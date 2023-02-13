Ireland Women vs England Women Match Prediction IRE 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet now! The much-anticipated match between the Ireland Women's team and the England Women's team at the ICC Women's World Cup 2023 promises to be another thrilling encounter. On February 13th, 2023, they will face off at Boland Cricket Stadium. While Ireland is in patchy form, England has already defeated the West Indies in their first game and is looking strong. Both teams have a wealth of talented and experienced players who can influence the result of the game with their abilities. It is anticipated that the Ireland Women vs. England Women encounter would be a thrilling match due to the presence of some of the greatest players in the world on both teams. Fans of cricket from all over the world will be tuning in to witness the game, which is expected to be exciting. The England women's team will play in a crucial game since a victory would increase their chances of reaching the semifinals. The Ireland women's team, in contrast, is motivated to succeed because they hope to begin the tournament with a victory over the strongest opponent, which will boost their confidence in the upcoming matches of the tournament.

Facts England's women's squad is in good shape after they just defeated the West Indies in their opening group game. Additionally, in a five-match T20I series between England and West Indies in December 2022, England dominated and won by a score of 5-0.

The Ireland women's team captain, Laura Delany, is a strong and experienced player who is expected to lead her team admirably both on and off the field. She has been in good form lately and is anticipated to be a key member of her team's middle order.

In order to restrict England's women's batting lineup, Orla Prendergast, who has been in exceptional form, will be crucial.

The leading hitter for England is expected to be Sophia Dunkley, who has been in outstanding form and is anticipated to set the tone for her side with her aggressive hitting approach. She showed her form in the warm-up games, scoring 59 runs against the SA Women's Team and an uninterrupted 60 runs against the NZ Women's Team.

The best bowler for England in the match against Ireland is likely to be Lauren Bell, who has been in outstanding form and is one of the finest bowlers in the world. She has taken the most wickets for England in T20 international games.

Ireland Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

England Women are the favourites to defeat Ireland Women in this encounter because of their impressive record against some of the best teams in the world. Ireland Women, on the other hand, has recently been playing well and have defeated teams like Thailand Women and Ireland Women.

The powerful batting lineup and varied bowling lineup of the England women's cricket team make them the betting favourites to win this game. But for Ireland's women's team to stand a chance of victory, they must perform well. The solid lineup and experienced players make the England women's team more favourable for this encounter.

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Ireland Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Due to their recent performance in this competition, where they defeated the West Indies in their first group stage encounter and South Africa and New Zealand, both in a friendly match, we expect the England women's team to win the match.

England women will look to players like Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight to set the tone with the bat. These two players have a tonne of experience and have the talent and capacity to alter the course of the game.

The Newlands Cricket Ground, where the game will be played, is known for being a batting-friendly venue with an average first-innings score of 165 runs. One can anticipate a score of 170 runs or higher if England women bat first; if Ireland women bat first, one can anticipate a score of 150–165 runs.

Eimear Richardson and Laura Delany are anticipated to lead the charge with the bat and offer a strong foundation for the team, but the success of the Ireland women's side will depend on how well they play. The performance of the team will be greatly influenced by the duo, who have been in excellent form recently.

Ireland Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

The Newlands Cricket Ground, which is renowned for its favourable batting conditions, will host the game. The decision to bat first or bat second will be crucial in this game because the average first-inning score at the venue is 165 runs, which indicates that whoever wins the toss will probably post a big total.

Weather Report

The encounter should be enjoyable because of the sunny, pleasant weather with little chance of rain. Both teams will play on Monday at Boland Park Cricket Stadium, where the forecast is for temperatures around 27 °C, 57% humidity, and winds of 21 km/h.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Team Squad: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron.

Ireland Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Laura Delany Captain Mary Waldron Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batsman Louise Little Batsman Cara Murray Bowler Eimear Richardson All-Rounder Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Leah Paul All-Rounder Sophie MacMahon All-Rounder Shauna Kavanagh Batsman

Ireland Women Team Form

The Ireland Women's team is in great condition and could present England Women with a stiff challenge in their forthcoming match. Fans may anticipate an exciting match as the players are motivated to demonstrate their abilities. They recently defeated Scotland Women in a series and the Australia Women's Team in a friendly game. This has demonstrated their capacity to compete with top-tier teams.

They have a capable batswoman and experienced captain named Laura Delany who knows how to motivate her group to succeed. Shauna Kavanagh, on the other hand, is one of the team's most potential all-rounders and can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

Additionally, the Irish team features a strong bowling attack that includes skilled bowlers like Cara Murray and Gaby Lewis. They can use this to exert pressure on their opponents and take control of the game.

England Women Player List

England Women’s team squad: Heather Knight(C), Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones(W), Lauren Winfield-Hill(W), Freya Davies, Issy Wong, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

England Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Heather Knight Captain Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Sophia Dunkley Batsman Danni Wyatt Batsman Kate Cross Bowler Nat Sciver Brunt All-Rounder Danielle Gibson All-Rounder Lauren Bell Bowler Charlie Dean All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Maia Bouchier Batsman

England Women Team Form

England Women will enter their next game with a lot of confidence after their previous victory. They have a winning streak, and their impressive play has established them as one of the best women's cricket teams.

Players with the ability to execute well under duress make up the talented roster of the England Women's squad. In high form and leading the team in runs scored are their top two scorers, Sophia Dunkley and Heather Knight.

Their bowling lineup is also looking strong, especially Lauren Bell, who has been outstanding recently and has taken a lot of wickets. She is a key member of the squad due to her expertise and talent, and her play can have a big impact on a game's result.

The England Women's squad has demonstrated a high degree of consistency, and they hope to keep winning in their upcoming match. They are well-positioned to compete well in this year's international competition because of their outstanding lineup and self-assurance.

Ireland Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

The overall T20 match definitely favours the England women's team when comparing them with the Ireland Women's team. The two teams have played 13 Twenty20 games against one another so far, with England's women's team winning 10 of the games compared to Ireland's three victories.

Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Both sides have been doing well and have a chance to win this match. The odds for the England women's team to win the match are 1.36, while the odds for Ireland women’s team are 3.20 after analysing the performances of both teams and possible outcomes.

Ireland Women Betting Odds - 3.20

England Women Betting Odds - 1.36

Ireland Women vs England Women Top Team Batsmen

Gaby Lewis, a superb batter for the Irish Women's team, is one. She is renowned for her aggressive playing style and capacity for making significant runs. She stands an excellent possibility of scoring more than 30 runs and contributing to Ireland Women's challenging total if she can get going.

Top Batter Bets for Gaby Lewis - 3.75

Sophie Dunkley is a top batter for the England women's squad. She is capable of scoring significant runs and has recently been in terrific form. She stands an excellent chance of scoring more than 40 runs and contributing to England Women's challenging total if she can get going.

Top Batter Bets for Tammy Beaumont - 3.50

Ireland Women vs England Women Top Team Bowlers

The Irish Women's best bowler is most likely to be Cara Murray. She possesses the capacity to secure significant dismissals and limit the scoring of the opposition. If she can make the ball move and give the England women's batsmen trouble, she might easily take two or more wickets in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Cara Murray - 3.60

Lauren Bell, who bowls for the England Women's Squad, is a great bowler. She has the talent to swing the ball and get significant wickets. If she can make the ball move and provide difficulties for the Irish women's batsmen, she might easily take two or more wickets in the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Lauren Bell - 3.40