Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction NAM 86 % Chance of Winning UGA 14 % Bet Now! Namibia women will clash with Uganda women in the Quadrangular T20 series’s final encounter on 2nd May at Windhoek, Namibia. Namibia did an outstanding performance throughout the series and marked their place in the final very early by winning 5 back to back matches before they lost the last match against Uganda. Uganda on the other hand had a big competition with Hong Kong for the second place, due to Hong Kong’s loss in the previous game against UAE, Uganda team was fortunate one to enter in the final. In the last match between both the teams, Namibia won the toss and decided to bat first but their decision went wrong as they bowled out on a low score of just 77 runs in 20 overs. Only Adri van der Merwe scored 21 runs and Wilka Mwatile scored 27 runs for Namibia. Uganda women lost the wickets in a regular gap but thanks to Kevin Awino’s 28 runs and last overs straggle of Phiona Kulume and captain Concy Aweko, they managed to win and got their ticket to the final.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Chance of Winning

Namibia women took the advantage of their home ground and local conditions so well and won back to back 5 matches against all the three teams. That's why they marked their place in the finals very soon. They just lost the last match, looking at the previous few matches results and team’s form we anticipate Namibia women’s upper hand in this match.

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Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Namibia team is in excellent form, they took the local advantage throughout the series. Uganda women have a big concern in the batting side as they failed to reach the 100 runs mark in most of the matches they played. There are no successful batting performances from the Uganda side except a 85 run innings by Prosscovia Alako against UAE. Having an eye on the conditions and tournament records Namibia to secure the trophy on Tuesday.

Punters may rely on the players like Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Prosscovia Alako, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko and Irene Alumo.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Match Toss Prediction

According to the stats, Windhoek favors the team batting first.The identical circumstance has also been present in other games we have seen. Average first inning total is 130 runs here. Having an eye on records at this ground the team that wins the toss would prefer to bat first and set the opposition's target.

Weather Forecast

On the day of the game in Windhoek, the playing conditions will be favorable. Expected temperature is 26 degrees Celsius. There will be about 34% humidity. It's possible for the wind to blow at 13 KMPH. No break in the rain has yet been expected.

Namibia Women Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Sune Wittmann All Rounder Jurriene Diergaardt All Rounder Adri van der Merwe Batsman Kayleen Green All Rounder Edelle van Zyl Batsman Yasmeen Khan Batsman Merczerly Gorases (wk) Batsman Dietlind Foerster Batsman Wilka Mwatile Bowler Irene van Zyl (c) Bowler Victoria Hamunyela Bowler

Namibia Women’s squad for the series:Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe, Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Edelle van Zyl, Merczerly Gorases (wk), Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Irene van Zyl (c), Victoria Hamunyela, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Bianca Manuel

Namibia Women Form

Namibia women have been outstanding throughout the series. Sune Wittmann, Kayleen Green and Adri van der Merwe are in fantastic form. Team took the local advantage very well and was unbeaten before they lost the last match against Uganda.

Uganda Women Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Kevin Awino(w) Batsman Prosscovia Alako Batsman Janet Mbabazi All Rounder Rita Musamali All Rounder Stephani Nampiina All Rounder Immaculate Nakisuuyi Batsman Phiona Kulume All Rounder Concy Aweko(c) All Rounder Evelyn Anyipo Bowler Irene Alumo Bowler Sarah Akiteng Bowler

Uganda Women’s squad for the series:Kevin Awino(w), Prosscovia Alako, Janet Mbabazi, Rita Musamali, Stephani Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Phiona Kulume, Concy Aweko(c), Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Sarah Akiteng, Esther Iloku, Gloria Obukor, Patricia Malemikia

Uganda Women Form

Uganda played very good cricket in this series. They won overall 3 matches. They had a challenge with Hong-Kong for the 2nd position but they managed to win the last low scoring match against the same opponent.

Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other in 7 encounters in which Namibia had upped their hand in 6 matches whereas Uganda was successful at just one moment. This was the previous match in the series where Uganda won for the first time against Namibia.

Total T20 matches played - 7

Namibia Women won - 6

Uganda Women won - 1

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Betting Odds

Looking at the fantastic form, previous records and their local advantage Namibia is the favorite side of bookmakers. They are giving them the winning odds of 1.15 on the other hand Uganda have a very small chance to win with the winning odds of 3.10.

Namibia Women to win @ 1.15

Uganda Women to win @ 3.10

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Top Team Batsman

Adri van der Merwe and Sune Wittmann are the key batsmen for Namibia. Adri van der Merwe scored 41 against Hong Kong and 33 against Namibia in the first match. Sune Wittmann also played some good innings as she made 53 against Hong Kong and some respective innings against other opponents.

Prosscovia Alako and Janet Mbabazi will be reliable players for Uganda’s point of view. Prosscovia Alako smashed fantastic 85 runs in just 55 balls against United Arab Emirates. Janet Mbabazi and Rita Musamali also played their crucial role in taking their team to the finals.

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women Top Team Bowlers

Kayleen Green and skipper Irene van Zyl will lead the Namibian balling attack. Irene van Zyl picked 8 wickets in this so far whereas Kayleen Green has grabbed 10 wickets in the whole tournament.

Concy Aweko has been impressive by picking 8 wickets in this series. In all the matches she troubled the opponents with her line and length. Irene Alumo is another key bowler for Uganda who has shown the way of pavilion to 8 opponent players.