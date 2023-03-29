Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! After winning the rain affected 1st T20 match of the series with 22 runs, Bangladesh would like to take an unbeaten lead in the series by winning the second match also at the same ground. First match was a show of Rony Talukdar and Litton das, they both did the 91 runs partnership for the first wicket. With the help of brilliant innings Rony Talukdar (67 of 38 balls with the strike rate of 176.32) and Litton Das (47 of 23 balls with the strike rate of 204.35) hosts put 207 runs in 19.2 overs before the rain interrupted the game. Ireland got the winning target of 103 runs in 8 overs but a spell by Taskin Ahmed (2 overs 16 and 4 wickets) led Bangladesh for a 22 runs victory as per DLS Method.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

The Bangladeshi team is in great shape after victories against England in T20s and Ireland in a series of ODIs. Before their trip to Bangladesh, Ireland played a T20 series against Zimbabwe in which they lost 2-1. They will have an even harder task to complete here in Bangladesh. The squad has low momentum after losing the ODI series and 1st T20.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Visiting Ireland team would like to win the match to level the series 1-1 but looking at the amazing form of Bangladeshi tigers it will be tough for them to combat the local team.

Batting enthusiasts may put some money on players like Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector from Ireland side and they may also rely on Bangladeshi Players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rony Talukdar.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

It looks like a batting paradise where bowlers will not have so much help. It is expected to be a 180+ score for the team batting first. At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the average first innings score is 146. Both the teams would like to bat first to put a challengeable score on the board.

Weather Report

Temperature would be around 31 degree celsius with a high 77% of humidity on 29th March at Chattogram. Wind speed is expected to be 16 kmph.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Andy Balbirnie (c) Batsman Gareth Delany Batsman Ross Adair Batsman Lorcan Tucker Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Paul Stirling Batsman Ben White Bowler Craig Young Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Ireland Team Form

Team is not in good momentum as they lost the ODI series and now the first T20 as well. The series against Zimbabwe was also disappointing for the team. The visitors will rely on captain Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector to make the situation in their favor.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shamim Hossain Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan (C) All Rounder Nasum Ahmed Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.

Bangladesh Team Form

The Bangla Tigers have been brilliant since the series against England. They are formidable opponents at their home conditions and they proved it in the recent series they played against India, England and Ireland. Rony Talukdar and Litton Das have been special in batting and Taskin Ahmed with the ball.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in just 6 T20 matches where Bangladesh got victory in 4 matches whereas Ireland won just one match. 1 match ended with no result.

Total T20 matches played – 6

Ireland won – 1

Bangladesh won – 4

No result - 1

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Being a tough opponent at home ground Bangladesh remains the favorite side for bookmakers as they whitewashed England in T20s and Ireland in ODIs. On the other hand Ireland had a tough time in the recent tournaments they played. Bookies have given the winning odds of near about 1.26 to Bangladesh and 4.15 to Ireland.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.26

Ireland to win @ 4.15

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Previous game was a disappointing one for the Irish team in both batting and bowling. The visitors' most dependable player is captain Andy Balbirnie. He has already scored 1857 T20 runs. The starting XI may also include Lorcan Tucker, who has 204 runs in the last 7 games. The middle order will be strong with the players like Curtis Campher and Harry Tector. Tector has scored 78 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to lead the team in runs scored.

Rony Talukdar and Litton Das are the key players for home side. They both scored 67 and 47 respectively. Litton Das has smashed 361 runs in the last 11 T20 matches.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Craig Young was expensive but he picked 2 wickets in the last match. Pacer Mark Adair will play a crucial role for Ireland who has taken 8 wickets in the last 10 matches.

Taskin Ahmed has spent just 16 runs in 2 overs and grabbed 4 crucial wickets that forced the Irish team to put their weapons. Mehidy Hasan Miraz might be the one to keep lagging Ireland with his sluggish off-breaks. Captain Shakib Al Hasan will continue doing well with both bat and ball.