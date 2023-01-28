India Women vs South Africa Women T20I International SA 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Bet now! Cricket matches in the ongoing IND-W, SA-W, and WI-W tri-series have been entertaining to watch. The current series' fifth game will be contested on January 28, 2023, at Buffalo Park in East London. The first match of this series was played between IND-W and SA-W which saw debutant Amanjot Kaur winning the Player of the match for her quickfire 41 off 30. India will look on to win the match as the home country starts preparing itself for the WIPL. Anyways, it’s always interesting to watch a match between India and South Africa.

Facts In the T20 format, India women vs South Africa women have been a contest which makes everyone to watch out for. However, with the way both the teams have been playing in this Tri-Series, it looks like the Indian Team has been on a roll against South Africa

The last match between both teams saw the Indian team coming out as the winner. But the most iconic moment between both the teams has to be the debut of Amanjot Kaur who made her mark by bashing the South African bowlers around the park

Apart from it, another iconic moment has to be the bowling of Deepti Sharma who always comes up with something new against the South African team in the T20 format

IND-W vs SA-W Chance of Winning

There was a time when the SA-W team dominated the IND-W team in the T20I format, but time has changed now and the IND-W team has a very strong team capable of playing against any line-up in the team. The batting line-up includes the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smrithi Mandhana who have made a name for themselves because of their brand of cricket. They even have a strong bowling line-up and Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh have shown consistent performance. The SA batting line-up will depend heavily on their top-3 batsmen, Laura Wolvaardt, A Bosch, and M Kapp. Kapp also scored a 50 in SA-W’s last match against WI-W, In the bowling department Shabnim Ismail and N Mlaba have performed for SA-W. However, considering the recent form, it looks like IND-W will emerge victorious in their match.

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IND-W vs SA-W Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The IND-W team seems to be the front-runner when it comes to the match between IND-W and SA-W. The SA-W’s team openers have struggled to perform with the bat in this series. The bowling has been decent in the series.

The Indian team will bank on the likes of their heavy-weight Mandhana and expect their seasoned T-20 player Harmanpreet Kaur to return to the team who missed the last game. Yastika Bhatia had impressed with the bat in the last game while it was Deepti Sharma who yet again took 3 wickets and made the job easy for team India. RS Gayakwad and S Rana also had a very decent economy which helped India win the last few matches.

The SA-W team will look forward to their openers to contribute who have not yet fired in this series. Their middle order has looked reliable, and the bowling unit looked in good shape in their match against WI-W.

IND-W vs SA-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch often helps the bowlers. Low-scoring games were played on this wicket in the most recent matches. So, if IND-W wins the toss, they'll be hoping to capitalize on their batting prowess and choose to bat first and set a big total.

Weather Report

Buffalo Park should see 25 degrees Celsius on January 28 with a low probability of rain. A fine game of cricket may have problems due to the weather.

SA-W Players List

The SA-W has a fair pool from which to choose. They will like to carry on their winning streak and hope to continue their winning combination from their previous game against WI-W.

SA-W team for T20I:

Sune Luss, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Hafta, Lara Goodall, Nadine De Klerk, Annerie Derckesen, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klass, Ayabonga Khaka, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

SA-W predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Laura Wolvaardt Batsman A Bosch Batting allrounder M Kapp Allrounder S Luss Allrounder CL Tryon Allrounder D Tucker Allrounder N De Klerk Allrounder S Jafta Batsman-Wicket Keeper M Klass Bowler N Mlaba Bowler A Khaka Bowler

SA-W Team Form

In their most recent games, the SA-W team appeared to be in strong shape. The team performed as a seamless whole. However, they have only been successful in winning two of their past nine T20I matches. Laura Wolvaardt has been in excellent form and would intend to keep that up. The team will aim to keep up its winning streak and anticipate defeating IND-W.

IND-W Player List

The IND-W team has deep bench strength. However, the playing 11 is likely to change as some of the players who missed the last match like Harmanpreet Kaur would most likely make a return. The balance of the team looks fine as they have a good mix of young guns and seasoned players.

IND-W team for T20I:

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur.

IND-W Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yastika Bhatia WK-Batsman Smriti Mandhana Batsman Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batsman DP Vaidya Allrounder DB Sharma Allrounder AB Kaur Allrounder S Rana Bowler RP Yadav Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler K Anjali Sarvani Bowler

IND-W Team Form

The IND-W team has won 5 out of their last 10T20I and has managed to score 160+ scores a fair number of times. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana provide them with a very experienced batting line-up. Although they would miss the services of S Verma, Yastka Bhatia has proved to be a good replacement.

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head

In their last 5 T20I encounters, the SA-W team has won 3 while the IND-W team has won the remaining two. The stats are enough to suggest that the match will be between two teams who are equally competent and thus fans may witness a good game of cricket.

IND-W vs SA-W Betting Odds

Considering the recent form of both teams the balance is in favour of the IND-W cricket team. The betting odds are as follows:

SA-W Betting Odds: 1.40

IND-W Betting Odds: 1.25

IND-W vs SA-W Top Team Batsmen

The SA-W squad has recently displayed impressive batting form. In the majority of their T20I games, they have scored more than 140 runs. The top order, which includes A. Bosch and L. Wolvaardt, has appeared strong and has performed well over the last year. Laura Wolvaardt, however, maybe the top batter for SA-W given her recent performance and track record.

Top batter L Wolvaardt@ (2.65) (Dafabet)

Top batter L Wolvaardt@ (2.45) (Melbet)

The Indian team has a very deep batting line-up consisting of both- young guns and seasoned players. Given the experience and the brand of cricket, Smriti Mandhana may be India’s top batter.

Top batter Smriti Mandhana@ (1.80) (Dafabet)

Top batter Smriti Mandhana@ (1.65) (Melbet)

IND-W vs SA-W Top Team Bowlers

The SA-W team have a very decent bowling line-up and have a good combination of pace and spin bowlers. Given the recent conditions, Nadine De Klerk may be their top bowler.

Top bowler Nadine De Klerk@ (2.1) (Dafabet)

Top bowler Nadine De Klerk@ (2.3) (Melbet)

For the IND-W team, it will be interesting to see if Renuka Thakur will be back in the squad. However, DB Sharma looked in great form in the last match against SA-W on the same ground and thus she may be India’s top bowler.

Top bowler DB Sharma@ (1.70) (Dafabet)

Top bowler DB Sharma@ (1.55) (Melbet)