India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction AUS 70 % Chance of Winning IND 30 % Bet Now! India Women and Australia Women will clash with each other on 23rd February in the first semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the coveted Newlands Cricket Ground. A thrilling contest is expected from both sides, as each of them is known for their brilliant performances on the field. India Women beat Ireland, Women, on Monday in a rain-soaked clash by 5 runs and entered the semifinals with six points. Their only defeat in the tournament came against England Women. The team has performed brilliantly and played cricket at its best and will look forward to reaching the finals of the tournament this year. On the other hand, Australia Women have shown what dominance feels like. They won all their matches in the group stage, and not by close margins, but with big numbers. The defending champions, Australia, have fired from all the guns and will look to play a similar performance in the semifinals.

Facts India Women and Australia Women have played 30 matches against each other, and the former has won only seven, while the latter has emerged victorious on 22 occasions.

Considered the heavyweights of the game, Australia Women also won the last bilateral series against India and also the warm-up match of this tournament. Bowlers did a wonderful job in restricting the highly potent Indian batting line-up to just 86 runs.

The Indian batting unit has had a good run in the tournament. Opener Smriti Mandhana has been the highest scorer with 149 runs in three matches. Jemimah and Harmanpreet Kaur provide much-needed balance to the side.

On the other hand, Aussie batter Allysa Healey has also scored 146 runs in three matches. Skipper Meg has performed too, but the middle order has failed to perform as per the expectations.

Both teams have experienced bowlers on their side. Each of the teams has shown clinical performance in the tournament and both are serious contenders to winning the trophy in this edition.

India Women vs Australia Women Chance of Winning

Both teams are widely regarded as the heavyweights of Women's Cricket. Their performance is known to be very competitive and above par. However, the Indian team faced one defeat in the group stage and the middle order has failed to come on top. Their batting is over-relied on Smriti Mandhana. The bowling performance has been average-ish in the tournament, there has been impactful performance but only from one bowler i.e. Renuka Thakur.

On the other hand, formidable Aussies stand tall. They have performed exceedingly well with the tag of defending champions in all the departments. In the warm-up match also, they defeated the Women in Blue with ease as they won by a margin of 44 runs. Considering the present form, Australia Women have a higher chance of winning.

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India Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Indian bowlers have been inconsistent with their performance. Renuka Thakur has picked up seven wickets in the tournament but they have not been consistent under pressure situations.

Smriti Mandhana missed the first match of the tournament but has managed to pile up staggering 149 runs. She also hit her career-best 87 runs against Ireland, she is the backbone of India’s batting order. It is crucial for her to stay on the crease.

The Australian team has dominated in the tournament so far and the head-to-head record is very favourable to them. They will look to continue their winning momentum with ease.

Aussie bowler Meghan Schutt has been phenomenal in the season by picking up wickets at crucial moments. She has taken eight wickets. In the warm-up match, they bowled out India for 86 runs. Darcie Brown picked up four wickets in that match.

Alyssa Healy has been the most successful batter in the tournament for the Aussies. She has scored 146 runs while skipper Meg has scored 90 runs. A lot will depend on their top order if they look forward to a big score.

India Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The coin toss could have a significant impact on the outcome of the forthcoming game between IND W and AUS W. The records reveal that in the 30 T20 matches played at this venue, only nine times has the team batting first won, while the chasing team has been victorious on 19 occasions. Hence, both teams may have an advantage if they opt to bowl first. The final result of the match could potentially be determined by the coin toss and the team's decision to bat or bowl first. In the recent game between SA W and BAN W held at the same venue, the Proteas succeeded in chasing the target and won the game.

Weather Report

Ahead of the upcoming match between India Women and Australia Women in Newlands, the weather report suggests that there is a very low probability of precipitation, with a 0% chance of rain. Despite the favourable outlook, there will be some partial cloud cover throughout the game. The temperature is anticipated to be between 23-16 degrees Celsius.

Taken together, the weather conditions in Newlands, Cape Town are expected to be pleasant and comfortable, providing an ideal atmosphere for an exciting cricket match.

