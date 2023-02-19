New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction NZ 70 % Chance of Winning LKA 30 % Bet now! On the 19th of February, there is going to be an insane clash between two of the most promising teams of this Women’s t20 world cup. New Zealand women will take on Sri Lanka women in the 17th match of the group stage. The match between these two competitive sides would take place at Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa. Both teams have a tonne of talent and potential, so this game is guaranteed to be thrilling. The New Zealand women’s team would be hoping to clinch the point by beating Sri Lanka in this encounter. New Zealand Women’s team lost their first two matches of the group stage against Australia and South Africa. In the first match, Australia beat New Zealand by 97 runs, as the Kiwis managed to get only 76 runs before losing their last wicket. The second match also followed a similar story when South Africa restricted their chase to only 67 runs, winning by a margin of 65 runs. But these setbacks were not enough to throw the Kiwis out of the scheme as they managed to get their first dominating victory against Bangladesh Women where they won by 71 runs, thus improving their net run rate. On the other hand, Sri Lanka started this tournament with two huge victories over South Africa and Bangladesh. They beat South African women in a close encounter where the natives fell short by three runs. Against Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan team made the chase look easy by accomplishing it with 7 wickets and 10 balls to spare. In their third match against Australia, the Sri Lankan team seemed a bit unsettled as they neither managed to score enough runs nor did they take any wickets. Australia beat the Sri Lankan team by 10 wickets and 25 balls to spare. This was a big defeat and a halt to a great start for the Sri Lankan team.

Facts New Zealand and Sri Lanka have played 9 T20 international games against each other and New Zealand has emerged as the winner in all of them.

Sri Lankan women have shown great resilience lately and have performed excellently against tough opposition.

Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Bernadine Bezuidenhout of New Zealand are in great form. Lea Tahuhu is also taking crucial wickets with the ball.

For Sri Lanka, the skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama are in great form. Athapaththu is contributing both with the bat as well as with the ball, picking up a couple of wickets.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women’s Chance of Winning

New Zealand did not play good cricket in the first two matches against Australia and South Africa. But against Bangladesh, we got to see what this side is capable of. Posting a target of 190 after two disappointing defeats in itself is a big victory.

Sri Lanka went through waves of emotions too when they almost lost their chance against South Africa but their bowlers finally controlled the situation to get the result in their favour.

Sri Lanka outplayed Bangladesh to secure another victory before losing the streak to Australia.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The New Zealand team will be aiming to secure its second victory and a better net run rate in order to reach the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka, if wins, would get direct entry to the semi-finals having more points in its name.

New Zealand winning the match would take things to net run rate. The team with the better net run rate would advance given the points are equal.

Sri Lanka has shown significant improvement in the bowling department and is capable of changing the course of the game because of its attacking approach.

New Zealand would be more dependent on its batting, aiming to post a big total and restrict the opposition to a low score to improve the net run rate in order to qualify for semis.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

The toss will play a crucial role in this game as both sides enter the field with their plans. New Zealand would be looking to bat first keeping in mind the previous results of the matches against South Africa and Australia.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, might opt to bowl first keeping in mind the regular trend of results. Whatever the case be, it’s surely going to be a great clash to witness.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women will take place at Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa. The weather will remain mostly cloudy with a couple of showers late in the evening. The highest and lowest temperatures would be around 32°C and 14°C respectively. Although the likelihood of precipitation is currently only 2% in the morning while 88% in the evening. The occasional wind gusts could be around 48 km/h while the wind would settle at an average of NW 17 km/h.

New Zealand Women’s Player List

New Zealand Women’s team squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

New Zealand Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Sophie Devine (c) Batting Allrounder Suzie Bates Allrounder Bernadine Bezuidenhout Top order Batter Eden Carson Bowler Maddy Green Middle order Batter Amelia Kerr Allrounder Jess Kerr Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Georgia Plimmer Middle order Batter Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women’s Team Form

The New Zealand Women’s team lost their first two out of three matches of the group stage against Australia and South Africa. Australia beat New Zealand by 97 runs. South Africa also beat them by a huge margin of 65 runs. But Kiwis fought back and scored their first dominating victory against Bangladesh Women winning by 71 runs.

Suzie Bates showed tremendous form in the clash against Bangladesh. Maddy Green and Bernadine Bezuidenhout are also looking in good shape.

Sri Lanka Women’s Player List

Sri Lanka Women’s team squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi.

Sri Lanka Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Chamari Athapaththu (c) Batting Allrounder Nilakshi de Silva Middle order Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Ama Kanchana Bowling Allrounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Harshitha Samarawickrama Top order Batter Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowling Allrounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Batter Malsha Shehani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women’s Team Form

Sri Lanka women’s team has played three matches so far in the prestigious event. They won two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. They had a close encounter with South Africa and managed to win by 3 runs. They scored a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Against Australia, they suffered a loss. Australia dominated the encounter and secured a victory without losing even a single wicket. Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama are in great form and are scoring decent runs with the bat. With minor improvement in the strategy, the Sri Lankan team can pose a big threat to the Kiwis.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

There have been 9 t20 international matches between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. New Zealand has been able to dominate Sri Lanka by winning all nine matches. Batting first, New Zealand won 4 matches with an average score of 128.9 and a maximum score of 188 runs. Batting second, the Kiwis won 5 matches. Sri Lanka managed to get an average score of only 99.5 and a maximum score of 107 runs.

The stats show the batting power that the New Zealand team possesses and how crushing performance they can deliver against Sri Lankan women.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

New Zealand only won one of the three games they played till now in this tournament. They are surely looking forward to grasping this crucial point against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won two of the three games they played, beating mighty South Africa and Bangladesh. They would want to seal their chances by winning the point in this encounter. To predict the likelihood of success for each team, their recent performances and potential outcomes need to be evaluated. The New Zealand women's team is considered the favourites keeping in mind their past performances against Sri Lanka and explosive batting calibre.

New Zealand Betting Odds - 2.75

Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds - 1.33

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Batsman

Suzie Bates is the key Batsman for New Zealand. She has scored 5267 runs in 142 innings with an average of a whopping 41.47. She has scored 12 hundred and 31 fifties. She can change the course of the match with her skill and experience. She scored 81 runs not out against Bangladesh and is a dangerous batsman to look out for.

Top Batter Bets for Suzie Bates- 2.80

Chamari Athapaththu, the skipper of Sri Lanka, is the key player who can make a great impact in crucial games. She scored over 2800 runs in just 90 innings with an average of 31.91. She has scored 6 hundred and 14 fifties.

Top Batter Bets for Chamari Athapaththu - 2.30

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Bowlers

Lea Tahuhu, a medium fast bowler from New Zealand is the key bowler of the side. She has an economy of 4.48 and has taken 94 wickets. Her best performance includes a five-wicket haul. She can use the new ball effectively, swinging the ball on both sides to deceive the batsman.

Top Bowler Bets for Lea Tahuhu - 2.40

Oshadi Ranasinghe, the bowling all-rounder of Sri Lanka is the top bowler to watch out for. She has an economy of 5.12 and has taken 25 wickets. These statsdon’t justify the skill this player has and her ability to deliver decisive performance.

Top Bowler Bets for Oshadi Ranasinghe - 1.50