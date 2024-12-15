Facts: With 432 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer in this tournament.

With 347 runs, Rajat Patidar is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh in this tournament.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in the Finals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 15 at 04:30 PM IST.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Mumbai have dominated from the start and have arguably been the best team especially in the playoffs. Mumbai won five of the six matches in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. In the playoffs Mumbai dominated Vidarbha and Baroda as they won both matches with six wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Madhya Pradesh have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they ended up at the top of the table and then outplayed Saurashtra and Delhi in the playoffs. MP beat Delhi in the Semifinals with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Mumbai are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai ’ chances of winning - 66%

Madhya Pradesh’ chances of winning - 34%

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Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shreyas Iyer did not have a great game against Vidarbha but he was sensational once again in the last game as he scored 46. So far this season Iyer has scored 329 runs with an average of 54.83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Venkatesh Iyer did not bat in the last game but he was excellent in the Quarterfinals against Saurashtra as he scored 38. So far this campaign Iyer has scored 210 runs with an average of 70 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Madhya Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Mumbai 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Mumbai News & Player List

Mumbai Player List

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Himanshu Singh, M Juned Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Suryansh Shedge Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai had a solid run in the group stages and they continued their winning momentum in the playoffs as they beat Vidarbha and Baroda this term.

Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harsh Gawli (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Kulwant Khejroliya, Avesh Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Rahul Batham, Aniket Verma, Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kumar Kartikeya





Predicted Playing XI





Subhranshu Senapati Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harsh Gawli Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Rahul Batham All-rounder Kamal Tripathi All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh made the playoffs with ease this term as they won six of the seven matches. They beat Saurashtra and Delhi in the playoffs en-route to the finals.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

Mumbai have dominated this fixture against Madhya Pradesh in the past as they hold a perfect record with four wins in four matches heading into the Finals.

Head to Head

Mumbai : 4

Madhya Pradesh: 0

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai head into this penultimate game after both sides had a pretty straight forward win in the Semifinals. Mumbai top order have been the deciding factor thus far as they seemed to have peaked in the second half of the campaign which has seen them brush aside Vidarbha and Baroda with ease as they won both matches with six wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that only once in the last five fixtures Mumbai has conceded a bigger opening stand. On the other hand, even though Madhya Pradesh openers have done well thus far, we believe Mumbai would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Mumbai Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now! Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane has been sensational for Mumbai in the playoffs as he scored 84 and 98 in the last two games. With 432 runs, he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’ top batter

Rajat Patidar showcased his class in the Semifinals against Delhi as he scored 66 off 29 balls and took his team over the line. With 347 runs, he is the leading run scorer for MP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Mohit Avasthi to be Mumbai’ top bowler

Mohit Avasthi has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Mumbai in this campaign thus far. Avasthi has bagged 13 wickets thus far and is one of the leading wicket takers for Mumbai which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’ top bowler

Kumar Kartikeya has been pretty consistent for Madhya Pradesh thus far as once again he bowled well against Delhi. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win - 1.51 (PariMatch)

Madhya Pradesh to win - 2.56 (PariMatch) Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh have been the two best teams in this tournament especially in the playoffs. Mumbai have a perfect record against MP in this format which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Mumbai would be crowned champions come Dec 15. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





