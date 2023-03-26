South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Predictions SA 70 % Chance of Winning WI 30 % Bet Now! South Africa and West Indies are contesting against each other in a three-match T20I series where South Africa is the host nation. The second T20I match of the series is going to be played on Sunday 26th March 2023 at 5:30 pm IST. The second match also will be played in the Super Sport Park Stadium in Centurion which is one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in the whole world. This T20I series is a part of the West Indies tour to South Africa where these two teams have already played a two-match test series as well as a three-match ODI series. The first match of the T20I series was won by West Indies which was a close encounter. The The South Africans know the home conditions well and are the favourites to take this series home. The host nation, South Africa, also beat West Indies in both tests matches quite dominantly. Having lost the first match of the series, they now have the added responsibility of winning both matches to win the series. The West Indians have not seen much success on their tour to South Africa yet but would hope to take this T20I series with them after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. They will look forward to winning the second match and taking this T20I series with them. Below are the match predictions and betting tips for the T20I series match between South Africa and West Indies.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Both of these teams are really strong and competitive teams on paper. West Indies is the team that used to rule the T20I cricket at one time in the whole cricket fraternity. South Africa has the home advantage along with momentum and confidence. We predict the South African team to win this second T20I match against the Caribbean and feel that South Africa has a 70/30 chance of winning this match against the West Indies.

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South Africa vs West Indies Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If the South African team bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 180-190 runs on the board because they have a very strong batting unit.

If the chance to bat in the first innings is with the West Indian team, expect the score to be around 165-175 runs on the scoreboard.

Final Prediction for the match – South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The stadium in Centurion is not a big one and the boundary dimensions here are short. The pitch is also usually a flat track with some uneven bounce, which is the only hope for bowlers here. Teams playing here like to bat first and put runs on the board because this is a batting-friendly wicket. The wicket gets slow as the match progresses so both the teams would want to win the toss and put runs on the board at the Super Sport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa.

Weather Report

The weather in Centurion for the past few days has not been good for playing cricket. We are seeing constant showers in this city and it is raining heavily. The first T20I match which was played here yesterday was also narrowed down to an 11-over-per-side game due to rain and a wet outfield. We hope that all the cricket fans get to see a full game between these two nations on Sunday and pray for some mercy from the rain gods.

South Africa Player List

South Africa Squad – Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Quinton de Kock (wk) Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Aiden Markram (c) All-rounder David Miller Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

Having lost the first T20I match against West Indies in this series, the South African team is not in good form but we expect them to bounce back.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Squad – Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Odeon Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah, Roston Chase.

West Indies Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kyle Mayers Batter Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Nicholas Pooran (wk) Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Odeon Smith Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies has the form with them as they beat the hosts in the first match of the series. They would want to continue their form and take this series home.

South Africa vs West Indies Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the South African national team winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of the West Indians winning the match are 2.32. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batters

David Miller and Aiden Markram are the batters to watch out for in the South African team. They have experienced players and have the power game which is required in T20I matches. Aiden Markram is also a brilliant captain which might help his team in a way. Miller has been in exceptional form for the past 1-2 years now and has been the designated finisher for his team. Markram is a player who has all the games and knows when to change gears.

Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 4.32

West Indies will depend greatly on their captain Rovman Powell in this series to give them joy and happiness. He will hope for support from fellow batters, especially Nicholas Pooran, who is experienced and talented. T20 is a format where West Indies used to rule at one point and now they are looking to get back that domination after a few poor performances in the past few years and their batters will have that responsibility on their shoulders.

Top Batter Bets for Rovman Powell - 5.5

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje will be the bowler to watch out for in the South African team during the bilateral T20I series. He is a pace bowler who bowls 150+ regularly with excellent accuracy. He has been in terrific form in the past years and is expected to be the leading wicket-taker in this T20I series between South Africa and West Indies.

Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje - 3.6

West Indies will be dependent a lot on their fast bowler Alzarri Joseph during this series. He is a young bowler who has exceptional bowling skills and can turn any match on its head. The pitches in South Africa will probably suit his bowling style also which makes him more lethal and attacking.

Top Bowler Bets for Alzarri Joseph - 4.2