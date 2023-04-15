Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction
PAK
68%
Chance of Winning
NZ
32%
National teams
Gaddafi Stadium
Facts
- Both teams are playing their first T20 series in Pakistan. Home team has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series.
- New Zealand was supposed to play a T20 series in September 2021 that has been rescheduled for this Series.
- The Tri-nation series between Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand was the most recent T20I series between these two sides. The winner of the series was Pakistan.
- The T20I head-to-head statistics show that Pakistan has the upper hand over New Zealand. In the 30 T20Is, Pakistan has won 19, while New Zealand has won 11.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
According to past performance, Pakistan has the advantage over the visitors, although New Zealand is also in fantastic form. They thoroughly outplayed the visiting Sri Lankan team, winning in all three formats. Pakistan defeated the Kiwis in the Tri-Nation series. The most recent T20 series Pakistan played against Afghanistan ended in a loss.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
In the World T20 rankings, Pakistan is ranked third, while New Zealand is ranked fifth in the global T20 rankings. Therefore, from the perspectives of both sides, this series is vital. After losing to the Sri Lankans, the visitors seek to win another series, while the hosts want to maintain their best results at home.
You can wager some money on players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayyub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz may be the subject of some wagers. Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham, and Tim Seifert are among the New Zealanders they can choose from.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium offers a surface that is good for batting. Powerplay will be advantageous for batsmen in particular. After winning the toss, both teams would prefer to bat first and post an impressively big score.
Weather Forecast
It is expected to be a hot day in Lahore where temperature will be around 39 Degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 23% and no rain interruption is anticipated in the match. In the night time players may get some relief from hot temperature as it will be near about 28-30 degree celsius.
Pakistan Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Babar Azam (c)
|
Batsman
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batsman
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
All Rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan (WC)
|
Batsman
|
Shadab Khan
|
All Rounder
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batsman
|
Imad Wasim
|
All Rounder
|
Haris Rauf
|
All Rounder
|
Fateem Ashraf
|
All Rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Pakistan’s squad for the T20 series:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan
Pakistan Form
After a disappointing series against Afghanistan the first T20 victory will surely boost their momentum. Men in Green are in good form as they lifted the Tri nation series trophy. They have some special players of this format like Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Fakhar zaman.
New Zealand Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batsman
|
Will Young
|
All Rounder
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batsman
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All Rounder
|
Tom Latham (C) (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batsman
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All Rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Ben Lister
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
All Rounder
New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young
New Zealand Form
They came with a great confidence but it's a disappointing start of the series for visitors. They would like to come back in the series by winning the 2nd T20 and they have all the ability to do this. Team showed an amazing form in the recent series against Sri Lanka.
Head to Head
Both the teams have faced each other in 30 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 19 matches whereas Pakistan have won the 11 matches.
- Total T20 matches played - 30
- Pakistan won - 19
- New Zealand won - 11
Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Gamblers may put their faith in the visiting New Zealand side to win some significant and thrilling money, even if the majority of bookmakers have favored Pakistan due to their excellent team strength and local advantage. Visitors have performed admirably in recent games they have played. While Kiwis are receiving winning odds of 3.10, the host nation Pakistan has odds of 1.30.
- Pakistan to win @ 1.30
- New Zealand to win @ 3.10
Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman
Babar Azam is the most experienced player of this format who has smashed 3355 runs in 99 T20 matches with an impressive strike rate of 127.80. He has also scored 412 runs against Pakistan. Mohammad Rizwan has played 80 matches in which he scored 2635 runs with an strike rate of 126.62 Team will rely on Fakhar Zaman also who scored 47 runs the last match.
We predict a good inning from Daryl Mitchel who has scored 183 runs this year already. Team will also rely on Skipper Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman.
Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers
Haris Rauf had an impressive bowling in the previous game. He grabbed 4 wickets in just 3.3 overs. Shadab khan is also reliable for pakistan who has picked 102 wickets in 88 T20I matches. Imad Wasim may also trouble the opponents as he picked 2 wickets in the last match.
Mett Henry and Adam Milne had been fantastic for New Zealand in the recent series. They bowled impressively well in the last match and picked 3 and 2 wickets respectively. In Pakistan pitches support spin bowling so Kiwis may also believe in Ish Sodhi as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pakistan
Although the first match of the series was a disappointing one for visitors, they can not be underestimated because of their recent victories. Pakistan has 18 victories against New Zealand's 11, giving them a slight advantage over the Kiwis. Since 2017, Pakistan has played three series against New Zealand, winning two of them. Therefore, due to their formidable batting lineup, lethal bowling attack, and historical performance, hosts have a high probability of defeating visitors. We anticipate a thrilling match between these two teams because the New Zealand team should not be underrated.
- Pakistan to win @ 1.30
- New Zealand to win @ 3.10