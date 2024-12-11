Facts: With 253 runs, Rajat Patidar is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh in this tournament.

With 306 runs, Harvik Desai is the leading run scorer for Saurashtra in this tournament.

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

Madhya Pradesh take on Saurashtra in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 11 at 09:00 AM IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh have had a phenomenal tournament thus far as they have six wins in seven matches as they ended up at the top of the group. In the penultimate game against Bengal they registered an important win which turned out to be the deciding factor as Bengal ended up second on the table.

Much like their opponents Saurashtra were dominant in the group stages as they had six wins in seven matches and ended up in the playoffs this term. In the last game they went head to head against Tripura and won the game with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Madhya Pradesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh ’ chances of winning - 55%

Saurashtra’ chances of winning - 45%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Venkatesh Iyer has had an excellent campaign thus far as in seven matches he has scored 172 with an average of 57.33. In the last game against Bihar, Iyer scored 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Prerak Mankad has had a solid campaign thus far this season he has scored 206 runs. In the last game against Tripura he scored 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Madhya Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Saurashtra Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership Madhya Pradesh 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harsh Gawli (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Kulwant Khejroliya, Avesh Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Rahul Batham, Aniket Verma, Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kumar Kartikeya







Predicted Playing XI









Subhranshu Senapati Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harsh Gawli Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Rahul Batham All-rounder Kamal Tripathi All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have had a solid campaign thus far as they ended up with six wins in seven matches and made the playoffs.

Saurashtra News & Player List

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, Sammar Gajjar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Jay Gohil, Ankur Panwar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Parth Bhut , Devang Karamta , Hetvik Kotak , Siddhant Rana







Predicted Playing XI









Tarang Gohel Batter Prerak Mankad Batter Jay Gohil Batter Sammar Gajjar All-rounder Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Ruchit Ahir Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja All-rounder Chirag Jani All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Much like their opponents, Saurashtra managed six wins in seven matches and made the playoffs this term.

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra have identical records in this fixture in T20 format as both sides have one win.

Head to Head

Madhya Pradesh: 1

Saurashtra : 1

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Saurashtra to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh go head to head in the quarterfinals after both sides were dominant in the group stages. Both sides ended up with six wins in seven matches and made the playoffs this season where they go head to head for the third time in the T20 format, both sides have one win in this fixture. One of the biggest differences between the two sides has been the form of openers as MP has struggled to get a good start in games. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Madhya Pradesh has conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last five matches which makes us believe Saurashtra would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra T20 KSCA Cricket Ground, null Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.753 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’ top batter

Rajat Patidar has been sensational for Madhya Pradesh thus far as he has scored 253 runs in seven matches and is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harvik Desai to be Saurashtra’ top batter

Even though Harvik Desai did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to back him once again as with 306 runs he is the leading run scorer for Saurashtra which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’ top bowler

Kumar Kartikeya has been one of the star performers for Madhya Pradesh this season. In seven matches, Kartikeya has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’ top bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja had a brilliant game against Tripura as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 12 wickets, Jadeja is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.