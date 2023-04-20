Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction PAK 74 % Chance of Winning NZ 26 % Bet Now! New Zealand came back into the series by winning the 3rd T20 at Lahore. Pitch of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was totally favorable to the batsmen. In the initial two matches Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and they won the both matches. In the last match New Zealand won the toss and they decided to bat first and the Kiwis won the game. So pitch is playing a crucial role here in Pakistan. In the third T20 New Zealand put the 163 runs score on the board with the superb 64 runs on 49 balls by skipper Tom Latham. Facing this target of 164 runs, hosts bowled out on 159 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed played a fantastic innings of 60 runs but he failed to take the team to victory. Now both the teams will face each other in the 4th match of the series at Rawalpindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on 20th April.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Pakistan is a formidable opponent at their home conditions, the team has shown this by winning back to back two matches. In the last match they were close to the victory but at last they lost with 4 runs. On the other hand New Zealand also got some momentum by winning the last match. Being a strong side, previous records and local advantage we favor the home team for a crucial victory.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Series is at 2-1 level. Pakistan is leading ahead by winning the two matches. So New Zealand would like to win another match to level the series. On the other hand Pakistan have their eye on winning the series here at Rawalpindi.

Players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayyub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz may be the subject of some wagers. Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham , Matt Henry and Tom Latham are among the best New Zealand players to rely on.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pitch is little different here from Lahore. 140 is the average first inning total in Rawalpindi. Team winning the toss would like to bowl first and keep the opponent before a big total.

Weather Forecast

There is a thunderstorm and rain forecast on 20th April, So it may interrupt the game. Temperature would be around 26 degree Celsius. Humidity will be around 62%. Wind may blow with the speed of 15 KMPH.

Pakistan Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Babar Azam (c) Batsman Saim Ayub Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed All Rounder Mohammad Rizwan (WC) Batsman Shadab Khan All Rounder Fakhar Zaman Batsman Imad Wasim All Rounder Haris Rauf All Rounder Fateem Ashraf All Rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Pakistan’s squad for the T20 series:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan

Pakistan Form

Men in Green are in good form as they lifted the Tri nation series trophy. They have some special players of this format like Skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub and Fakhar zaman. Babar Azam’s boys are really disappointed as they lost the close 3rd T20 and missed a clean sweep but they will manage to secure the trophy.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young All Rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Matt Henry Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand Form

New Zealand showed a great knock in the previous match. Tom Latham and Mark Chapman are in excellent form. In the bowling department Matt Henry and Adam Milne have been fantastic throughout the series. They came with a great confidence as they swept the visitor Sri Lankan team at their home ground.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 32 matches where Pakistan had the upper hand in 20 matches whereas Pakistan have won the 12 matches.

Total T20 matches played - 32

Pakistan won - 20

New Zealand won - 12

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Even though Pakistan has been heavily favored by the majority of bookies due to their superior team strength and home advantage, gamblers may still have faith in the visiting New Zealand team to win some sizable and exciting money. New Zealand have won the previous match and came back in the action. Kiwis have 2.80 odds of winning, compared to 1.35 for Pakistan, the host country.

Pakistan to win @ 1.35

New Zealand to win @ 2.80

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Iftikhar Ahmed has been in good touch, he smashed 60 on just 24 balls in the previous match. Babar Azam had a tremendous century in the 2nd T20. Most experienced Babar has played more than 100 T20 matches and scored more than 3450 runs. Mohammad Rizwan is another key player for Pakistan as he played 82 matches in which he scored more than 2700 runs.

Skipper Tom Latham has smashed 64 on 49 deliveries in the previous match. He is the key batsman for New Zealand point of view. Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchel also played some impressive innings in this series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

For Pakistan Haris Rauf had a sharp bowling attack throughout the series, he has picked 10 wickets in this series so far. Shadab khan is also reliable for pakistan who has picked 102 wickets in 88 T20I matches. Shaheen Afridi is another key bowler who has picked 2 wickets in the last match. .

James Neesham was successful in picking 3 wickets in the previous match. Matt Henry and Adam Milne both picked 4-4 wickets in this series. New Zealand will rely on these for some early breakthrough.