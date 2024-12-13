Facts: With 334 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run scorer for Mumbai in this campaign.

With 13 wickets, Atit Sheth is the leading wicket taker for Baroda in this tournament.

Mumbai vs Baroda Match Prediction

Mumbai take on Baroda in the Semifinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 13 at 11:00 AM IST.

Mumbai vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Mumbai got off to a great start this season as they bagged maximum points in the first two games. They ended the group stages with five wins in six games and made the playoffs this term where they went head to head against Vidarbha. Mumbai managed to chase down the target of 222 as they beat Vidarbha with six wickets to spare.

Baroda have once again dominated the group stages as they aim to make the finals once again this season. Baroda won six of the seven matches in the group stages and then dominated Bengal in the Quarterfinals as they won the game by 41 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai ’ chances of winning - 75%

Baroda’ chances of winning - 25%

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Our Prediction

Historically Mumbai hold a slight edge in this fixture against Baroda. On paper Mumbai have far more experience and quality which could end up being the deciding factor in this game. The bookmakers have favoured Mumbai in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would make the finals come Dec 13.

Mumbai to win - 1.33 (PariMatch)

Baroda to win - 2.98 (PariMatch)

Mumbai vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shreyas Iyer did not have a great game against Vidarbha but that doesn’t change the fact he has had a solid campaign so far as he has scored 283 runs with an average of 56.60 which makes us believe Iyer will score well in the upcoming game.

Hardik Pandya has been excellent in this campaign as in six matches he has scored 241 runs with an average of 60.25. Even though Pandya did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mumbai Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Baroda Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Mumbai vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Mumbai News & Player List

Mumbai Player List

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Himanshu Singh, M Juned Khan







Predicted Playing XI









Prithvi Shaw Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Suryansh Shedge Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai had a solid run in the group stages as they won five of the six matches. They beat Vidarbha in the Quarterfinals.

Baroda News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Shashwat Rawat, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya (c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Raj Limbani, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Hardik Pandya, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Mitesh Patel, Shubham Shyamsunder Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh, Jyotsnil Singh, Lakshit Toksiya

Predicted Playing XI







Shashwat Rawat Batter Abhimanyu Singh Rajput Batter Bhanu Pania Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Vishnu Solanki Wicket-keeper Mahesh Pithiya Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Atit Sheth Bowler Chintal Gandhi Bowler Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Much like their opponents, Baroda won five of the six games and made the playoffs. They beat Bengal by 41 runs in the Quarterfinals.

Mumbai vs Baroda Head to Head

Mumbai hold a slight edge in this fixture against Baroda in T20 format as they have seven wins in 13 matches.

Head to Head

Mumbai : 7

Baroda: 6

Mumbai vs Baroda Betting Odds

Baroda to have a better opening partnership than Baroda Mumbai

Baroda and Mumbai go head to head in the semifinals after both sides had a pretty straight forward win in the Semifinals. Mumbai conceded 221 runs but eventually won the game in the 19th over with six wickets to spare. On the other hand, Baroda dominated the game against Bengal and eventually won the tie by 41 runs they also had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Baroda has managed a better opening partnership in four of the last five matches. Looking at the quality of fast bowlers they have at their disposal, we believe Baroda would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai vs Baroda Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’ top batter

Ajinkya Rahane had a brilliant game against Vidarbha as he scored 84 off 45 balls and took his team over the line. With 334 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Mumbai which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhanu Pania to be Baroda’ top batter

Bhanu Pania struggled in the last game against Bengal, regardless we are going to stick with him as with 271 runs Pania is the leading run scorer for Baroda which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Mohit Avasthi to be Mumbai’ top bowler

Even though Mohit Avasthi did not have a great outing in the last game we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent thus far and with 12 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’ top bowler

Atit Sheth continued his brilliant run in the last game as he bagged three wickets against Bengal. With 13 wickets, Sheth is the leading wicket taker for Baroda which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win - 1.33 (PariMatch)

Baroda to win - 2.98 (PariMatch) Historically Mumbai hold a slight edge in this fixture against Baroda. On paper Mumbai have far more experience and quality which could end up being the deciding factor in this game. The bookmakers have favoured Mumbai in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would make the finals come Dec 13. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





