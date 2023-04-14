PAK (Pakistan) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction
PAK
73%
Chance of Winning
NZ
27%
National teams
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts
- This Series is a rescheduled tournament of New Zealand's postponed tour in September 2021.
- The most recent T20I series between these two teams was the Tri-nation series involving Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The series was won by Pakistan.
- According to the head-to-head T20I statistics, Pakistan beats New Zealand. New Zealand has won 11 of the 29 T20Is, while Pakistan has won 18 of them.
- First time both the teams are going to play a T20 series in Pakistan.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
Looking at the records Pakistan has upper hands over the visitors but New Zealand also in tremendous form. They had a wonderful clean sweep over the Sri Lankan team where they defeated the visitor Island team in all 3 formats. In the Tri Nation series Pakistan got the victory over Kiwis. Pakistan lost their last T20 series which they played against Afghanistan.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Pakistan is at number 3 in world T20 ratings whereas Kiwishas the 5th standing in T20I ratings. Therefore, this series is crucial from both the teams point of view. After crashing the Sri Lankans visitors are looking to secure yet another series whereas hosts want to keep their best records at their home ground.
Fantasy Lovers may put some money on the Pakistani players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayyub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. From New Zealand they can pick Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham and Tim Seifert. We anticipate a 3-2 series victory for Pakistan.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Pitch of Gaddafi Stadium stadium has a favorable surface for the batsmen. Batsmen especially will get the advantage of powerplay. Average first inning total is 160 here. Both the teams would like to bat first after winning the toss and put a remarkable high score on the board.
Weather Forecast
It will be a sunny day and hot weather may take the test of the players. Temperature is expected to be around 38 Degrees Celsius but it is a Day-Night match so players may get some relief in the evening time. Humidity will be around 26% and no rain interruption is anticipated in the match.
Pakistan Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batsman
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batsman
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All Rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan (WC)
|
Batsman
|
Shadab Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Shan Masood
|
Batsman
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All Rounder
|
Haris Rauf
|
All Rounder
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Pakistan’s squad for the T20 series:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan
Pakistan Form
As far as the T20 format is concerned, the team had a disappointing series against Afghanistan. But before that Men in Green lifted the Tri nation series trophy. They have some special players of this format like Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan etc.
New Zealand Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batsman
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batsman
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batsman
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All Rounder
|
Tom Latham (C) (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batsman
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All Rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
All Rounder
New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
New Zealand Form
The visitors have a high momentum as they are touring to Pakistan after beating Sri Lanka in Test, ODI and T20 series. It was a complete whitewash by Kiwis at their home ground. Players like Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Adam Milne are in amazing form.
Head to Head
New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 29 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 18 matches whereas Pakistan have won the 11 matches.
- Total T20 matches played - 29
- Pakistan won - 18
- New Zealand won - 11
Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Although most of the bookies have favored Pakistan because of their strong team and having local advantage, gamblers may have their belief in the visitor New Zealand team to win some big and exciting money. Visitors have had excellent performances in the recent series they played. Host Pakistan have winning odds of 1.36 on the other hand Kiwis are getting winning odds of 2.74.
- Pakistan to win @ 1.36
- New Zealand to win @ 2.74
Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman
Pakistan team will rely on captain Babar, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, opener Saim Ayyub and all-rounder Shadab Khan to play some brilliant innings in the series.Babar Azam is the most experienced player of this format who has smashed 3355 runs in 99 T20 matches with an impressive strike rate of 127.80. Mohammad Rizwan has played 80 matches in which he scored 2635 runs with an strike rate of 126.62
Looking at the recent series against Sri Lanka and overall records Skipper Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra will be the key players for New Zealand.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers
Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, spin bowlers Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be reliable for Pakistan. Shadab khan has picked 101 wickets in 87 T20I matches. Mohammad Nawaz has grabbed 47 wickets in 57 T20 matches.
Adam Milne who grabbed 5 wickets in the last match against Sri Lanka will be a key bowler for New Zealand. New Zealand will also expect some early breakthrough from fast Bowler Ben Lister and spinner Ish Sodhi.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pakistan
Pakistan have a tiny advantage over the Kiwis, who have 18 triumphs to New Zealand’s11. Out of the three series Pakistan has played against New Zealand since 2017, two have been won. So Hosts have the strong chances over visitors because of their strong batting line up, sharp bowling attack and as per the records. The New Zealand team cannot be underestimated so we hope for the exciting and close encounter between these two teams.
- Pakistan to win @ 1.36
- New Zealand to win @ 2.74