Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Match Prediction RAN 60 % Chance of Winning VIC 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On December 1, 2024, Rangpur Riders and Victoria are poised to square off in the Global Super League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The action is set to begin at 7:30 P.M IST.

Facts: Rangpur Riders’ Zak Chappell is the leading bowler of the Global Super League with five wickets in one innings thus far.

Karima Gore is the top run scorer for Victoria with an unbeaten 36 in the first game.

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Match Prediction

On December 1, 2024, Rangpur Riders and Victoria are poised to square off in the Global Super League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The action is set to begin at 7:30 P.M IST.

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Rangpur Riders settled for a tie in their first match of the season against Hampshire where the latter were restricted to 132 in the first innings. Rangpur Riders did not have a challenge at all but ended up faltering by the end of the game where they matched Hampshire’s score, resulting in a tie. Soumya Sarkar, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan and Steven Taylor were the leading batters with 27, 25, 24 and 20 runs, respectively. The game went into a super over where the Bangladesh-based team batted first and set a target of 12 runs but it was easily overcome by Hampshire.

Victoria gave Guyana Amazon Warriors a run for their money in the former’s first game of the season. Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a total of 162 in the first innings which put pressure on Victoria. However, the latter made light work of it by surpassing the target in the final over of the innings - while it was a collective effort from the team, Karima Gore and wicket-keeper batter Scott Edwards stood out with scores of 36* and 31, respectively. Victoria emerged triumphant by a margin of four wickets.

Rangpur Riders chance of winning - 60%

Victoria chance of winning - 40%

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Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Betting Tips

Rangpur Riders to score high before first dismissal

Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar did a great job for Rangpur Riders’ opening wicket in their first game against Hampshire, having added 46 runs to the first wicket. Both openers were striking well and went no holds barred to secure a solid foundation for the team. Taylor and Sarkar are averaging at 20.00 and 27.00, respectively, in the tournament so far and will be anticipated to set up another big partnership against Victoria as well.

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Toss Prediction

In the tournament so far, two out of three matches held at Providence Stadium have favored the chasing side. The toss winners have also elected to field first two out of three times with an average first innings score of 140. The pitch has not been particularly great for the batters and the toss winning side in the upcoming game will keep that in mind before choosing to field first.

Weather Report

A 40% chance of a washout is predicted at Guyana coupled with a thundershower on match day. The temperature is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius.

Rangpur Riders Player List

Nurul Hasan (c), Saif Hassan, Steven Taylor, Wayne Madsen, Afif Hossain, Harmeet Singh, Khushdil Shah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Kamrul Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Afif Hossain All-rounder Nurul Hasan (C) Wicket-keeper Khushdil Shah All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler

Rangpur Riders Team Form

Rangpur Riders’ bowlers did a brilliant job by restricting Hampshire to a low total but it was the batters who did not come through for the team.

Victoria Player List

Corey Anderson (c), Blake Macdonald, Farzan Chowna, Jonathan Wells, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Joe Clarke, Scott Edwards, Callum Stow, Carmi le Roux, David Moody, Juanoy Drysdale, Matthew Fotia, Max Birthisel, Dominic Drakes, Jackson Smith.

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Macdonald Batter Joe Clarke Batter Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Jonathan Wells Batter Corey Anderson (C) All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Karima Gore All-rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Callum Stow Bowler Max Birthisel Bowler Jackson Smith Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria brought their form from the Sheffield Shield into the Global Super League with a dominant start to their campaign. Their batters, particularly, worked in unison to overcome the target set by Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Head-to-Head

Rangpur Riders and Victoria have never faced each other in the Global Super League. No head-to-head record exists between the sides.

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Betting Odds

Rangpur Riders to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Blake Macdonald and Joe Clarke set up a partnership of 27 runs for Victoria in the last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors and it was largely the latter’s contribution which made it possible. While the opening duo are yet to find their footing, Steven Taylor and Soumya Sarkar kicked off their campaign with a first wicket total of 46 runs for Rangpur Riders against Hampshire. Both openers were pulling their weight and they are expected to continue performing similarly well in the upcoming match, too.

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Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Best Batters

Soumya Sarkar to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Batter

Soumya Sarkar was the top scorer for Rangpur Riders in the previous game against Hampshire where the opener scored 27 runs and led from the front. With a total of 1408 runs in 84 T20I innings in his career so far, he is expected to continue to lead the way for the team in the next game as well.

Joe Clarke to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke was not the top run-getter for Victoria in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors considering the opening batter departed for 17 runs. However, he was striking at 121.42 and entered this tournament after a brilliant County Championship Division One season where he scored 917 runs in 21 innings. He is expected to top the charts this time around.

Rangpur Riders vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Rangpur Riders’ Best Bowler

As predicted for the last match, Zak Chappell was the top wicket-taker for Rangpur Riders against Hampshire where he achieved a remarkable fifer in his four-over spell. Moreover, he kept his economy rate down to 5.75 which was rather impressive. With a stellar bowling average of 4.60 in the tournament and the form he has shown, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler once again in the upcoming fixture.

Corey Anderson to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Corey Anderson delivered a two-over spell in the last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors but ended up tied as the team’s second highest wicket-taker with one wicket. He also achieved an impressive economy rate of 7.50 and an excellent bowling average of 15.00, making him the top contender for the next match against Rangpur Riders.