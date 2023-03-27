Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! Bangladesh has been outstanding in this particular season of cricket. They whitewashed England with 3-0 in the T20 series and after that the hosts decimated the visitor Ireland in the recent ODI series. Now they will clash with Ireland in the T20 series where it will be a very tough task for visitors because Lankan lions have always been a formidable opponent at their home ground. The T20 action will kick off from 27th March when both the teams will face each other at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Bangladesh will be led by Shakib Al Hasan whereas Andy Balbirnie will serve Ireland as a captain.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

After beating England in T20s and Ireland in the ODI series Bangladesh team have high momentum. On the other hand Ireland competed in a T20 series against Zimbabwe prior to their trip to Bangladesh, which they lost 2-1. Here in Bangladesh, they will face an even greater task. So the team will be on ground with low confidence.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We predict a 2-1 victory for Bangladesh as the team is in great form, has a strong squad and will take the advantage of local conditions. Punters have a choice of players like Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector from Ireland side and they may also rely on Bangladeshi Players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium's pitch is typically sluggish. Here, spinners will have no trouble gaining traction, but batsmen will find it difficult to establish a rhythm. The newly arrived batters will have it especially tough. Here, successful seamers will mix up their lines and bowl a few cutters. At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the average first innings score is 146. Team winning the toss may like to bowl first.

Weather Report

Temperature would be around 29 degree celsius with a high 85% of humidity on 27th March at Chattogram. Wind speed is expected to be 13 kmph. During the match, Chattogram will experience warm, muggy and humid weather.

Ireland Player List

Tyrone Kane and Fionn Hand are not available for this series.

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Stephen Doheny Batsman Ross Adair Batsman Lorcan Tucker Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Paul Stirling Batsman Barry McCarthy Bowler Graham Hume Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Ireland Team Form

Ireland's team is no in a good knock and they just lost the ODI series. Before this they lost against Zimbabwe as well. Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector have played some brilliant innings in the recent matches.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Afif Hossain Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.

Bangladesh Team Form

Team is in excellent form, they played brilliantly specially at home series. Whether it is a series against India, England or Ireland players like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have shown their outstanding form.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in just 5 T20 matches where Bangladesh got victory in 3 matches whereas Ireland won just one match. 1 match ended with no result.

Total T20 matches played – 5

Ireland won – 1

Bangladesh won – 3

No result - 1

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh remains the favorite side for bookmakers as they whitewashed England in T20s and Ireland in ODIs. On the other hand Ireland had a tough time in the recent tournaments they played. Bookies have given the winning odds of near about 1.65 to Bangladesh and 2.22 to Ireland.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.65

Ireland to win @ 2.22

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Captain Andy Balbirnie is the most reliable player of the visitors. He has smashed 1857 T20 runs so far. Lorcan Tucker who has scored 204 runs in the last 7 matches may also be a part of the playing XI. Harry Tector will strengthen the middle order, who was the highest run scorer against Zimbabwe with 78 matches in 3 matches.

Litton Das is the key player for Bangladesh who has scored 314 runs in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 140. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been fantastic in all formats of the game.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Pacer Mark Adair will play a crucial role for Ireland who has taken 8 wickets in the last 10 matches. All Rounder Harry Tector will be a key bowler for the team who can trouble the opponents in the middle order.

In particular, Mehidy Hasan Miraz might be the one to keep lagging Ireland with his sluggish off-breaks. In two games against England, he had four wickets at an economy of just five. Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, two Bangladeshi quicks, will undoubtedly have an influence as well. Hasan Mahmud picked 3 wickets in the last ODI against England, So the Bangla lions will also rely on this young bowler as well.