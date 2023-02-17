New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction NZ 30 % Chance of Winning BAN 70 % Bet Now! New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will compete in a crucial and must-win encounter on Feb 17th at Newlands, Cape Town. The upcoming match is expected to be an exciting contest as neither team has been able to secure a victory in the T20 World Cup so far. However, considering their current performance, it appears improbable that either Bangladesh or New Zealand will advance to the next round. Bangladesh suffered a narrow loss to Australia in their second game, with only 10 balls remaining. At the same time, New Zealand faced consecutive defeats as Australia soundly beat them by 97 runs in their opening match, followed by a 65-run loss to South Africa in the second game. The Kiwis are ranked at the last spot in the points table while Bangladesh sits just above them. The only difference is that Kiwis have a much worse run rate. However, the chances of them going further seems low, it will be interesting to see how both teams will perform in the last matches.

Facts New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women last played against each other in December 2022, in which the Kiwis clean-sweep them with a 3-0 series victory.

Bangladesh Women saw defeats in the tournament but were able to produce clinical performances as they got short of victory by a few margins.

Performances by Bangladeshi batters have been below par. Their skipper Nigar Sultana was the highest scorer in both matches, while others have failed to come out on occasions.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women’s batting unit is filled with star batters such as Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr. However, to everyone’s disappointment, the Kiwis' batting is the reason they lost both matches. In the first match, ream was bowled out for 76 runs while in the second match, they could muster just 67 runs.

New Zealand Women’s run rate speaks volumes of the kind of game played by them. Their bowling and batting have failed miserably and will be looking to go better in the final stages of the tournament.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women’s team boasts a star-studded lineup who have the ability to pull out a victory at any stage. Despite their miserable performance in the tournament so far, high hopes are set on the team. The batting lineup includes big names such as Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates. Amela Kerr performed significantly with the bat as well. However, their batting has been the reason why they are at the last spot in the points table.

However, performance-wise, Bangladesh Women have performed much better in both matches. They were very close to victory against the Aussies but were ultimately disappointed due to the latter’s heroics. Bowling from Bangladesh has not been much great but is surely capable of snatching the victory.

Considering the present form of both the teams and their performance in the tournament so far, it is likely that Bangladesh Women will win the match.

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New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

New Zealand Women's has had a disappointing start in the World Cup, with poor performances in both batting and bowling.

The team's captain, Sophie Devine, has only scored 16 total runs, and none of the other batters is performing well at the moment.

However, the bowler's Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr have shown some promise with five and three wickets respectively. Amelia has scored some runs as well, Overall, the team needs to be more aggressive in both batting and bowling to improve their chances in the World Cup.

Bangladesh has also lost both of their World Cup games, but Nigar Sultana has shown good batting by scoring 85 total runs. Other players like Mostary and S. Sultana need to contribute more runs to help the team win, and the bowlers need to take more wickets to secure a victory.

Bangladesh Women's bowlers have shown some great spirit but apart from that they were economical but they failed to pick wickets except Marufa. In both matches, the team picked up just five wickets in total, out of which four were taken by Marufa Akter.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The outcome of the coin toss will play a crucial role in determining whether the teams prefer to bat or bowl first in the highly anticipated match. Among the 28 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 9 matches, whereas the team chasing has won 17 times. The surface quality improves with time and is more advantageous for the team bowling first. Bowling first will be a better choice.



Weather Report

The match between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at the Newlands, Cape Town. It is anticipated that the weather will remain cloudy all day long with the highest and lowest temperatures reaching 24°C and 18°C respectively. Although the likelihood of precipitation is currently only 10%, it is expected to be a windy day with gusts blowing at speeds of more than 43 km/h.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women's team squad: Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold.

New Zealand Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sophie Devine Captain Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket-keeper Brooke Halliday Batsman Georgia Plimmer Batsman Hayley Jensen Bowler Amelia Kerr All-Rounder Suzie Bates All-Rounder Fran Jones Bowler Lauren Down Batsman Molly Penfold Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

The New Zealand women's team was in excellent form, having won their last five Twenty20 games which also included a three-match series with Bangladesh itself. In their World Cup warm-up match, they achieved a remarkable victory over Sri Lanka Women. However, their downfall in the tournament has been very much criticised, especially the below par performance from their batting line-up which has been impressive in the last few series.

Their batting lineup is spearheaded by captain Sophie Devine, and they boast a strong bowling attack featuring players such as Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr. This combination of strengths will undoubtedly boost the team's confidence and momentum heading into the upcoming league match, and all these players will play a crucial role in New Zealand's success.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shamima Sultana.

Bangladesh Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nigar Sultana Captain Shamima Sultana Wicket-keeper Fargana Hoque Batsman Murshida Khatun Batsman Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter All-Rounder Rumana Ahmed All-Rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Salma Khatun All-Rounder Jahanara Alam Bowler Lata Mondal All-Rounder

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women's team has shown inconsistency in their recent matches against Pakistan and India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up games. However, their impressive resilience and perseverance on the field during the World Cup qualifications, where they beat teams such as Thailand, the USA, Scotland, and Ireland, speaks for their capability to perform against strong teams.

However, they lost both matches in the tournament. Nigar Khatun and Shamima Sultana have played crucial roles as leaders on the field. They are both in good form and have scored significant runs in tournaments leading up to the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Marufa Akter has been the most successful bowler so far in the tournament, having picked up four wickets, while the rest of the team has managed to pick up only one.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women is very dominating. So far, both the teams have played four matches against each other in this format and Kiwis have emerged victorious in all four of them, that too, with significant margins. However, considering the present form, it looks possible that Bangladesh could steal their maiden victory here.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Both teams will contest on the ground looking for their first victory. To predict the likelihood of success for each team, their recent performances and potential outcomes need to be evaluated. The Bangladesh women's team is considered the favorite due to their performance in recent matches, with odds of 1.65 reflecting their advantage over their opponents. Meanwhile, the New Zealand women's team, with odds of 2.15 in their favour, has shown potential in their last few series and can't be overlooked.

New Zealand Women Betting Odds - 1.65

Bangladesh Women Betting Odds - 2.15

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batsman

Amelia Kerr is a key player to watch on the New Zealand Women's team. She is an experienced batter who has been in excellent form recently. If she can settle in at the crease, she has the ability to significantly enhance her team's score and potentially score well. In fact, she has been the team's top scorer so far, with 31 runs across both matches.

Top Batter Bets for Amelia Kerr - 2.00

The Bangladesh team's captain, Nigar Sultana, is a key player for the team, especially when it comes to setting the pace with the bat. Her impressive performances in the tournament so far have seen her score a total of 85 runs, making big shots and proving her ability to score more than 30 runs. The team will be relying on her to deliver another solid performance in the upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Nigar Sultana - 2.50

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu from the New Zealand Women's team is a bowler worth watching. She has been in fine form recently and is an excellent asset to the team. Her ability to swing the ball and take wickets at crucial times makes her a valuable player. If she can find her groove, she could potentially take two or more wickets during the game and add to her already impressive tally of five wickets in the tournament so far.

Top Bowler Bets for Marufa Akter - 2.70

Keep an eye out for Marufa Akter from the Bangladesh women's team. She is a skilled bowler who has been in good form recently. Her ability to take wickets will be a significant factor in determining her team's success. She has taken four wickets so far in the tournament, while the whole team has taken just one.

Top Bowler Bets for Marufa Akter - 2.35