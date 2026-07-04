India Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

The fact that India Women have a strong track record versus West Indies Women in the past is likely to boost their confidence heading into this match. The West Indies, on the other hand, is riding a wave of momentum, and both sides would be eager to come out on top in this matchup. We anticipate a close game between the two teams because there is not much that separates them from one another.

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India Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

The wicket at Buffalo Park is ideally good for batting with no chances of surface deterioration throughout the contest. There is a huge chance that India Women can win against the West Indies women as they have been in fine form and hence will look to come out as the winners of the contest.

Our Prediction

The West Indies have gotten off to a fantastic start at the 2022 Women's World Cup, as they have already defeated both the hosts, New Zealand, and the defending champions, England. They started off with a decisive victory over Pakistan by 107 runs, but on Thursday they suffered a defeat at the hands of New Zealand by 62 runs. Therefore, there is a possibility that India may put out a good effort and end up winning this match.

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India Women vs West Indies Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Within the first two matches, Hayley Matthews has accounted for 164 runs scored. She is our pick to finish with the most runs scored for West Indies versus India.

As one of the top all-rounders in the modern era, Harmanpreet Kaur is the player that we believe will lead India to the most run scoring victories versus West Indies.

During the match against New Zealand, Pooja Vastrakar showed a lot of skill with the ball. It would be wise to put your money on her to take the most wickets for India in this match.

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

At this location, the team that batted first came out on top in both of the games that were played. We have witnessed high-scoring competitions in which batters have performed admirably. The team that wins the toss will likely choose to bat first in this match so that they may take full advantage of the weather and score a significant amount of runs before their opponents.

Weather Report

On January 23rd, we anticipate seeing some strange clouds above East London. It is anticipated that the wicket will play well and that the ball will come into the bat in a manner that will allow batsmen to score runs. Bowlers have had a difficult time playing in these conditions. In order for the team that bats first to win, there must be at least 260 runs on the board.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park in East London, is typical of those seen throughout South Africa since it provides help to the fast bowlers on the ground. Batsmen also do well because the ball bounces and moves at a consistent tempo on the surface, which helps the ball come well onto the bat. Spinners don't get much help from the track, so they have to rely on their variations to get them around.

India Women Players List

The Indians did not enjoy a productive day at the office since the exceptional performances of some players were not supported by the efforts of other Indian players. The team did not work together effectively in either of the departments. While Harmanpreet Kaur scored 71 runs, Pooja Vastrakar took four wickets and had a batting average of 4-34.

India Women’s Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

India Women Team Predicted Playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Smriti Mandhana Opening Batter Yastika Bhatia Batter Deepti Sharma Allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Sneh Rana Bowling Allrounder Shikha Pandey All-Rounder Meghna Singh Bowler Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler

India Women Team Form

India has been having a hard time right before the much-anticipated Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa in February of this year. The Women in Blue are coming off a disappointing 4-1 loss to world champions Australia in a distant series in December of last year.

West Indies Women Players List

The West Indies have recently come into view as a potential surprise team to win the World Cup. They have won both of their games in nail-biting fashion, defeating elite teams in each contest. Players such as Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin have been among their most valuable contributors.

West Indies Women Squad

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams

West Indies Women Team Predicted Playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Rashada Williams Opener/Keeper Hayley Matthews Opener Shermaine Campbelle Middle order batter Britney Cooper Middle order batter Stafanie Taylor All-Rounder Chedean Nation Middle Order batter Chinelle Henry Middle Order batter Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Shakera Salmon Bowler Kaysia Schultz Bowler Shabika Gajnabi Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have won two last matches. The victory over New Zealand was won by a margin of 3 runs, while the victory over England on Wednesday was won by a margin of 7 runs. Up to this point, they have managed to maintain their discipline and win the matches that matter the most in the competition.

India Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head

India has a substantial advantage over the West Indies in terms of the overall number of wins in all of the ODI matches that have been played between the two teams up until this point. The Indian squad has been victorious in 20 of their 25 One-Day International matches, while their opponents have only prevailed in five of those matches. A similar rout by a landslide margin can be seen in games of the World Cup as well. India has defeated the West Indies in each of their previous six matches at the competition, resulting in six victories for India.

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

The betting odds for this match have been calculated after considering everything like the performance of the players and the way they have been playing. Moreover, it looks like the Indian women’s team is having better odds because of the way they have been playing against the top sides.

India women betting Odds: 1.60

West Indies women betting odds: 1.90

India Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Batsmen

For the Indian team, Smriti Mandhana has been the top batter as she has been playing well and has scored 246 runs in the 10 innings that she has played and has made sure that she comes up with perfect plans.

Top Batter Smriti Mandhana@4.20 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Smriti Mandhana@4.40 (Melbet)

From the West Indies team, Hayley Matthews has been the star performer as she has kept her team in a safe position by scoring runs everywhere and hence she will be crucial for the team against India.

Top Batter Hayley Matthews@5.60 (Dafabet)

Top Batter Hayley Matthews@5.50 (Melbet)

India Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Bowlers

From the Indian camp, Deepti Sharma has been the star performer as she has been the one who has taken the most wickets for them and thus her presence for the team is enough to take confidence here.

Top Bowler Deepti Sharma@3.30 (Dafabet)

Top Bowler Deepti Sharma@3.10 (Melbet)

If we take the West Indies team, then again Hayley Matthews is the player who can give a nightmare to the batters. She has been the star player for the team and hence she will be looking to come up well.