India Women Player List

India Women’s team squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

India Women predicted X1:

PLAYER ROLE Harmanpreet Kaur (c) Allrounder Smriti Mandhana (vc) Opening Batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Batter Shikha Pandey Allrounder Renuka Singh Bowler Jemimah Rodrigues Middle order Batter Shafali Verma Opening Batter Deepti Sharma Allrounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women Team Form

Women in Blue have been in brilliant form lately. They have three wins out of the four matches in the tournament. Opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is currently in tremendous form. Despite not being to play the first match, she is still the second highest run scorer in the tournament. Jemimah has also shown her worthiness while the rest of the batters have failed to make any significant impact.

Skipper Harmanpreet has not scored big runs in the season so far. This could be a worry for them. In terms of bowling, Renuka Singh Thakur has been phenomenal, however, other bowlers too have not fared well under pressure situations as seen in the tournament so far. Deepti Sharma has not yet the mark in the tournament.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women's team squad: Alyssa Healy(W), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning(C), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Mega Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

Australia Women predicted X1:

Player Name Role Meg Lanning Captain Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batsman Grace Harris All-Rounder Ellyse Perry All-Rounder Annabel Sutherland All-Rounder Tahlia McGrath All-Rounder Alana King All-Rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australian Women Team Form

With their impressive track record and status as the reigning champions from the previous edition, the Australia Women's Team appears to be in a strong position for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Their batting and bowling lineups are both characterised by an aggressive and attacking style of play, making them a formidable team to contend with.

In particular, Meg Lanning, the leader of the Australian women's team, has been in exceptional form, leading the team by example. AJ Healy has also been performing remarkably well, scoring crucial runs against New Zealand and demonstrating exceptional fitness and form. Additionally, the Australian all-rounders, including Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Ellyse Perry, have all been in outstanding form, displaying their talents with the bat and ball in previous games. Their performances have been noteworthy.

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women have a commanding record over India Women in the 30 T20Is that they have contested, with the former winning 22 matches and the latter only managing to secure seven victories. Only one match ended in a draw. The most recent encounter took place in December 2022, when Australia Women emerged victorious with a comfortable 54-run margin. In the previous five T20Is between the two sides, Australia Women have been the more successful, winning four matches, while India Women have only managed to win one. In the warm-up match as well, the Aussies came on top with a 44-run victory.

India Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

The upcoming match between the India Women's team and the Australia Women's team is highly anticipated as both teams seek the final spot. While the Australia Women's team has been performing well lately, they cannot afford to take the India team lightly. Although the odds are in favour of the Australia Women's team at 1.35, the India team's odds of 1.95 suggest that they are also expected to put up a good fight.

Both teams have a lot to prove, and they will be eager to showcase their abilities and secure a win. With so much at stake, the match promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair, and the result could go either way. It will be interesting to see which team will emerge victorious.

Australia Women Betting Odds - 1.35

India Women Betting Odds - 1.95

India Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batsman

Smriti Mandhana has been India’s best batter in recent times. In the last match against Ireland Women itself, she smashed her career-best score of 87 runs. In the tournament, she has scored 149 runs in three matches and is looking in great touch. Her form and batting can take India across the winning line alone.

Top Batter Bets for Smriti Mandhana - 2.45

Alyssa Healy has been in top form recently. She has also smashed 146 runs in the tournament and is presently one of the best batters in her squad. She has the ability to hit big shots and rotate the strike as per the need of the match.

Top Batter Bets for Alyssa Healy - 2.15

India Women vs Australia Women Top Team Bowlers

Renuka Thakur has been phenomenal in this tournament. Though Deepti Sharma has also shown potential, the wicket chart is currently led by her. In the last match, she rattled the top order as she dismissed the opener in the first over itself. She has taken eight wickets in the tournament so far.

Top Bowler Bets for Renuka Thakur - 2.30

With her recent impressive form, Schutt has proven to be an outstanding bowler. She possesses the ability to swing the ball and take crucial wickets when her team needs them the most. If she manages to find her rhythm and maintain her momentum, Schutt has the potential to take two or more wickets during the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Megan Schutt - 2.40