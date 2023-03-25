South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning WI 30 % Bet Now! West Indies is all set to lock horns again with South Africa in the 1st T20i game of the series which will be held in SuperSport Park, Centurion. Both these teams are coming from an ODI series draw against each other on 21st March. South Africa had a wonderful test series against West Indies at home and will be looking for a great T20i series as well. South Africa last played a T20i in the T20 World Cup where they lost to the Netherlands in the league stage of the tournament. South Africa finished the league stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 in 3rd position with 2 wins and 2 losses. This will be South Africa’s first T20i series of the year and that too at home. They will try to make the best out of this series and whitewash the visitors as they did in the test series. Aiden Markam, David Miller and Quinton de Kock are the batsmen West Indies should fear the most in the T20 format. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are bowlers who don’t need any introduction to the T20 world of cricket. West Indies will also play their first T20i series of the year. They are currently in the 7th spot on the ICC rankings of the T20i format and last played a T20i match against Ireland to qualify for the super 12 of the World Cup 2022. West Indies didn’t even qualify for the super 12 of the World Cup and lost to Scotland and Ireland in the qualifying rounds. They are coming after a break of almost 5 months in the T20 format. Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King can be West Indies’ reason to win their 1st T20i series of the year. After getting defeated in the test series and drawing in the ODI series, West Indies would like to be in the dominant state against South Africa in the first match of the series.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of Winning

South Africa is currently in the 4th position of the ICC rankings for the T20 format. West Indies was once one of the best t20 teams in the World but now fails to even qualify for the World Cup super 12 round.

Rovman Powell will be leading the West Indies team. Everyone saw his performance in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Team South Africa will have to counter his batting to win the first t20 game of the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa has a home advantage on their side and also the momentum from the last ODI game against West Indies. South Africa would want the likes of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock to score as many runs as possible for their team. Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the T20i series now and with him being the captain for the first time it will be an amazing experience for all cricket fans. South Africa has also added Sisanda Magala to the team after a long time after seeing his performance in the recently concluded 4-Day Franchise series.

We are siding with South Africa winning the 1st match of the series against West Indies on Saturday.

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South Africa vs West Indies Prediction and Betting Tips

Team South Africa will go in as favourites in this game with the Centurion conditions likely to favour them and their captain Aiden Markram. West Indies is also likely to give tough competition to South Africa but we are still expecting them to better West Indies in the first T20i match.

The first innings score if South Africa bats first will be around 165-171 runs.

First innings score if West Indies bats first will be around 155-161 runs.

South Africa vs West Indies Toss prediction

The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has a capacity of 22,000 audiences and it is predicted to be a house-full show on Saturday when these South Africa and West Indies lock horns against each other. This surface like all the other pitches in South Africa has some better bounce and something extra for the bowling attack in it. Teams bowling first always have ended on the successive side but it is a day match and a toss probably wouldn’t play a major role.

The team winning the toss should choose to bowl first on this surface.

Weather Report

It is expected to be hot and humid in SuperSport Park on 25th March when the match between these two teams will take place. No rain is expected during the day but you really cannot say anything about the South African weather and the rain gods can make an appearance in the game. This time we hope to see a full cricket match without any interruptions.

South Africa Squad

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram ©.

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aiden Markram Captain Quinton de Kock Wicket Keeper David Miller Batsman Kagiso Rabada Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batsman Wayne Parnell Batting All-rounder Marcon Jansen Bowling All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Reeza Hendricks Batsman Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Playing Form

Team South Africa will look forward to taking a lead in the T20i series by winning the first game. The likes of David Miller and Aiden Markram will need to be lethal with the bat. They both are expected to provide the hosts with good starts at the top. Kagiso Rabada is the man to watch out for. With the ball, team South Africa will look towards Rabada and Anrich Nortje to grab wickets.

West Indies Squad

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers (vc), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Johnston Charles (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Rovman Powell ©.

West Indies predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rovman Powell Captain Nicholas Pooran Wicket Keeper Shamarh Brooks Batsman Jason Holder Bowling All-rounder Kyle Mayers Batting All-rounder Yannic Cariah Batting All-rounder Raymon Reifer Bowling All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Odean Smith Bowling All-rounder

West Indies Playing Form

The Caribbean will go all in for the first game of the series. They will look to the likes of Rovman Powell and Brandon King to give them runs at the top. Captain Rovman Powell will be expected to do better with the bat. Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein and Obed McCoy hope to continue to put South African batters under pressure.

South Africa vs West Indies Betting Odds

South Africa has a slight favourite with the betting odds over West Indies. The hosts have winnings odds of 1.34 and the visitor's odds are currently locked at 3.24

West Indies Betting Odds - 3.24

South Africa Betting Odds - 1.34

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

For the hosts, openers Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram will be expected to pile on the runs. David Miller should also emphasise himself to perform better.

Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 5

For the visitors, it's Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell who are the favourites to get some runs for the visitors. Nicholas Pooran can also be a threat to team South Africa in the first game.

Top Batter Bets for Rovman Powell - 6

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph are the primary threat to the hosts when it comes to denting the South African batsmen. The West Indies spinner will look to dent the South African batting line-up.

Top Bowler Bets for Akeal Hosein - 6.5

For the hosts, it's Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada who will look to take the bowling attack and pick wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Kagiso Rabada - 3.6