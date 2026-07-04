IND-W vs AUS-W Match Prediction

India Women will look to level the series by beating Australia Women on December 17 in the fourth T20I at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai from 7 PM IST onwards. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, after losing the series opener by nine wickets, staged a valiant show altogether in the second match, leading them to win the Super Over after the contest was tied, but endured a 21-run defeat in the third to go 2-1 down in the five-match series.

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IND-W vs AUS-W Chance of Winning

In th third T20I, the Australian juggernaut showed their class and proved to be too strong for the Indians to handle. Hence, the bookmakers have labelled Alyssa Healy and Co. the favourites, handing them odds of 1.47 compared to India’s lucrative 2.67.

Our Prediction

At one point, India were in control against Australia after coming to chase 173 in their last encounter. However, things changed quickly after well-set Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur’s departure as they slipped from 106/2 to 113/5 before eventually closing on 151/7. Yet, we would recommend the punters to keep faith in the Women in Blue for this match, as they will be desperate to roar back again to take this series to the decider.

IND-W to win @ 1.47 (Melbet)

AUS-W to win @ 2.67 (Melbet)

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IND-W vs AUS-W T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

There was little contest in the series opener between Australia and India at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. The visitors, despite conceding 172/5 after asking Harmanpreet and her girls to bat first, got the job done with ease with nine wickets and 11 balls to spare, courtesy of Beth Mooney’s impeccable 57-ball 89 not out. She was ably assisted by Healy (37 off 23 balls) and Tahlia McGrath (40* off 29 balls) to take her side past the finishing line.

The second T20I, which took place at the same venue, saw one of the most memorable nights in Indian women’s cricket history. Coming to chase a mammoth 188, India matched the total with the loss of five wickets in the end after Devika Vaidya scored four runs off the last ball. Then India punished Heather Graham by scoring 20 runs off her Super Over, and restricted Australia to 16/1 to beat Australia for the first time since March 2021.

The focus has now shifted to Brabourne Stadium, which hosted the third T20I and will also host the next two. There, Ellyse Perry showed composure last time, scoring 75 off 47 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Grace Harris played a breezy cameo as well, hitting 41 off just 18 balls to take Australia to 172/8. In reply, Shafali Verma, despite Smriti Mandhana’s early departure, kept India in the hunt, smacking 52 off 41 balls before returning to the pavilion. Harmanpreet Kaur tried her best, and so did Deepti Sharma, but they received little support from the others to take their side past the finishing line.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Toss Prediction

In all three matches so far, captains, after winning the toss, have decided to field first. Although Australia had emerged victorious after batting first in the third T20I, they would have liked to bowl first considering the ‘dew factor’. Therefore, expect the winning captain to go for fielding first as well in the coming game.

Weather Report

As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the evening on December 17 will be around 26° C, with no cloud cover at all. Also, there will only be a 1% probability of precipitation and a 0% probability of thunderstorms, indicating that the contest won’t be interrupted by bad weather.

IND-W Player List

IND-W squad for five-match T20I series:Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Devika Vaidya Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Captain and all-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper batter Radha Yadav All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjal Sarvani Bowler

India Women Team Form

As mentioned above, India just endured a 21-run defeat against Australia in the third T20I to go 2-1 down in the five-match series. Though Australia are too strong on paper for any side across the world, India, so far, have put up a strong all-round display in this series. Hence, it won’t be any surprise if they stun the potent Australian side again.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Captain and wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Amanda Wellington Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia rarely had off days in cricket, and the second T20I, which they lost on super over, was one of those days. Hence, if only India stage a spirited performance again in the fourth T20I, the series might move on to the decider, to be played on December 20.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head to Head

Thus far, India have locked horns with Australia in 28 T20Is, of which they have emerged victorious on only seven occasions. Just one fixture between the two sides has yielded no result while Australia have emerged on top in the remaining 20 matches.

IND-W vs AUS-W Betting Odds

Australia to hit fours more than 16.5 @ 1.8

In these three matches, Australia have hit a total of 71 fours against India. On average, this means they have struck almost 24 fours in a match, which tells the story of how safe this bet is. More precisely, the visitors had hit 24 fours in the first T20I, 28 fours in the second, and 19 fours in the third, all well above the suggested margin for the punters.

IND-W vs AUS-W Top Team Batsmen

Smriti Mandhana to be IND-W’s top batter @3.2

After scoring a fine 49-ball 79 in the second T20I, Mandhini made little impact in the third match, scoring 1 off 10 balls before trudging off the field. She will look to regain her familiar form to lead India from the top among the batters.

Beth Mooney to be AUS-W’s top batter @3.24

An unbeaten 57-ball 89, an unbeaten 57-ball 89, followed by a 22-ball 30. That’s how consistent Mooney is on this tour. Therefore, there is little doubt that she will be Australia’s key batter among the other stars.

IND-W vs AUS-W Top Team Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be IND-W’s top bowler @4

Sharma had a wicketless outing in the first T20I, but came back strongly from there on, taking three wickets from the next two matches. She is India’s primary weapon for picking up wickets in the middle overs, which they failed to do in the first two games. If Sharma gets his rhythm right, India may restrict Australia under 160.

Megan Schutt to be AUS-W’s top bowler @4.32

Schutt had two wayward outings in the first two matches, returning figures of 86/0 in her combined eight overs. She came back in style in the third, taking 1/23 to help her side to get the lead. If she carries the momentum, India will be in trouble and may lose the series with a game to spare.