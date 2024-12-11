Facts: With 278 runs, Shreyas Iyer is the leading run scorer for Mumbai in this campaign.

With 12 wickets, Darshan Nalkande is the leading wicket taker for Vidarbha in this tournament.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Mumbai take on Vidarbha in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 11 at 01:30 PM IST.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Mumbai got off to a great start this season as they bagged maximum points against Goa and Maharashtra. Their only loss came against Kerala who won the game by 43 runs but Mumbai managed to turn things around as they won three games on the bounce and made the playoffs this season.

Vidarbha had been sublime in Ranji Trophy prior to this tournament and they continued their impressive form in this tournament as they won four of the six games, in the last match they beat Chhattisgarh by 16 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai ’ chances of winning - 70%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 30%

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Mumbai vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Ajinkya Rahane has been brilliant for Mumbai thus far as he has scored 250 runs with an average of 50 which clearly showcases his consistency this season. We believe Rahane would score well in the upcoming game.

Atharva Taide has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 123 runs with an average of 30.75. In the last game Taide has scored 34 off 27 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Vidarbha Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Mumbai News & Player List

Mumbai Player List

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Himanshu Singh, M Juned Khan







Predicted Playing XI









Prithvi Shaw Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Suryansh Shedge Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai had a solid run in the group stages as they won five of the six matches and made the playoffs this term.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide, Karun Nair, Mandar Mahale, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Shubham Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Dipesh Parwani, Akshay Wadkar, Danish Malewar, Aman Mokhade, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Karnewar, Praful Hinge

Predicted Playing XI







Atharva Taide Batter Karun Nair Batter Parth Rekhade Batter Mandar Mahale Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Apoorv Wankhade All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Dipesh Parwani Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha dominated their group as they won four of the six games and ended up at the top of the table.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Head to Head

Mumbai has dominated this fixture in the past against Vidarbha as they have won each of the four games prior to this fixture.

Head to Head

Mumbai : 4

Vidarbha: 0

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Vidarbha and Mumbai go head to head in the Quarterfinals after both sides had a pretty straight forward run in the group stages. Both sides have been dominant in all formats thus far which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. Even though Mumbai have dominated the games in the group stages their openers have struggled to make a mark thus far as Mumbai has only twice in six games have managed a better opening partnership than their opponents. On the other hand, Vidarbha has had a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Vidabha would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Mumbai vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Mumbai’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer has had a phenomenal tournament thus far as the Mumbai skipper has led from the front and has scored 278 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for Mumbai which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair did not have a good game in the last outing against Chhattisgarh but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant this season. With 229 runs, Nair is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Mohit Avasthi to be Mumbai’ top bowler

Even though Mohit Avasthi did not have a great outing in the last game we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent thus far and with 12 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Darshan Nalkande has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Vidarbha in this campaign. So far Sheth has bagged 12 wickets and he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.