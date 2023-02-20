India Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet now! On February 20, there is going to be the last group stage match for India in this T20 Women’s World Cup. India will take on Ireland at St George's Park, Gqebera,South Africa. This will be the 18th match of the group stage. The Indian women’s team would be hoping to seal their position in the semi-finals by beating Ireland in this encounter.Indian women’s team started their tournament with 2 consecutive wins against Pakistan and West Indies. Later, they lost to England, in their third clash of the group stage. Against Pakistan India scored a dominating victory with 7 wickets and an over to spare. Jemima Rodrigues played a great inning to steer the Indian team to victory. In the second match, again India beat West Indies by 6 wickets but this time with about a couple of overs to spare. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur seemed to be in good form in this game.The only defeat till now, against England, came in the 3rd match for India where they lost the match by a margin of 11 runs.Ireland women’s team, on the other hand, lost all three of their games and have already lost their chance to contest for the trophy. But they would want to end this tournament on a high note. England in the first match beat Ireland by 4 wickets and 34 balls left. In the next match, Pakistan beat Ireland by 70 runs. Their third match was a close encounter with the West Indies women but they lost that match too.Now, the Irish team would be looking forward to scoring their first victory against the mighty Indian team which surely wouldn’t be an easy task.

Facts Indian women’s team has played Ireland women’s team only once in T20 internationals in the 2018 T20 women’s world cup. India won the match by 52 runs.

They have played 12 more matches against each other but in the ODI format and India has absolutely dominated the Irish team as they won all twelve matches comprehensively.

In the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Shefali Verma are in great form. Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper, has also shown power-hitting ability in the last few matches.

Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis are key players of Ireland to watch out for as they have shown a glimpse of good cricket in the past matches.

India Women vs Ireland Women’s Chance of Winning

The Indian team played good cricket in all their matches and won the first two matches in a comprehensive fashion. They defeated Pakistan and West Indies quite easily. The clash against England proved to be a halt in the Indian team’s winning journey. But, if India manages to win this relatively easy match, they are sure to reach the semi-finals.

Ireland had a disappointing start in this tournament. They lost all three matches against England, Pakistan, and West Indies. They are still hoping for their first victory despite losing the chance to lift the trophy.

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India Women vs Ireland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Indian team will be aiming to secure their third victory in order to reach the semi-finals.

Ireland women’s team, irrespective of what the result will be, is out of the scheme for reaching the semis.

Ireland women’s team would be playing in hopes of their first and last victory of the tournament to end the tournament on a high note.

India would make sure not to let loose of the pressure on Ireland. They will hunt down the victory as a lot is at stake.

The Indian women’s team is strong in all three departments of batting, bowling, and fielding, and with an attacking skipper like Kaur, they are expected to leave a big impact.

India Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

The toss will be very important in this game as both the sides would like to chase down the target set by the other side. There has been a trend of chasing sides winning more games in this tournament. This can influence the decisions greatly.

Weather Report

The match between Indian Women vs Ireland Women will take place at St George’s Oval, South Africa. The weather will remain mostly cloudy and windy with a couple of showers late in the evening. The highest and lowest temperatures would be around 26°C and 14°C respectively. Although the likelihood of precipitation is currently only 25% in the morning while 69% in the evening. The occasional wind gusts could be around 89 km/h while the wind would settle at an average of WSW 46 km/h.

India Women’s Player List

India Women’s team squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

India Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Harmanpreet Kaur (c) Allrounder Smriti Mandhana (vc) Opening Batter Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Richa Ghosh Wicketkeeper Batter Shikha Pandey Allrounder Renuka Singh Bowler Jemimah Rodrigues Middle order Batter Shafali Verma Opening Batter Deepti Sharma Allrounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Radha Yadav Bowler

India Women’s Team Form

The Indian team has been in tremendous form. They won two out of their three matches in this tournament and stand a fair chance to lift the trophy this year. The players too are in great form and all of them are contributing in their way. Jemimah Rodrigues, scoring 53 runs not out, played the winning knock against Pakistan with contributions from Shefali Verma and Richa Ghosh. In the second match against West Indies, Richa Ghosh again stepped up to clinch the victory for the team. Smriti Mandhana also scored a promising fifty against the strong team of England.

Ireland Women’s Player List

Ireland Women’s team squad: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron Sewwandi.

Ireland Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Laura Delany (c) Allrounder Amy Hunter Wicketkeeper Batter Arlene Kelly Allrounder Gaby Lewis Allrounder Louise Little Batter Jane Maguire Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Leah Paul Allrounder Orla Prendergast Allrounder Eimear Richardson Allrounder Mary Waldron Wicketkeeper Batter

Ireland Women’s Team Form

Ireland women’s team has not been able to score even a single win and seems to be in poor form. But, this does not mean that their chances can be ruled out easily in this game. They have key players like Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis who can drift the game away from opponents at any point in the game.

India Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

Only one t20 international match has been played between Indian women and Ireland women on November 15, 2018. India won that match by 52 runs and dominated the Irish team in the 13th match of the 2018 T20 Women’s World Cup.

Despite this clash, there have been 12 more matches played in the One Day International format and all the twelve matches were won by the Indian women’s team. The last match they played was on 15th May 2017.

India Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

The Indian team is in great form and is clear a favourite in this match. They just need one victory to seal their spot in the semi-finals. Ireland, on the other hand, has been in poor shape, unable to get even a single victory. It can be said that odds are greatly in favour of India and with a balanced team like India, it is just a matter of time before we will see India demolishing Ireland’s hopes of victory in this tournament.

India Women Betting Odds - 2.90

Ireland Women Betting Odds - 1.04

India Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsman

Harmanpreet Kaur is the key Batsman for India. She has scored 3322 runs in 105 innings with an average of 38.48. She has scored 5 hundred and 17 fifties. She can change the course of the match with her skill and experience. The Indian captain is very well capable of playing a high-impact knock.

Top Batter Bets for Harmanpreet Kaur - 2.70

Gaby Lewis is the key batsman of Ireland who can make a great impact in crucial games. She scored over 1525 runs in just 67 innings with an average of 26.29. She has scored 1 hundred and 9 fifties.

Top Batter Bets for Gaby Lewis - 1.50

India Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowlers

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from India is the key bowler of the side. She has an economy of 3.63 and has taken 99 wickets. Her best performance includes a five-wicket haul. Her ability to deceive the batsman makes her a dangerous bowler to look out for.

Top Bowler Bets for Rajeshwari Gayakwad- 2.30

Laura Delany, the skipper, and all-rounder from Ireland is the top bowler to watch out for. She has an economy of 6.37 and has taken 57 wickets. Her best figures are taking 3 wickets for 15 runs. She has not been able to achieve a five-wicket haul till now.

Top Bowler Bets for Laura Delany- 1.40