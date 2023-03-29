Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
BAN
70%
Chance of Winning
IRE
30%
National teams
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Facts
- Bangladesh has recently defeated England with 3-0 in the T20 series after that they swept Ireland in the ODI series and now the same form is continuing in the T20 series as well.
- Both the teams facing each other after 7 years.
- Ireland got success in just one match out of 6 matches they played.
- Captain Paul Stirling, Harry Tector and Andy Balbirnie have been outstanding in the recent matches. On the other hand Rony Talukdar, Santo, Miraz and Taskin Ahmed have been fantastic in both ODIs and T20s.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning
The Bangladeshi team is in great shape after victories against England in T20s and Ireland in a series of ODIs. Before their trip to Bangladesh, Ireland played a T20 series against Zimbabwe in which they lost 2-1. They will have an even harder task to complete here in Bangladesh. The squad has low momentum after losing the ODI series and 1st T20.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
The Visiting Ireland team would like to win the match to level the series 1-1 but looking at the amazing form of Bangladeshi tigers it will be tough for them to combat the local team.
Batting enthusiasts may put some money on players like Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector from Ireland side and they may also rely on Bangladeshi Players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rony Talukdar.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
It looks like a batting paradise where bowlers will not have so much help. It is expected to be a 180+ score for the team batting first. At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the average first innings score is 146. Both the teams would like to bat first to put a challengeable score on the board.
Weather Report
Temperature would be around 31 degree celsius with a high 77% of humidity on 29th March at Chattogram. Wind speed is expected to be 16 kmph.
Ireland Player List
Ireland Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andy Balbirnie (c)
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batsman
|
Ross Adair
|
Batsman
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Batsman
|
George Dockrell
|
All Rounder
|
Harry Tector
|
All Rounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
All Rounder
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batsman
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
Ireland squad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Ireland Team Form
Team is not in good momentum as they lost the ODI series and now the first T20 as well. The series against Zimbabwe was also disappointing for the team. The visitors will rely on captain Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector to make the situation in their favor.
Bangladesh Player List
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Batsman
|
Litton Das
|
Batsman
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
|
RonyTalukdar
|
Batsman
|
Shakib al Hasan (C)
|
All Rounder
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Batsman
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All Rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.
Bangladesh Team Form
The Bangla Tigers have been brilliant since the series against England. They are formidable opponents at their home conditions and they proved it in the recent series they played against India, England and Ireland. Rony Talukdar and Litton Das have been special in batting and Taskin Ahmed with the ball.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Ireland and Bangladesh have faced each other in just 6 T20 matches where Bangladesh got victory in 4 matches whereas Ireland won just one match. 1 match ended with no result.
- Total T20 matches played – 6
- Ireland won – 1
- Bangladesh won – 4
- No result - 1
Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds
Being a tough opponent at home ground Bangladesh remains the favorite side for bookmakers as they whitewashed England in T20s and Ireland in ODIs. On the other hand Ireland had a tough time in the recent tournaments they played. Bookies have given the winning odds of near about 1.26 to Bangladesh and 4.15 to Ireland.
- Bangladesh to win @ 1.26
- Ireland to win @ 4.15
Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen
Previous game was a disappointing one for the Irish team in both batting and bowling. The visitors' most dependable player is captain Andy Balbirnie. He has already scored 1857 T20 runs. The starting XI may also include Lorcan Tucker, who has 204 runs in the last 7 games. The middle order will be strong with the players like Curtis Campher and Harry Tector. Tector has scored 78 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to lead the team in runs scored.
Rony Talukdar and Litton Das are the key players for home side. They both scored 67 and 47 respectively. Litton Das has smashed 361 runs in the last 11 T20 matches.
Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler
Craig Young was expensive but he picked 2 wickets in the last match. Pacer Mark Adair will play a crucial role for Ireland who has taken 8 wickets in the last 10 matches.
Taskin Ahmed has spent just 16 runs in 2 overs and grabbed 4 crucial wickets that forced the Irish team to put their weapons. Mehidy Hasan Miraz might be the one to keep lagging Ireland with his sluggish off-breaks. Captain Shakib Al Hasan will continue doing well with both bat and ball.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bangladesh
When playing at home, Bangladesh is a strong opponent, and players like Rony Talukdar, Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Taskin Ahmed are in incredible form. In recent ODI matches and T20 competitions, captain Hasan has excelled in batting and bowling. We expect a thrilling cricket match and look forward to the home team winning.
- Bangladesh to win @ 1.26
- Ireland to win @ 4.15