South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Predictions
SA
70%
Chance of Winning
WI
30%
National teams
Super Sport Park Stadium
The South Africans know the home conditions well and are the favourites to take this series home. The host nation, South Africa, also beat West Indies in both tests matches quite dominantly. Having lost the first match of the series, they now have the added responsibility of winning both matches to win the series.
The West Indians have not seen much success on their tour to South Africa yet but would hope to take this T20I series with them after taking a 1-0 lead in the series. They will look forward to winning the second match and taking this T20I series with them.
Below are the match predictions and betting tips for the T20I series match between South Africa and West Indies.
Facts
- The match is expected to be a high-voltage clash as it is the shortest format of the game which always gives us thriller matches. The Super Sport Park Stadium in Centurion is known for providing flat tracks with uneven bounce. The matches played at this venue during the recently concluded SA20 were high-scoring as usual. This stadium is heaven for batters whereas graveyard for bowlers. Let us see how the pitch turns out for this second T20I match.
- David Miller and Aiden Markram are the batters to watch out for in the South African team. They have experienced players and have the power game which is required in T20I matches. Aiden Markram is also a brilliant captain which might help his team in a way. Miller has been in exceptional form for the past 1-2 years now and has been the designated finisher for his team. Markram is a player who has all the games and knows when to change gears.
- West Indies will depend a lot on their captain Rovman Powell in this series to give them some joy and happiness. He will hope for some support from fellow batters, especially Nicholas Pooran, who is very experienced and talented. T20 is a format where West Indies used to rule at one point and now they are looking to get back that domination after a few poor performances in the past few years and their batters will have that responsibility on their shoulders.
- Anrich Nortje will be the bowler to watch out for in the South African team during the bilateral T20I series. He is a pace bowler who bowls 150+ regularly with excellent accuracy. He has been in terrific form in the past years and is expected to be the leading wicket-taker in this T20I series between South Africa and West Indies.
- West Indies will be dependent a lot on their fast bowler Alzarri Joseph during this series. He is a young bowler who has exceptional bowling skills and can turn any match on its head. The pitches in South Africa will probably suit his bowling style also which makes him more lethal and attacking.
South Africa vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Both of these teams are really strong and competitive teams on paper. West Indies is the team that used to rule the T20I cricket at one time in the whole cricket fraternity. South Africa has the home advantage along with momentum and confidence. We predict the South African team to win this second T20I match against the Caribbean and feel that South Africa has a 70/30 chance of winning this match against the West Indies.
South Africa vs West Indies Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
If the South African team bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 180-190 runs on the board because they have a very strong batting unit.
If the chance to bat in the first innings is with the West Indian team, expect the score to be around 165-175 runs on the scoreboard.
Final Prediction for the match – South Africa to win the match.
South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
The stadium in Centurion is not a big one and the boundary dimensions here are short. The pitch is also usually a flat track with some uneven bounce, which is the only hope for bowlers here. Teams playing here like to bat first and put runs on the board because this is a batting-friendly wicket. The wicket gets slow as the match progresses so both the teams would want to win the toss and put runs on the board at the Super Sport Park Stadium in Centurion, South Africa.
Weather Report
The weather in Centurion for the past few days has not been good for playing cricket. We are seeing constant showers in this city and it is raining heavily. The first T20I match which was played here yesterday was also narrowed down to an 11-over-per-side game due to rain and a wet outfield. We hope that all the cricket fans get to see a full game between these two nations on Sunday and pray for some mercy from the rain gods.
South Africa Player List
South Africa Squad – Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs.
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Quinton de Kock (wk)
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
All-rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Sisanda Magala
|
Bowler
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
Having lost the first T20I match against West Indies in this series, the South African team is not in good form but we expect them to bounce back.
West Indies Player List
West Indies Squad – Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Odeon Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah, Roston Chase.
West Indies Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran (wk)
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell (c)
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Odeon Smith
|
Bowler
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies has the form with them as they beat the hosts in the first match of the series. They would want to continue their form and take this series home.
South Africa vs West Indies Betting Odds
The odds in favour of the South African national team winning the match are 1.81 whereas the odds in favour of the West Indians winning the match are 2.32. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batters
David Miller and Aiden Markram are the batters to watch out for in the South African team. They have experienced players and have the power game which is required in T20I matches. Aiden Markram is also a brilliant captain which might help his team in a way. Miller has been in exceptional form for the past 1-2 years now and has been the designated finisher for his team. Markram is a player who has all the games and knows when to change gears.
Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 4.32
West Indies will depend greatly on their captain Rovman Powell in this series to give them joy and happiness. He will hope for support from fellow batters, especially Nicholas Pooran, who is experienced and talented. T20 is a format where West Indies used to rule at one point and now they are looking to get back that domination after a few poor performances in the past few years and their batters will have that responsibility on their shoulders.
Top Batter Bets for Rovman Powell - 5.5
South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers
Anrich Nortje will be the bowler to watch out for in the South African team during the bilateral T20I series. He is a pace bowler who bowls 150+ regularly with excellent accuracy. He has been in terrific form in the past years and is expected to be the leading wicket-taker in this T20I series between South Africa and West Indies.
Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje - 3.6
West Indies will be dependent a lot on their fast bowler Alzarri Joseph during this series. He is a young bowler who has exceptional bowling skills and can turn any match on its head. The pitches in South Africa will probably suit his bowling style also which makes him more lethal and attacking.
Top Bowler Bets for Alzarri Joseph - 4.2
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: South Africa
Considering all the factors, we predict the South African team to bounce back from their loss in the first T20I match and win this second T20I. They have a strong unit that knows how to perform in pressure situations. It will be a tough job for them to do against an in-form West Indian team but we predict the Africans to come out on top.Bet Now!