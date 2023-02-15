India Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction WI 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Bet Now! On February 15, at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, the India Women's Cricket Team will play a pivotal match against the West Indies Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. In contrast to the West Indies women's team, who are in trouble after losing their first match against England, India, who is in Group A, enters this match with confidence and momentum after winning their first encounter against West Indies. The two sides will likely engage in a highly anticipated match as they both aim to win and go ahead in the tournament. The Newlands Cricket Stadium has a long history of hosting elite cricket matches and will undoubtedly give both teams a difficult yet thrilling environment. Both clubs have a wealth of talented and seasoned players who can have an impact on the game's outcome. The West Indies women's team, however, must win this game, otherwise, their chances of qualifying for the semifinals will decrease. India, on the other hand, would be looking to win the game in order to improve their chances of making the semifinals.

Facts India Women are in good shape and enter the game with confidence after just winning the World Asia Cup, which they did by defeating Sri Lanka's women's team. Additionally, they played well in the previous series, in which they defeated South Africa, England, and the West Indies, and they have a strong team that includes players with real pressure tolerance.

Harmanpreet Kaur, one of the most accomplished and seasoned players on the team, serves as captain of the Indian Women's Team. She will likely serve as the team's captain both on and off the field and be crucial to how the game turns out. She leads the Indian women's squad in scoring and has a respectable average.

One of India's best hitters, Smriti Mandhana, will be essential to her team's batting order. Prior to this match, she was in excellent form, and she will be a key player to monitor in the competition.

Additionally, due to her excellent form, Deepti Sharma will be India's best bowler at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023. She has a bowling average of 16 and has taken 38 wickets from 29 innings, both of which will be crucial in suppressing the opposition's batting order.

Stafanie Taylor, one of the most seasoned players in the competition, is the captain of the West Indies women's squad. She will serve as the team's captain and be a key player on the field and in the batter's box.

One of the top hitters for the West Indies women, Deandra Dottin, is anticipated to be an important part of the team's batting order. She has been playing well building up to this match and is someone to keep an eye on.

India Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

This match is expected to be a highly competitive game between the two sides on Wednesday evening. The West Indies Women, despite losing their opening match of the tournament to the England Women's team, are not far behind the India Women with their experienced players and potent batting and bowling lineups. India's women are in good form after their victory against the West Indies.

Although India has been the superior team in recent games, the West Indies women should not be underrated. The West Indies squad has a chance to influence the outcome of the match in their favour.

However, after evaluating the present performances of both sides, it is clear that the Indian women's team is superior due to their strong and aggressive batting and bowling lineups, which favour them in this match. We have a 70/30 chance of picking the Indian women's team to win this game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Due to their potent batting and bowling lineups, current form, and prior victories over the West Indies Women, India Women is predicted to win this match.

Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the Indian team with the bat, and Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma will be in charge of the ball.

Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor are anticipated to score the most runs for the West Indies Women, while Afy Fletcher and Anisa Mohammed will captain their bowling unit.

The game will take place in Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Stadium, a venue renowned for being bowler-friendly with an average first innings score of 140 runs. If India Women bat first, one should anticipate a score of 140 or higher; if West Indies Women bat first, one should anticipate a score of 130–140 runs.

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The toss might be extremely important in this thrilling and nail-biting encounter because the Newlands Cricket Stadium's conditions are favourable for bowlers. To get the chance to either bat or bowl first, both teams will be eager to win the toss. Because of the extra bounce and slight assistance for the spinner blower, the pitch at Newland is bowler-friendly, which makes it challenging for batters to bat there. Therefore, the team that flips will choose whether to bowl first.

Weather Report

The upcoming game between these two teams will take place at Newland Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. This day is predicted to have good weather: sunshine, no risk of rain, temperatures about 22 °C, 50% humidity, and winds of 15 km/h.

India Women Player List

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Harmanpreet Kaur Captain Richa Gosh Wicket-keeper Shafali Verma Batsman Jemimah Rodrigue Batsman Renuka Singh Bowler Deepti Sharma All-Rounder Sabbineni Meghana Batsman Meghna Singh Bowler Sneh Rana All-Rounder Renuka Singh Bowler Devika Vaidya All-Rounder

India Women Team Form

The Indian Women's Cricket Team has been playing well lately, and both their batting and bowling lineups are formidable. The team's performances have improved as a result of their ongoing skill-improvement efforts.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the team's captain, has been leading from the front and contributing significantly to the middle order with her batting abilities. The team's leading run scorers include Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Taniya Bhatia, all of whom have been performing well.

Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, and Deepti Sharma have been leading the charge in the bowling department with their spin and pace bowling abilities. The team's spin attack has been used to take wickets and lower the opposition's run rate.

The Indian women's team is a balanced team with both batting and bowling strengths. They stand a decent chance of performing well at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women team squad: Shemaine Campbelle(W), Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews(C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams(W), Djenaba Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Ghaznavi, Shamilia Connell

West Indies Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews Captain Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Chesham Nation Batsman Zaid James All-Rounder Sharmila Connell Bowler Stefanie Taylor All-Rounder Shemaine Campbelle All-Rounder Shaker Selman Bowler Chinelle Henry All-Rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Shabika Ghaznavi All-Rounder

West Indies Women Team Form

The West Indies Women's Cricket Team's chances of winning the ICC World Cup 2023 are not good due to their inconsistent recent results. They are facing numerous series losses against the women's teams of Australia, England, and India because they have already lost their opening game of the competition. They are improving their batting and bowling lineups, though, and will present a tough challenge in the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, and Shemaine Campbelle are the top-order batswomen for the Caribbean team, and they have been in outstanding form lately, frequently scoring runs in games. Their potent batting order will be a serious danger to rival clubs.

Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, and Shamilia Connell, the bowlers for the Caribbean team, are in great shape and have been crucial to their recent victories.

India Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

India's women's squad clearly outperformed the West Indies in the total T20 encounter when compared to both teams. The women's teams of India and the West Indies have played 13 T20 games against one another so far, with 10 victories for India and just three victories for the West Indies.

India Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

The Indian women's cricket team is regarded as the match's favourites after rigorous consideration. With odds of 1.45 in their favour, their recent winning run and steady performance have given them a solid position. Whereas the West Indies women should expect to face a major challenge with odds of 2.50 in their favour.

India Women Betting Odds - 1.45

West Indies Women Betting Odds - 2.50

India Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Batsmen

In the match versus the West Indies women, Smriti Mandhana, the Indian women's team opener, will be the one to watch. She is a talented batsman who has recently been playing consistently well. She has a potent capacity for quick runs, which will be crucial to the victory of her squad in this game.

Top Batter Bets for Jemimah Rodrigues: 2.5

Stafanie Taylor, the West Indies women's team captain, will also be an essential component in the game. She is a skilled batsman who has recently been playing well, scoring runs in prior games. The success of her team will depend on her ability to score quickly.

Top Batter Bets for Stafanie Taylor: 3.75

India Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Bowlers

Poonam Yadav is the Indian female bowler to keep an eye on. She is a wrist spinner with a potent knack for getting wickets. She has been playing incredibly well in recent games, getting wickets and reducing the opposition's run rate.

Top Bowler Bets for Poonam Yadav: 2.75

Afy Fletcher is the West Indies women's bowler to keep an eye on. She is a superb off-spinner with potent wicket-taking ability. She has been playing well lately, getting wickets, and contributing significantly to the victory of her team.

Top Bowler Bets for Afy Fletcher: 2.60