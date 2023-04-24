PAK (Pakistan) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction PAK 67 % Chance of Winning NZ 33 % Bet Now! At the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan and New Zealand will play their fifth and final T20I of the series. Even though the most recent game was postponed due to the local hailstorm, the hosts, Men in Green, are currently leading the series 2-1. The fourth T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi was called off due to hail, despite strong performances by Mark Chapman and Chad Bowes. Bowes added 54 runs off 38 deliveries, and Chapman finished his inning unbeaten with 71 runs off 42 balls. Pakistan's inability to bat as a result of the unfavourable weather brought a disappointing end to what could have been an exciting game. Both teams will now shift their focus to the final T20I of the series. While the home team would prefer a smooth conclusion despite erratic play, the visitors would like to tie the series with a very young and inexperienced team.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

The fourth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand had to be abandoned due to hail in Rawalpindi. The stakes are higher than ever as the two teams prepare for their upcoming game, which will take place at the same venue and determine the outcome of the series.

Despite their relatively inexperienced team, the Kiwis will be aiming to tie the series despite Pakistan's slim 2-1 lead. Even though several Pakistani players have performed admirably throughout the series, consistency has been a major problem that must be resolved before the upcoming World Cup. Babar Azam, the captain, scored 101* in the second T20I but hasn't stood out throughout the rest of the series. Iftikhar Ahmed has put on a brutal batting performance, scoring 93 runs in three innings while striking out at a rate of 211.36. None of the other Pakistani batters in the series, except for Babar, have an average of more than 25, which is problematic for them. Haris Rauf has 11 wickets to his name in the bowling department, but other bowlers have had mixed results. Star bowler Shaheen Afridi has four wickets in four games, averaging 27.75 and 7.78 with an economy.

Numerous inexperienced players represented New Zealand in the series. Despite a respectable batting performance in the fourth T20I, the match was interrupted by heavy rain. Mark Chapman leads the list of top scorers with 186 runs at a strike rate of 157.62 and has only been dismissed once throughout the series. Tom Latham, the captain, has also been in excellent form; he has 116 runs at a strike rate of 114.85 and is the second-highest run-scorer for both countries. None of the bowling performances has been game-changing or paradigm-shifting.

At 1.36, the current betting odds favour Pakistan, indicating both their home advantage and their recent strong play. Meanwhile, New Zealand has betting odds of 3.10 in the game.

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Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The match is anticipated to be a suspenseful and exciting contest. Even though the Kiwis were predicted to lose the series by significant margins before it began, they recovered quickly following their loss in the first T20I. Although the home team has a strong roster that is also in excellent shape, the Men in Green will likely pull off a decisive victory to extend the series to 3-1.

The fact that Babar Azam has rediscovered his form and scored 111 runs in three matches is good news for Pakistan. However, Adam Milne has consistently bothered him by ejecting him from the first and third matches with scores of 9-1. While the top order was falling apart, Iftikhar Ahmed played a crucial knock of 60 runs in 24 balls. Despite losing a closely fought match, it demonstrated his ability to score runs quickly. Haris Rauf has made the biggest impression on the bowling front, taking 11 wickets at a 10.09 average. Imad also regained his rhythm in the most recent game, taking 3 wickets. It will be intriguing to see if these stars can maintain their performance or if they falter.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has presented a tough opponent for the hosts with unexpectedly strong performances in the last couple of games. In the third T20I's nail-biting last over, they managed to win by four runs. Their success thus far has been attributed to Mark Chapman's performance (186 runs), who stabilizes the inning and scores significant runs. Tom Latham serves as the team's anchor, and Chad Bowes' support in the top order (88 runs) has also been noteworthy. However, compared to Pakistan, which has a number of match-winners, their bowling unit has been a disappointment.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Both captains will be motivated to choose to bowl first after winning the toss at Rawalpindi in order to keep the opposition's score low. Because of the potential for rain to affect the pitch, batting in the second inning may be relatively simpler. Early on, the batsmen may find it difficult because the game's prepared wicket will give fast bowlers a consistent bounce. The team batting second has triumphed in three of the four T20 games played there.

With an average score of 139 runs, three T20Is have been played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The team pursuing the target prevailed in each of the three games. The game may feature yet another fantastic batting surface.

Weather Report

Unlike the previous game, there won't be any ominous clouds looming over the field today. Although there will be a constant breeze throughout the day, the sky will remain clear and sunny. A minimum of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius will be the temperature range.

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mohammad Rizwan WK Babar Azam (C) Batsman Fakhar Zaman Batsman Saim Ayub Batsman Shadab Khan All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Despite being heavily favoured to win the current series against New Zealand, Pakistan has been impressive but inconsistent, which has raised questions. They have had trouble keeping up the pressure on the opposition despite having a strong team with well-known players. Pakistan won both games of this series by batting first. After being out for one run in the third T20I, Babar Azam will be looking to get back on track. Before the arrival of the hailstorm, Imad Wasim displayed his form by taking 3 wickets in the previous game. As the leading wicket-taker with 11, Haris Rauf's performance is essential for winning the series.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c), Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Chad Bowes, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner

Predicted Playing XI

Player Role Tom Latham Captain/Wicketkeeper Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young Batsman Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Mark Chapman Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Cole McConchie All-rounder Henry Shipley Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

After having the guts to battle back against a star-studded Pakistani team, the Kiwis have a chance to keep the series alive if they can win the fifth T20I. The visitors must be at their best because of talented players like Matt Henry (6 wickets at an economy of 7.33) and others.

With a stellar 71-run inning and a series-high 186 runs scored, Mark Chapman enters the series finale as the Kiwis' best batsman without a doubt. On the other hand, Chad Bowes struggled to make an impression in the early games but eventually delivered by scoring a significant half-century while smashing seven boundaries and a six.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head

Total matches Played - 33 Matches

Pakistan Win - 20 Matches

New Zealand Win - 12 Matches

Draw - 0 Match

Pakistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

With odds of 1.36 in their favour versus 3.00 for New Zealand, Pakistan is the clear favourite to win the upcoming match against the Kiwis. According to these odds, Pakistan is predicted to win the series handily, while New Zealand is viewed as a big underdog with a smaller chance of success.

Pakistan Betting Odds: 1.36

New Zealand Betting Odds: 3.10

Pakistan vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

The Pakistani team's opening batsman, Babar Azam, has been essential to their success, giving them strong starts. His innings of 101 in the second game were a remarkable effort that set the stage for a high total. Babar has a strong record against New Zealand, having amassed 523 runs at an impressive average of 47.54 in 15 T20I games.

Top batter bets for Babar Azam - 2.75

Mark Chapman has been in outstanding form, scoring 186 runs in four innings at an average of 186 himself while only being dismissed once throughout the series. The pace at which he can bat is indicated by his strike rate of 157.62. He has faced Pakistan in 9 games and amassed 279 runs overall at an astounding average of 55.80.

Top batter bets for Mark Chapman - 3.50

Pakistan vs New Zealand Riders Top Team Bowler

Haris Rauf, a key component of Pakistan's bowling lineup, is known for putting in exceptional work. Rauf has been outstanding so far in the current series, having taken 11 wickets. His ability to alter his pace has been the secret to his success, whether it be during the powerplay or at the end of the innings. Rauf has played 11 games against New Zealand, taking 27 wickets at a 7.54 economy rate.

Top bowler bets for Haris Rauf - 3.15

The Kiwis' bowling has not been up to par, but Matt Henry has occasionally shown up. At an economy rate of 7.33, he has taken six wickets in the series to date, including a three-wicket haul.

Top bowler bets for Matt Henry - 2.35