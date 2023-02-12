India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning PAK 30 % Bet now! India Women will be playing against archrivals Pakistan Women in Match 4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2023 at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, on February 12. This match is expected to be a closely fought and nail-biting contest between two of the strongest teams in women's cricket. The pitch is anticipated to be favourable for bowlers, so the team that can put up a big total will be at a distinct advantage. Both teams will be eager to start their World Cup campaigns with a win and will put in their best performance on the field.

Facts India Women have been performing exceptionally well in the Asia Cup, as they are the champions of that tournament after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Also, they performed well in the previous series, with a string of wins against the West Indies, England, and South Africa, and have a well-rounded team that includes experienced players who really can perform under pressure.

The opening batter for the India Women's team, Smriti Mandhana, is in excellent form and is anticipated to set the tone for her team with her aggressive batting style. With 680 runs from 26 innings and a 32 average, she has been India's top batsman in T20 Internationals during the past year. Both Harmanpreet Kaur and she are in excellent form. She has scored 633 runs in 23 innings.

The top bowler for India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is expected to be Deepti Sharma. She has been in excellent bowling form and will be essential in limiting the opposition's batting order. She has also maintained a bowling average of 16 and has taken 38 wickets from 29 innings, making her their best wicket-taker in T20 Internationals over the past year.

In T20 Internationals during the past year, Nida Dar has been Pakistan's best batsman with 409 runs from 15 innings at an average of 45. Muneeb Ali has scored 363 runs in 21 innings as well.

Nida Dar is anticipated to be Pakistan's top bowler at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. With 18 wickets from 16 innings, she has been their best wicket-taker in T20 Internationals over the past year and has kept a bowling average of 17. She will be critical in limiting India's Women's batting lineup.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

Because of their strong tour record against Pakistan Women, India Women are considered the favourites to win this game. They have demonstrated strong play in the past, winning against teams like South Africa Women and England Women. They have, however, suffered defeats, most recently in a series against Australia Women.

On the other hand, Pakistan women's recent performances have been inconsistent. They have won against teams like Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women, but they have also suffered losses to groups like England Women.

However, the India women's batting lineup is strong, with players like Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana taking the lead. They are the favourites to win this game because of their balanced bowling attack, which includes important contributions from slow bowlers like Deepti Sharma and spinners like Poonam Yadav. As a result of their strong batting lineup and balanced bowling attack, which make them advantageous for the game, we are giving the Indian women's team a 65/35 chance to win this match.

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India Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur leading the way with the bat, it will be difficult for the Pakistan women's team to win this match, as evidenced by their prior success against the Pakistan women's team in ICC events.

The surface at the Newlands Cricket Ground offers a considerable degree of assistance to batters, and the first innings score here is 165 runs on average. So, if India Women bat first, a score of at least 160 runs can be anticipated; if Pakistan Women bat first, a score of between 145 and 155 runs can be forecast.

Javeria Khan, the captain of the Pakistan Women's team, and Bismah Maroof, who can make or break the game with her bowling and batting abilities, will be key players in determining the team's success.

The India women's team, on the other hand, appears to be in better shape, and their potent lineup at the plate makes them the favourites to win this game.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match in the ICC women's t20 world cup will be played at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Stadium, which can hold 25,000 cricket fans. It is anticipated that the stadium will be packed on Sunday when both teams square off against one another. Like all the other tracks in South Africa, this one has some extra bounce and features that are advantageous to seamen. But it's anticipated that the ball and the bat will play equally. Due to the dew effect and the speedy outfield at this track, the side winning the toss will choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

When these two sides square off on Sunday, the weather in Newlands is expected to be beautiful and comfortable. On the day of the game, there will be a 20 km/h wind, a humidity of 56%, and a temperature of 24 °C. No disruptions to the game are expected because there is no chance of rain.

India Women Player List

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Harmanpreet Kaur Captain Richa Gosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batsman Smriti Mandhana Batsman Renuka Singh Bowler Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Sabbineni Meghana Batsman Meghna Singh Bowler Sneh Rana All-Rounder Renuka Singh Bowler Devika Vaidya All-Rounder

India Women Team Form

India Women will go into this game with a lot of confidence after their previous success. They will feel very confident after recently being named the Asia World Cup champions. They have a strong, well-rounded roster with players who can perform effectively under duress.

Being in excellent form, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are this year's top two run scorers for India's women's side. The Indian team's bowling unit also appears strong, particularly Deepti Sharma, who has led India in recent games in wickets taken.

Pakistan Women Player List

Pakistan Women Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz.

Pakistani Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Bismah Maroof Captain Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Ayesha Naseem Batsman Aliya Riaz All-Rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nida Dar All-Rounder Omaima Sohail All-Rounder Nashra Sundhu Bowler Sadaf Shamas Batsman Kainat Imtiaz Bowler Fatima Sana All-Rounder

Pakistan Women Team Form

On the other hand, Pakistan Women have also been playing well, and they won a series against Bangladesh Women. But because they are losing the three-match series to the England Women's Team, they have had mixed form.

Javeria Khan, their experienced captain, is renowned for her aggressive batting approach. One of Pakistan's most dependable all-rounders, Bismah Maroof, will be essential to the team's success in this game.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

When comparing India's women's team to Pakistan's women's team in the overall T20 match, India is clearly superior to Pakistan. India and Pakistan have faced off in 13 T20 games so far. The Indian women's team has triumphed in 10 of these. Pakistan has had three victories to their credit.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

One of the most eagerly anticipated games in women's cricket is the upcoming encounter between India Women and Pakistan Women. However, we have determined the probabilities in favour of each club after evaluating the performances of both teams and potential outcomes. The odds are 142 in favour of India Women, who have been playing well in recent games. Pakistani women, on the other hand, have the chance of 2.25 in their favour.

Pakistan Women Betting Odds - 2.25

India Women Betting Odds - 1.42

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Team Batsmen

Smriti Mandhana, a member of the Indian women's squad, is our choice for the best batter. She has been in outstanding form recently and is known for breaking big runs. She may easily score more than 40 runs and lead India Women to victory if she gets going.

Top Batter Bets for Smriti Mandhana - 3.6

The Pakistan Women's Team's Bismah Maroof can end up scoring the most runs overall. She has a history of driving in runs and taking the team by the reins. If she can give the team a strong start, she has a chance to score more than 30 runs and contribute to Pakistan Women's challenging total.

Top Batter Bets for Bismah Maroof - 4.32

India Women vs Pakistan Women Top Team Bowlers

Due to her outstanding performance with the ball in previous matches, Poonam Yadav is our choice for the top bowler from the Indian Women's Team. She might easily take two or more wickets in the game if she can get the ball to turn and worry the Pakistani women's batsmen.

Top Bowler Bets for Poonam Yadav - 3.24

Anam Amin might be Pakistan's women's team's most important bowler. She has the capacity to make the Indian women's batsmen struggle by making the ball swing in both directions. She might easily take two or more wickets in the game if she can get the ball to move in the air and off the field.

Top Bowler Bets for Anam Amin - 3.6