matches on Indian soil. In the previous match their batsmen failed to make a good start and lost wickets with wrong shot selection. Bowling has not been so effective.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka has never won against India in T20s since 2016. Both the teams faced each other in 27 T20 matches so far in which India won 18 matches whereas Sri Lanka got victory in 8 matches. One match had no result.

Total T20 Matches played – 27

India won – 18

Sri lanka won – 8

No result - 1

India vs Sri Lanka Betting odds

After watching the performance of both the teams in first T20, chances of team India’s victory are high so bookies are giving team India some low odds of near about 1.34, on the other hand no any bookie is showing their interest in Sri Lanka’s victory so the Island Team is getting the high odds as 3.10.

India to win @ 1.34

Sri Lanka to win @ 3.10

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Ishan Kishan has been successful in keeping his outstanding form continue. He played a brilliant innings against Bangladesh with a double ton. In the first T20 he scored 37 with 2 sixes. Deepak Hooda is another key batsman in T20s who was the top scorer with 41 runs. Star T20 player failed to score a good knock but he has ability to smash any bowling attack. Suryakumar Yadav is currently ranked no. 1 batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. Suryakumar has 1408 runs in 42 T20I matches at an average of 44.00.

In the previous match Kushal Mendis and Captain Dasun Shanaka played well for Sri Lanka. MD Shanaka is the key batsman who scored more than 1200 runs in 83 matches with the high score of 74 not out. P Nisanka also has the ability to play some knocks as he smashed 1015 runs in 36 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga is doing well with bat and bowl.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowler

Shivam Mavi and Urman Malik are the new bowling sensation for team India. Shivam got a 4 wickets haul in his debut match. Umran Malik picked 2 wickets in the last match and he regularly made the opponent batsmen trouble with his speed. Star Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also has good records as he picked 87 wickets in 72 T20 matches. This young spinner is the highest wicket taker for India in 2022.

Maheesh Theekshana grabbed 32 wickets in 33 T20 matches. Wanindu Hasaranga and PWH de Silva continue with their all round performance, picking some wickets and making runs for the team.