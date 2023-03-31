Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! It's totally dominating cricket by the Bangladeshi Team who has already secured yet another series by taking an unbeaten 2-0 lead. Before this they defeated England in T20s and swept the visitor Irish team in ODIs. Again Rony Talukdar and Litton Das have proved that they are the best openers in this format. They both did the 91 runs first wicket partnership in the first T20 and now in the 2nd T20 they added 124 runs for first wicket before Rony Talukdar got out on 44 runs. With the help of brilliant innings Rony Talukdar (44 of 23 balls with the strike rate of 191.30) and Litton Das (83 of 41 balls with the strike rate of 202.44) hosts put 202 runs in 17 overs before the rain interrupted the game. The Irish Batsmen again failed to play some knock as they lost 6 wickets on just 43 runs, In the middle order Curtis Capher was the top scorer with 50 runs. Team was 77 runs short while facing the target of 203 runs in 17 overs.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

After easily defeating Ireland in the ODI series, it was anticipated that Bangladesh would dominate in the T20I series. But it was amazing to witness how they destroyed the Irish in the first two games of the series. The Irish squad has low momentum after losing the T20 series after ODIs. Hosts have 80% chances while Visitors have only 20% winning probability.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bangladesh is looking to sweep yet another series after winning the 2 earlier at their home ground. On the other hand, the Ireland team is in search of a consolation victory against the hosts.

Batting enthusiasts may put some money on players like Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling and Harry Tector from Ireland side and they may also rely on Bangladeshi Players Shakib al Hasan, Linton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rony Talukdar.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

It looks like a batting paradise where bowlers will not have so much help. It is expected to be a 180+ score for the team batting first. At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, the average first innings score is 146. Both the teams would like to bat first to put a challengeable score on the board.

Weather Report

It will be a little warm at Chattogram on 31st March as temperature would be around 37 degree celsius with a high 39% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 14 kmph. Both the earlier matches had rain interception but there is no rain prediction for this match.

Ireland Player List

Ireland Probable Playing XI

Player Role Gareth Delany Batsman Ross Adair Batsman Lorcan Tucker Batsman Paul Stirling (c) Batsman George Dockrell All Rounder Harry Tector All Rounder Curtis Campher All Rounder Fionn Hand All Rounder Ben White Bowler Craig Young Bowler Mark Adair Bowler

Ireland squad for the T20 series:Andrew Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Fionn Hand, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Ireland Team Form

Form of opening pairs has been a big concern for the Ireland team. They lost the wickets in the regular gaps. Team is not in good momentum as they lost the ODI series and now the first T20 as well. The series against Zimbabwe was also disappointing for the team. The visitors will rely on captain Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector to make the situation in their favor.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shamim Hossain Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan (C) All Rounder Nasum Ahmed Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik.

Bangladesh Team Form

The hosts have so far put on a professional show in both T20s and have completely dominated over visitors.The Bangla Tigers have been brilliant since the series against England. They have demonstrated recently against India, England, and Ireland that they are tough opponents when playing at home. With the bat, Rony Talukdar and Litton Das have excelled, Taskin Ahmed and Captain Shakib Al Hasan have been outstanding with the ball.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in just 7 T20 matches where Bangladesh got victory in 4 matches whereas Ireland won just one match. 1 match ended with no result.

Total T20 matches played – 7

Ireland won – 1

Bangladesh won – 5

No result - 1

Ireland vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Bangladesh is still the bookmaker’s favorite team because of their dominance over England in T20s and Ireland in ODIs while playing at home. Ireland, on the other hand, struggled in the most recent competitions they participated in. Bookmakers have given Bangladesh and Ireland winning odds of close to 1.18 and 4.70, respectively.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.18

Ireland to win @ 4.70

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Skipper Paul Stirling, all rounder Harry Tector, Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, and Gareth Delany are the key players for Ireland but unfortunately they have failed to play some remarkable innings. Only Curtis Campher had scored fifty in the previous match.

Rony Talukdar and Litton Das have been amazing for the hosts. Opener batsman Rony Talukdar has scored 67 off 38 balls in the first T20I and 44 off 23 balls in the second. Litton Das smashed 47 and 88 in two matches, respectively.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Leg-spinner Benjamin White picked 2-28 off his 4 overs in the previous game. Team will also rely on Craig Young and Mark Adair. Craig Young picked 2 wickets in the last match. Pacer Mark Adair will play a crucial role for Ireland who has taken 8 wickets in the last 10 matches.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan is taking the bowling command for the Bangladesh team, he grabbed 5 wickets in the 2nd T20. Taskin Ahmed has picked 7 wickets in this series so far. Both are reliable bowlers as far as this T20 format is concerned.