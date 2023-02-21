Pakistan Women vs England Women Match Prediction ENG 70 % Chance of Winning PAK 30 % Bet Now! 21st February 2023 will witness an epic clash between England and Pakistan women’s cricket teams. They will play each other in the 19th match out of 23 of the ICC Women’s World T20. The match venue will be the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa. This match will be the last game of the group stage for both teams. Group B of the tournament consists of 5 teams- India, England, Pakistan, West Indies, and Ireland. England, India, and Pakistan stand a good chance of reaching the semi-finals as per current statistics. In the group stage, Pakistan's women's team fell to India in their opening game. Indian Women triumphed by seven wickets with one over remaining. Nonetheless, they rallied back and defeated Ireland by a massive margin of 70 runs to earn their first league victory. In the first match, Bismah Maroof showed her class by scoring 68 runs in 55 balls. She was supported by Ayesha Naseem, scoring 43 runs in just 25 balls. In the clash against Ireland, Muneeba Ali stepped up to score a quick century to clinch the point. England women’s team won all three matches of the group stage and are all set to face Pakistan in the fourth and final game of the group stage. They beat West Indies by 7 wickets in their first match of the tournament. Then they went on to demolish Ireland in the second game, winning the match by 4 wickets. Their third clash against India was the toughest game on the group stage, but, England managed to win the game by 11 runs.

Facts England women and Pakistan women have played 12 matches in ODIs out of which 11 were won by England and one match had no result. Out of the 14 T20 international matches, played between the sides. Pakistan managed to win only one.

In the T20 world cup, they played 4 matches against each other in different editions and England won all of them. Their last clash in the T20 world cup was in February 2020.

If Pakistan wins this match, they stand a chance to reach the semi-finals else it is nearly impossible for the side to advance.

Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan women’s team has been the top performer. She became the most run scorer for the Pakistan women’s cricket team in both ODIs and T20s (more than 2000 runs each).

Heather Knight, the captain of the England women’s team is the top performer for England’s cricket team. She scored 3589 in ODI, 1548 in T20, and 705 runs in tests.

Pakistan Women vs England Women’s Chance of Winning

In both games, Pakistan displayed strong cricket. They narrowly lost against a powerful opponent like India. Nonetheless, Pakistan's shoddy fielding was a crucial factor in their setback. The English team, on the other hand, has been undefeated in this tournament so far. They defeated West Indies first, then beat Ireland with more than five overs to spare. They also beat mighty India by 11 runs. England also won the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and South Africa. Keeping in mind the past encounters of both these teams. We can easily say that England has an upper hand. England thus is the favorite to win in this encounter.

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Pakistan Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

England has been undefeated in this prestigious tournament till now and would love to keep this winning streak entering into the semis.

Key English players like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones are in good form and scored hefty runs against the Indian team.

While defeating Ireland handily, the Pakistan Women's team fell to India due to excessive fielding errors.

Muneeba Ali has been playing well lately. She salvaged her tournament reputation by crushing Ireland with a century.

In their matchup with the Indian Women, Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem performed admirably, scoring 68 and 43 runs, respectively.

Pakistan Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The tournament is at a stage where the captains would take into account the tiniest of the advantages. The weather is expected to be cloudy so the team bowling first would get a great swing in the first five overs. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first taking advantage of the swing and limiting the opposition to a low score.

Weather Report

The match between Pakistan and England women’s cricket teams will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown, South Africa. The weather will remain partly cloudy. The highest and lowest temperatures would be around 20°C and 15°C respectively. The chances of rain are around 25% in the morning and there are no chances of rain in the evening. The wind gusts could be around 26 km/h while the wind would settle at an average of WSW 11 km/h.

Pakistan Women’s Player List

Pakistan Women's team squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Aiman Anwer, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas,Sadia Iqbal, Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Pakistan Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Bismah Maroof (c) Allrounder Aiman Anwer Bowler Aliya Riaz Allrounder Ayesha Naseem Top order Batter Fatima Sana Bowling Allrounder Javeria Khan Top order Batter Muneeba Ali Wicketkeeper Batter Nashra Sandhu Bowler Nida Dar Bowling Allrounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Sidra Ameen Opening Batter

Pakistan Women’s Team Form

The Pakistan Women's Team did not play any dismal cricket, but they were unable to get the best outcomes. In both games, the team scored well but allowed runs to get through the outfield. Ayesha Naseem assisted Bismah Maroof as she played exceptionally well against the Indian Women, hitting 68 runs not out. In her match against the Ireland Women's Team, Muneeba Ali scored a century. If the squad can enhance its fielding, it will be ready to face any challenge.

England Women’s Player List

England Women Squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

England Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Heather Knight (c) Middle order Batter Lauren Bell Bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt Bowling Allrounder Alice Capsey Batting Allrounder Charlie Dean Bowling Allrounder Sophia Dunkley Batting Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowling Allrounder Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Danni Wyatt Top order Batter

England Women’s Team Form

England has won all three games they played in the group stage and seem to be in great form. The team looks very balanced. Having one of the best players like Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight, and Charlie Dean, the team is strong enough to beat any opposition any day.

Pakistan Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

There have been 12 ODI matches between the women of England and Pakistan, with 11 of the matches ending in victories for England and one ending without a result. 14 T20 international games were played between the teams. England won 13 matches, while Pakistan earned just one victory.

England won all four of their encounters with each other in different versions of the T20 world cup.

The England women’s team has been dominating Pakistan so it will be an interesting encounter to watch.

Pakistan Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England has just been defeated once in the 26 encounters against Pakistan. Pakistan on the other hand has always struggled against the English. The women in green have faced difficulty facing the English bowling attack. The statistics favour the England women’s team thus they have a great chance to win the game.

Pakistan Women Betting Odds - 1.75

England Women Betting Odds - 2.45

Pakistan Women vs England Women Top Team Batsman

The Pakistani captain, Bismah Maroof is a big match-winner and a player to look out for especially in the white ball formats. She has scored 2632 runs in 125 innings with an average of 27.13. She can alter the pace of the game on her terms.

Top Batter Bets for Bismah Maroof - 2.30

Heather Knight, the current captain of the England women’s side, is the top batsman of the side with 3589 runs in 124 innings in ODIs and 1548 runs in 96 innings in T20Is. She has an average of 36.25 in ODIs and 23.80 in T20Is. She can be very dangerous if not countered properly.

Top Batter Bets for Heather Knight - 2.40

Pakistan Women vs England Women Top Team Bowlers

Nida Dar, the prime bowler of Pakistan, has been very economical and has taken over 90 wickets in the t20 international format. She has great control over the ball and can be the key wicket-taker in the face-off against England.

Top Bowler Bets for Nida Dar - 1.80

Sophie Ecclestone is a left-arm spinner from England and the current world’s no. 1 ranked bowler. She is renowned for her accuracy and economy. She has taken 93 wickets in 67 innings with an average economy of 5.81 in women’s T20 international matches.

Top Bowler Bets for Sophie Ecclestone - 2.55