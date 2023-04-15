Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction PAK 68 % Chance of Winning NZ 32 % Bet Now! Pakistan will face New Zealand in the 2nd T20 on 15th April at the same Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. First match was a one-sided match where Pakistan beat the visitors by 88 runs. After winning the toss Pakistan opted to bat first. With the help of 47-47 runs by Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, Pakistan set the target of 189 runs. Thanks to Haris Rauf’s fantastic bowling spell (3.3 overs 4/17) Pakistan easily stopped the Kiwis 88 runs behind the victory. Visitors would like to level the series by defeating the hosts in 2nd T20.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

According to past performance, Pakistan has the advantage over the visitors, although New Zealand is also in fantastic form. They thoroughly outplayed the visiting Sri Lankan team, winning in all three formats. Pakistan defeated the Kiwis in the Tri-Nation series. The most recent T20 series Pakistan played against Afghanistan ended in a loss.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

In the World T20 rankings, Pakistan is ranked third, while New Zealand is ranked fifth in the global T20 rankings. Therefore, from the perspectives of both sides, this series is vital. After losing to the Sri Lankans, the visitors seek to win another series, while the hosts want to maintain their best results at home.

You can wager some money on players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayyub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz may be the subject of some wagers. Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham, and Tim Seifert are among the New Zealanders they can choose from.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium offers a surface that is good for batting. Powerplay will be advantageous for batsmen in particular. After winning the toss, both teams would prefer to bat first and post an impressively big score.

Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a hot day in Lahore where temperature will be around 39 Degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 23% and no rain interruption is anticipated in the match. In the night time players may get some relief from hot temperature as it will be near about 28-30 degree celsius.

Pakistan Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Saim Ayub Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed All Rounder Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shadab Khan All Rounder Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imad Wasim All Rounder Haris Rauf All Rounder Fateem Ashraf All Rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the T20 series:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Form

After a disappointing series against Afghanistan the first T20 victory will surely boost their momentum. Men in Green are in good form as they lifted the Tri nation series trophy. They have some special players of this format like Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Fakhar zaman.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young All Rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Matt Henry Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand Form

They came with a great confidence but it's a disappointing start of the series for visitors. They would like to come back in the series by winning the 2nd T20 and they have all the ability to do this. Team showed an amazing form in the recent series against Sri Lanka.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 30 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 19 matches whereas Pakistan have won the 11 matches.

Total T20 matches played - 30

Pakistan won - 19

New Zealand won - 11

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Gamblers may put their faith in the visiting New Zealand side to win some significant and thrilling money, even if the majority of bookmakers have favored Pakistan due to their excellent team strength and local advantage. Visitors have performed admirably in recent games they have played. While Kiwis are receiving winning odds of 3.10, the host nation Pakistan has odds of 1.30.

Pakistan to win @ 1.30

New Zealand to win @ 3.10

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Babar Azam is the most experienced player of this format who has smashed 3355 runs in 99 T20 matches with an impressive strike rate of 127.80. He has also scored 412 runs against Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan has played 80 matches in which he scored 2635 runs with an strike rate of 126.62 Team will rely on Fakhar Zaman also who scored 47 runs the last match.

We predict a good inning from Daryl Mitchel who has scored 183 runs this year already. Team will also rely on Skipper Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Haris Rauf had an impressive bowling in the previous game. He grabbed 4 wickets in just 3.3 overs. Shadab khan is also reliable for pakistan who has picked 102 wickets in 88 T20I matches. Imad Wasim may also trouble the opponents as he picked 2 wickets in the last match.

Mett Henry and Adam Milne had been fantastic for New Zealand in the recent series. They bowled impressively well in the last match and picked 3 and 2 wickets respectively. In Pakistan pitches support spin bowling so Kiwis may also believe in Ish Sodhi as well.