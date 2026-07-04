India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

At last Sri Lanka got rid of back to back losses, by winning the 2nd T20 team came back into the series. Sri Lanka will come into the ground with high confidence when they play the third T20 against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on 7th January 2023.

Bet on T20

After Beating the Sri Lanka with a close encounter of 2 runs, India lost the 2nd T20 match with 16 runs. It was a high scoring match where the Island team put a challenging total of 206 runs on the board. DaSun Shanaka smashed 56 on 22 deliveries and became the first Sri Lankan Batsman with the fastest Half Century in just 20 balls. For India, Umran Malik was the successful bowler who picked 3 wickets in the last match. Shivam Mavi failed to keep the momentum of the previous match, although he showed his hands in batting. Arshdeep Singh had an expensive spell and his back to back no balls brought some bad luck for India.

Indian top order yet again failed to give a good start to the team. In middle order all rounder Axar Patel and Star batsman Surya Kumar Yadav played some brilliant innings with 65 and 51 runs respectively and they put India in the match but SKY also had some limit, he got caught on the boundary and India lost the hope.

Series is at 1-1 level, so we hope for a thrilling encounter from both the teams in the 3rd T20 match of the series at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of winning

After losing 11 back to back matches, Sri Lanka got the rhythm by winning the high scoring 2nd T20. On the other hand India is also in amazing form so it is going to be a close encounter. Although Sri Lanka came back into the series but with star T20 players and taking advantage of local conditions India is overshadowing the visitors. India has 68% chances of victory whereas Sri Lanka has 31.8% chances of winning the game.

Our Prediction

We expect a match and the series victory for team India as the home team won 11 matches in a row against the Island team at their home ground. India is in amazing T20 form and the team has some star T20 players so we may expect a close triumph for team India. As per our expectation Sri Lanka may give a challenge but India has ability to give answers with bat and ball. So we hope for a victory for team India.

India to win @ 1.41

Sri Lanka to win @ 3.02

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs Sri Lanka Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

What a form that Island team showcased in the last match by which they managed to level the series 1-1. India’s hope of whitewashing Sri Lanka has been washed with the loss of the 2nd match of the series. Now the tournament is still alive and both the teams will do their best to win the match and series because the third T20 will be like a final for both the teams.

Sri Lankan team do not have good records on Indian pitches, on the other hand Indian team has some star T20 players, the team will take advantage of local conditions as well.

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Urman Malik are some good pick from team India whereas Dasun Shanaka, Kushal Mendis, Dhananjay De Silva and Hasranga are some countable players from Srilankan side.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is full of runs for batsmen. Pacers will have a tough time here but spinners may get some help from the pitch. In the first two matches of the series, the team winning the toss decided to bowl first but at this pitch after winning the toss both the teams would like to bat first and put some physiological pressure on the opponent by making 200+ runs on the board.

Weather Report

It will be a clear sky and sunshine on 7th jan when both the teams will lok horns for a crucial match at Rajkot. Temperature is expected to be around the 33 degree celsius mark with a humidity of 41%. No chances of rain as the sky seems to be clear.

India Player List

Shubhman Gill and Shivam Mavi started their T20 debut from this T20 series against Sri Lanka. Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Urman Malik are also included in the squad in 1st T20 but in the last match Rahul Tripathi has been replaced with Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh has taken the place of Harshal Patel. Arshdeep was expensive in the last match and Shubhman was not successful in both the matches so team management may take the decision to keep them out of 3rd T20.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Deepak Hooda Batsman Surya Kumar yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Sanju Samsan Batsman Harshal Patel Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Axar Patel All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

India Team Form

Team India lost the last match but it doesn’t mean that team is not in good form. Team played tremendously well throughout the series. They managed to get a close victory with 2 runs in the first T20 and in the last match they fought till the end. Team has some best T20 players in the side and they can name the series 2-1.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka is expected to play with the same team which played in the 2nd T20. There is no news of Injury and change in the squad.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Chamika Karunaratne Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lankasquad for the T20 series:Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Team Form

Although the team's recent performance is average but Sri Lankan team has the ability to challenge the opponents as they did in the last match. Dasun Sanaka is in tremendous form. Hasranga is doing well with bat and bowl. Kushal Mendis is consistently making runs for the team. Dilshan Madhushanka has been funtastic with the bowl.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other in 28 T20 matches so far, in which India has the upper hand with 18 matches victory whereas Sri Lanka got victory in 9 matches. One match had no result.

Total T20 Matches played – 28

India won – 18

Sri lanka won – 9

No result - 1

India vs Sri Lanka Betting odds

Sri Lanka’s victory in the last match kept them alive in the series. So this Island team may not be underestimated. India is playing at home ground and has a strong batting line so its making Men in blue a choice of bookies. Team India is getting winning odds of 1.41, on the other hand Island Team is getting the high odds as 3.02.

India to win @ 1.41

Sri Lanka to win @ 3.02

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Axar Patel played an outstanding innings of 65 runs in just 31 balls in the last match. Ishan Kishan and Deepak also performed well in the series. Mr. 360 degree Surya Kumar Yadav scored 51 in 36 balls and played the shots all around the ground.

Srilankan team is mostly dependable on Kushal Mendis and Captain Dasun Shanaka who played some fantastic knocks in previous matches. MD Shanaka scored more than 1200 runs in 83 matches with the high score of 74 not out. P. Nisanka also has the ability to play some knocks as he smashed 1015 runs in 36 matches.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowler

Umran Malik took a total of 5 wickets in this series. Shivam Mavi picked 4 wickets in his debut match. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all rounder Axar Patel may also cause some trouble for Sri lankan Batsmen.

Dilshan Madhushanka and Kasun Rajita impressed with their bowling throughout the series. Star pacer Maheesh Theekshana has a good T20 record but not so impressive till now in this series. Sri Lankan team may also count on Wanindu Hasaranga and PWH de Silva to make some magic with both bat and bowl.