India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Australia Women will lock horns with India Women on December 20 at 7 PM IST with an aim to conclude the series with a scoreline of 4-1 in their favour. India Women, on the other hand, would be keen to secure a victory in the final game at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai to finish the series with a fighting scoreline of 3-2.

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IND-W vs AUS-W Chance of Winning

Australia Women have been dominating the proceedings with their powerful batting lineup and the top order has been destroying the opposition bowlers. Considering their superior quality in all departments of the game, Australia have been labeled as favourites by the bookmakers with winnings odds of 1.475 while the hosts have been attributed winnings odds of 2.675.

Our Prediction

India have been too reliant on their lower order throughout the series to provide aggressive knocks. Their middle order has lacked the attacking mindset required to post a big total or chase down challenging targets. Considering the fact that the Australian batters' attacking approach has led to positive results for them, we back the visitors to secure another win in the series.

IND-W to win @ 2.675 (Melbet)

AUS-W to win @ 1.475 (Melbet)

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IND-W vs AUS-W T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

India have managed to win just a single game in the series and that too in the Super Over. The trio of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur have been contributing with the bat, with Shafali leading the pack by scoring 127 runs from four games at an impressive strike rate of 141.11. However, the team has been lacking the attacking intent required in the middle phase of the innings and Harmanpreeet Kaur’s strike rate of 122.54 aggravates the worry further. In most of the matches across the series, Richa Ghosh has been playing cameos at the back end but no one was there to support her from the other end.

Also, Deepti Sharma is the only successful bowler for the Indian team, taking five wickets for four matches, and is the only bowler to have a strike rate below 20 among her teammates.

Australia have been impressive with their batting as Beth Monney and Elysse Perry have scored with an average above 100. Money has scored 203 runs with a strike rate of 143.97 while Perry has been striking at 165.16 and has 147 runs from a couple of innings. Also, the bowling unit has been effective and their impact can be highlighted by the fact that five of the bowlers Australia have used throughout the series are with strike rate below 25. The team will aim to beat India in the final game and take home a dominating series win.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Toss Prediction

In all of the four matches so far, captains winning the toss have opted to field. Also in both of the games played on these venues in the series, bowling first has been the preferred choice. Also, considering the dew factor, the pattern will probably continue with the team winning the toss and choosing to field first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the match wouldn’t be interrupted by rain as there is a 0% chance of rain. The cloud cover will be around 58% and so there might be some help for swing bowlers at the start of the innings. Also, the dew factor might play a role in the second innings.

IND-W Player List

IND-W squad for five-match T20I series:Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Shafali Verma Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Devika Vaidya Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Captain and all-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper batter Radha Yadav All-rounder Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad Bowler Anjal Sarvani Bowler

India Women Team Form

India have fought hard against Australia throughout the series but they have been unable to outplay the opponents except for the second T20I where India won via Super Over. They have managed to win just a single game from the last four matches but will be looking forward to bounce back with a victory in the last fixture.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Captain and wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Elysse Perry All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Amanda Wellington Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia are in red hot form leading the series 3-1 currently as all of their departments have been performing exceptionally well. Getting flying starts and keeping the scoring momentum throughout the innings have been their key areas while the bowlers manage to bowl in tight areas during middle overs.

IND-W vs AUS-W Head to Head

Thus far, both the teams have squared off in 29 T20Is, out of which India have won only seven. Just one fixture between the two sides has yielded no result while Australia have outplayed the opposition in 21 matches.

IND-W vs AUS-W Betting Odds

Australia to hit fours more than 17.5 @ 1.5

Australia have managed to hit 92 boundaries in four matches so far which means they have hit almost 23 fours each game. Further, the visitors have struck 24, 28, 19, and 21 fours in each game respectively. Also, they have hit more fours in each of the games than the margin mentioned by the bookmakers and so it is the safe bet to place.

IND-W vs AUS-W Top Team Batsmen

Shafali Verma to be IND-W’s top batter @3.74

With 127 runs across the four games at a strike rate of 141.11, Shafali has been very effective for the Indian team with her ability to attack in the powerplay. She has scored 531 runs so far in 2022 at 126.73 and is likely to be India’s top batter in the game.

Beth Mooney to be AUS-W’s top batter @3.5

An unbeaten 57-ball 89, an unbeaten 57-ball 89, followed by a 22-ball 30. That’s how consistent Mooney was in the first three games. She scored in the single digits in the fourth T20I but being the tournament’s highest run-scorer the batter is likely to show her mettle once again and play a glorious knock for the side.

IND-W vs AUS-W Top Team Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be IND-W’s top bowler @4

Sharma has been the outstanding bowler for the Indian team being the highest-wicket taker for them with five wickets from four matches. Also, she has been the bowler with the lowest strike rate of 17 amongst the Indian bowlers.

Ashleigh Gardener to be AUS-W’s top bowler @7

Gardener has picked five wickets for the team with an economy of 7.71 in the series so far. Further, she has taken four wickets in the last two games and so might be the team’s top batter once again in the tournament.