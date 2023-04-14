PAK (Pakistan) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 73 % Chance of Winning NZ 27 % Bet Now! After decimating the visitor Sri Lanka in test, ODI and T20 series New Zealand will tour to Pakistan to play 5 T20 followed by 5 ODI match series. The first T20I match will take place on April 14 at Lahore. The five-match ODI series will commence from April 27. To make up for New Zealand's postponed tour in September 2021, the tour has been planned. Lahore will host the first three T20 matches after that the rest of two T20 matches will be played in RawalPindi. Tom Latham will be in charge of the New Zealand team while Babar Azam will captain Pakistan in both of the tournaments.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Looking at the records Pakistan has upper hands over the visitors but New Zealand also in tremendous form. They had a wonderful clean sweep over the Sri Lankan team where they defeated the visitor Island team in all 3 formats. In the Tri Nation series Pakistan got the victory over Kiwis. Pakistan lost their last T20 series which they played against Afghanistan.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pakistan is at number 3 in world T20 ratings whereas Kiwishas the 5th standing in T20I ratings. Therefore, this series is crucial from both the teams point of view. After crashing the Sri Lankans visitors are looking to secure yet another series whereas hosts want to keep their best records at their home ground.

Fantasy Lovers may put some money on the Pakistani players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayyub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. From New Zealand they can pick Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham and Tim Seifert. We anticipate a 3-2 series victory for Pakistan.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pitch of Gaddafi Stadium stadium has a favorable surface for the batsmen. Batsmen especially will get the advantage of powerplay. Average first inning total is 160 here. Both the teams would like to bat first after winning the toss and put a remarkable high score on the board.

Weather Forecast

It will be a sunny day and hot weather may take the test of the players. Temperature is expected to be around 38 Degrees Celsius but it is a Day-Night match so players may get some relief in the evening time. Humidity will be around 26% and no rain interruption is anticipated in the match.

Pakistan Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Saim Ayub Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed All Rounder Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shadab Khan All Rounder Shan Masood Batsman Mohammad Nawaz All Rounder Haris Rauf All Rounder Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the T20 series:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Form

As far as the T20 format is concerned, the team had a disappointing series against Afghanistan. But before that Men in Green lifted the Tri nation series trophy. They have some special players of this format like Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan etc.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand Form

The visitors have a high momentum as they are touring to Pakistan after beating Sri Lanka in Test, ODI and T20 series. It was a complete whitewash by Kiwis at their home ground. Players like Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Adam Milne are in amazing form.

Head to Head

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 29 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 18 matches whereas Pakistan have won the 11 matches.

Total T20 matches played - 29

Pakistan won - 18

New Zealand won - 11

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Although most of the bookies have favored Pakistan because of their strong team and having local advantage, gamblers may have their belief in the visitor New Zealand team to win some big and exciting money. Visitors have had excellent performances in the recent series they played. Host Pakistan have winning odds of 1.36 on the other hand Kiwis are getting winning odds of 2.74.

Pakistan to win @ 1.36

New Zealand to win @ 2.74

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Pakistan team will rely on captain Babar, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, opener Saim Ayyub and all-rounder Shadab Khan to play some brilliant innings in the series.Babar Azam is the most experienced player of this format who has smashed 3355 runs in 99 T20 matches with an impressive strike rate of 127.80. Mohammad Rizwan has played 80 matches in which he scored 2635 runs with an strike rate of 126.62

Looking at the recent series against Sri Lanka and overall records Skipper Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra will be the key players for New Zealand.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, spin bowlers Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will be reliable for Pakistan. Shadab khan has picked 101 wickets in 87 T20I matches. Mohammad Nawaz has grabbed 47 wickets in 57 T20 matches.

Adam Milne who grabbed 5 wickets in the last match against Sri Lanka will be a key bowler for New Zealand. New Zealand will also expect some early breakthrough from fast Bowler Ben Lister and spinner Ish Sodhi.