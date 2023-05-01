Namibia W vs Uganda W Match Prediction NAM 67 % Chance of Winning UGA 33 % Bet Now! Namibia Women will square off against Auckland Women in match no. 12 of the ongoing Women’s T20I Quadrangular series on May 1 at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. Namibia would be aiming to continue their winning momentum while Uganda would be keen to register their third victory of the tournament when the game starts at 6 PM IST.

Facts

In the last five head to head matches, both the teams have been bundled out under 100 runs and so all the matches have turned out to be low-scoring games.

Despite of the match result, Namibia will enter the final of the series as they are sole team to have reached eight points in the tournament.

Namibia W vs Uganda W Chance of Winning

Namibia Women are going through a superb form and are at the top of the points table with five wins from five games. While on the other hand, Uganda are at the second position on the points table. Therefore, considering the performance of both teams, Namibia seems to be the clear favourites for the fixture.

Namibia Women’s chances to win - 67%

Uganda Women’s chances to win - 33%

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Namibia W vs Uganda W Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Namibia have been the unbeaten force in the competition so far winning all of the games they played. With the kind of all-round performance Namibia are putting in, they are one of the strong contenders to win the series. The batting duo of Adri van der Merwe and Sune Wittmann have scored 88 and 102 runs respectively for the side being their top batters. In the bowling department, Kayleen Green and Victoria Hamunyela have played a crucial role for the team taking ten and six wickets respectively.

Uganda have gone through a topsy turvy journey in the tournament so far. They started with a 50-run win defeat against UAE but bounced back soon with two successive wins over Hong Kong and UAE. Then, the side lost their fixtures against Namibia and Hong Kong. Coming into the fixture, they will have a monumental task ahead of them to beat a strong opponent and so the batters will have to rise to the occasion and score big. The highest run-scorer for the team has been Prosscovia Alako who has piled up 117 runs from five innings with an average of 23.40 which is a sign of worry for the team. Also, none of the others average more than 20 which highlights the need for batters to deliver against Namibia.

The bowling unit hasn’t been superb but they have done a decent job with three of the bowlers taking six wickets from five matches with an average below 16. Stephani Nampiina has been the most impressive bowled scalping six wickets with a bowling average of 6.50 and an extraordinary strike rate of 7. Concy Aweko and Irene Alumo were the other bowlers who have been providing crucial contributions to the side.

Namibia W vs Uganda W Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches that have been played in the tournament, all at the same venue, the team batting first has come out on top 80% of the time. Interestingly, it was Uganda who failed to win their game against Hong Kong after posting a sub par total of just 98 runs in the first innings. We believe the team that wins the toss will like to bat first based on the results in the event so far.

Weather Report

According to Worldweatheronline.com, the spectators can expect a full-length fixture as rain will not play a spoilsport in the game. The temperature will also hover around 27 degree Celsius and the skies will be mostly clear with negligible cloud cover for brief hours. So, the viewers would be able to enjoy an exciting contest unfolding in front of their eyes.

Namibia Women Player List

NAM W squad: Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Edelle van Zyl, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl (c), Victoria Hamunyela, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Bianca Manuel

Predicted Playing XI

Sune Wittmann All-rounder Jurriene Diergaardt All-rounder Adri van der Merwe Batter Kayleen Green All-rounder Yasmeen Khan Batter Edelle van Zyl Batter Merczerly Gorases Batter and Wicketkeeper Dietlind Foerster Batter Wilka Mwatile Bowler Irene van Zyl Bowler Victoria Hamunyela Bowler

NAM W Team Form

Namibia have been going through a superb form registering five win from five games they have played so far in the tournament. They are going strong through the tournament and are likely to take one more victory for the fixture which will boost their morale ahead of the final game of the tournament.

UGA W Player List

UGA W squad: Gloria Obukor, Prosscovia Alako, Janet Mbabazi, Stephani Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Rita Musamali, Esther Iloku (wk), Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko (c), Irene Alumo, Sarah AkitengBenchPatricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino

Predicted Playing XI

Esther Iloku Batter and Wicketkeeper Prosscovia Alako Batter Janet Mbabazi All-rounder Stephani Nampiina All-rounder Immaculate Nakisuuyi Batter Rita Musamali Batter Phiona Kulume Battter Concy Aweko All-rounder Patricia Malemikia All-rounder Irene Alumo Bowler Sarah Akiteng Bowler

UGA W Team Form

Uganda women have managed to win only two matches from five games in the tournament and so they are going through a worrisome run of form. The team would like to change their fortunes in the fixture against Namibia and earn a spot in the final of the tournament when they will take on Namibia.

Namibia W vs Uganda W Head to Head

Namibia have dominated the proceedings in the last five matches between these two teams. Recently, when they played in a fixture of the quadrangular series, Namibia once again won the contest by eight runs in a close contest. So, the head to head record favours the Namibian outfit clearly.

Namibia W vs Uganda W Betting Odds

Uganda to have a low score for the opening partnership

The Ugandian openers have stitched opening stands of 26, 3, 1,17,14 in the competition. Further, the matches played in the tournament have been low-scoring games. Also, Uganda will face a strong opponent like Namibia and so the opening pair will probably build another low partnership.

Namibia W vs Uganda W Top Team Batsmen

Adri van der Merwe to be Namibia’s top batter

Adri van der Merwe has scored 88 runs in the tournament at an average of 22. The batter has also scored two fifties in T20I scoring 934 runs in her international career. Considering her current form and the fact that she will be playing for a superior team makes her a likely candidate to be the top batter for Namibia.

Prosscovia Alako to be Uganda Women’s top batter

Prosscovia Alako has scored 117 runs so far in the series across five innings with a strike rate of 130. Further, the batter opens the innings which boosts the probability of her being the top batter for the team. She is likely to give a good start to the team and become the top batter for the team.

Namibia W vs Uganda W Top Team Bowlers

Kayleen Green to be Namibia Women’s top bowler

Kayleen Green has picked 10 wickets in the competition so far and is likely to display another superb spell in the game. Her international career also have decent number of 55 T20I wickets from 57 fixtures. The medium pacer might have another impressive spell in the game and be the top batter for her team.

Concy Awekoto be Uganda Women’s top bowler

Concy Aweko picked six wickets from five innings with a bowling average of 15.83 so far. She has been one of the top wicket-takers for the team and also has experience of picking 73 T20I wickets from 53 matches. Thus, she is likely to star with the ball once again and be the top bowler for the team.