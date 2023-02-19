Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction PAK 30 % Chance of Winning WI 70 % Bet now! The Pakistan Women's Cricket Team has been causing a stir in the world of cricket and is currently preparing for an upcoming encounter against West Indies Women on February 19th in the 16th match of the group stage. The match between these two competitive sides would take place at Boland Park stadium in Paarl, South Africa. Both teams have a tonne of talent and potential, so this game is guaranteed to be thrilling. The West Indies Ladies will undoubtedly challenge the Pakistani team because they have been continuously playing well over the previous few years. Pakistan Women’s team lost their first match against India in the group stage. Indian Ladies won by 7 wickets with an over to spare. But they fought back and scored their first victory of the league against Ireland, winning by a huge margin of 70 runs. On the other hand, West Indies women have not been able to score even a single victory in the tournament. They lost both the group matches against England women and India women.

Facts Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women played each other more than 50 times in international matches. Pakistan won only 13 of them while West Indies emerged with 34 victories and 3 games were tied.

West Indies women have not been able to produce a victory till now in this t20 world cup.

Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan women’s team has shown tremendous cricket being the highest run scorer in the team with 3100+ runs in her name.

Stafanie Taylor, playing as an all-rounder is the highest run scorer from west indies, scoring over 5000 runs.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women’s Chance of Winning

Pakistan played good cricket in both matches. Against a strong side like India, they suffered a close defeat. But the major reason for this defeat is the weak fielding that Pakistan showcased. West Indies, on the other hand, have been flawless in their field but were not able to get enough runs on board. If they manage to post a good total of over 150 runs, their chances to win are quite high. Also, keeping in mind their past two match-ups, they were paired against two of the top teams while Pakistan played a relatively weak team of Ireland to get the win. Considering the past results and current team combination it is safe to say that the West Indies Women are the favourites to win this match.

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The West Indies Women’s team has not been able to score their first win in the tournament. They did not post huge totals.

Pakistan Women’s team scored a comprehensive win against Ireland but lost to India by leaking too many runs in the field.

Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews showed good form against India and England respectively.

Muneeba Ali has been in great form. She redeemed herself in this tournament by scoring a dominating century against Ireland.

Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem played well against the Indian Women scoring 68 runs and 43 runs respectively.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The outcome of the coin toss will play a crucial role. The teams would surely like to chase the total inviting the opponents to bat first. The tournament has seen the chasing teams get more victories, so it is expected that the winner of the toss would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will take place at Boland Park, Paarl, South Africa. The weather will remain mostly cloudy with a couple of showers late in the evening. The highest and lowest temperatures would be around 32°C and 14°C respectively. Although the likelihood of precipitation is currently only 2% in the morning while 88% in the evening. The occasional wind gusts could be around 48 km/h while the wind would settle at an average of NW 17 km/h.

Pakistan Women’s Player List

Pakistan Women's team squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali,Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail,Sadaf Shamas,Sadia Iqbal,Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz,Tuba Hassan

Pakistan Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Bismah Maroof (c) Allrounder Aiman Anwer Bowler Aliya Riaz Allrounder Ayesha Naseem Top order Batter Fatima Sana Bowling Allrounder Javeria Khan Top order Batter Muneeba Ali Wicketkeeper Batter Nashra Sandhu Bowler Nida Dar Bowling Allrounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Sidra Ameen Opening Batter

Pakistan Women’s Team Form

Pakistan Women’s Team has not displayed any disappointing cricket but they did not manage to get the most fruitful results. The team in both matches posted good totals but leaked runs in the outfield. Bismah Maroof played exceedingly well against the Indian Women scoring 68 not out and was supported by Ayesha Naseem. Muneeba Ali scored a century against the Ireland Women’s Team. The team is in good shape to take on any challenge if they improve their fielding.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder,Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Zaida James.

West Indies Women predicted playing XI:

PLAYER ROLE Hayley Matthews (c) Opening Batter Shemaine Campbelle (vc) Middle order Batter Shamilia Connell Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Chinelle Henry Middle order Batter Chedean Nation Middle order Batter Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shakera Selman Bowler Stafanie Taylor Allrounder Rashada Williams Wicketkeeper Batter

West Indies Women’s Team Form

West Indies Women’s Team has shown inconsistency in their recent matches against England and India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group stage. However, their ability to fight back and the fixtures are greatly in their favour. They are set to play Ireland first and then Pakistan. Stafanie Taylor has been in good form and Karishma Ramharac has also shown promising performance. With a little contribution from other team members, West Indies could become a strong side to beat.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

West Indies women vs. Pakistan women cricket matches have been played about 50 times in International competitions and series in all formats. Only 13 of them were won by Pakistan, compared to 34 triumphs for West Indies. In T20i’s alone West Indies won 10 out of the 16 matches played between the sides.

In t20 world cup match-ups, the fight has been cutthroat with both sides winning one game each in different editions of the tournament.

All in all, West Indies have dominated the quest against Pakistani Women and are clearly looking forward to demolishing them again.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Pakistan has won one game out of the two they played but West Indies would still be looking for their first victory. To predict the likelihood of success for each team, their recent performances and potential outcomes need to be evaluated. The West Indies women's team is considered the favourites keeping in mind their past performances against Pakistan.

Pakistan Women Betting Odds - 1.75

West Indies Women Betting Odds - 2.03

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Batsman

For the Pakistani team, Bismah Maroof is the key player to watch out for. She is an experienced batsman and currently leading the side. She can alter the pace of the game with her skills at any moment in the game.

Top Batter Bets for Bismah Maroof - 1.80

Stafanie Taylor, of West Indies, is the key player to keep your eyes on as she can take the game away from opponents in any given situation. She can be impressive with the bat and can also contribute with the ball.

Top Batter Bets for Stafanie Taylor - 2.30

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Top Team Bowlers

Nida Dar is the top bowler of the Pakistan team having an economy of 4.80 and 91 wickets in the t20 international format. She can pose a threat to the West Indies team with her skill and control over the ball.

Top Bowler Bets for Nida Dar - 2.20

Stafanie Taylor, as mentioned earlier, Taylor is capable of turning the game in her team’s favour with both the bat and the ball. She is the top bowler for the West Indies with an economy of 5.66 and 98 wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Stafanie Taylor - 2.05