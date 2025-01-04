Facts: With 135 runs, Josh Brown is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.

With 194 runs, Marcus Stoinis is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades did not have a great start to the tournament as they have struggled for consistency this season. After two wins in three games, Melbourne Renegades have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Adelaide Strikers who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Much like last season, Melbourne Stars had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost each of the first five matches. In the last game they went head to head against Brisbane Heat and against all odds they beat Brisbane Heat with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 55%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 55 runs in five matches with an average of 11. In the last match he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ben Duckett has been brilliant for Melbourne Stars thus far as in four games he has scored 135 runs with an average of 33.75. Even though Duckett struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Melbourne Renegades 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last eight of the nine matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jonathan Wells







Predicted Playing XI









Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Josh Brown Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mackenzie Harvey Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in five games and are currently fifth on the table.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle, Joel Paris, Brody Couch







Predicted Playing XI









Thomas Rogers Batter Ben Duckett Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hamish McKenzie Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Doug Warren Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars registered their first win against Brisbane Heat. With one win in six games, they are currently eighth on the table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Melbourne Stars have had an upper hand in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 16-10. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades: 10

Melbourne Stars: 16

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades go head to head after both sides have struggled in the first half of the campaign. Melbourne Renegades got off to a solid start as they won two of the first three matches but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars lost each of the first five games this season but in the last match against defending champions Brisbane Heat they registered their first win of the campaign and would be hoping to build on that result as they need to have a perfect record if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in all six games, Melbourne Stars have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Melbourne Renegades will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Josh Brown to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Josh Brown had an excellent game in the last outing against Adelaide Strikers as he scored 66 off 41 balls. With 135 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Marcus Stoinis was sensational in the last game against Brisbane Heat as he scored a brilliant half century. With 194 runs, Stoinis is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers was exceptional once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Adelaide Strikers and with ten wickets he remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with six wickets he has been the most consistent bowler for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.