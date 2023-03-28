South Africa vs West Indies 3rd T20I Match Predictions SA 70 % Chance of Winning WI 30 % Bet Now! South Africa and West Indies will go face-to-face for the 3rd and the final T20i match of the series. The third T20I match of the series is going to be played on Tuesday 28th March 2023 at 9:30 pm IST. The 3rd game also will be played in The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which will be the final venue for this tour. Both these have played a test and ODI series before the T20i series. South Africa claimed the Test series trophy while the ODI series ended in a draw. The series is currently levelled up by 1-1 as South Africa won the second T20i game on 26th March. The South Africans chased down the biggest target in the history of T20i in the second game against the West Indies. They chased the target of 259 runs in just 18.5 overs in the second innings. South Africa lost the first T20i match but soon redeemed themselves with a bang in the 2nd game. With such calibre, South Africa will surely roar in the 3rd T20i against West Indies. The West Indians were also seen in their best shape as they gave the hosts a monstrous target of 259 runs. They passed the first innings with flying colours but failed to defend the target in the second innings. They haven’t won a series in this tour yet and would want to see themselves lift the T20i trophy after defeating South Africa in the 3rd game of the series. Below are the match predictions and betting tips for the 3rd T20I match between West Indies and South Africa.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Both of these teams have won 1 game in the series and will play the series decider on 28th March 2023. South Africa has benefits such as winning momentum and home advantage which might rule this game on their side. Hence, we are backing the South African team to emerge victorious in this 3rd T20I match against the Caribbean and they have a 60/40 chance of winning this match against the West Indies.

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South Africa vs West Indies Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If the South African team bats first, the first innings score is going to be around 175-185 runs on the board because they have a very strong batting unit.

If the chance to bat in the first innings is with the visitors, we can expect the score to be around 166-176 runs on the scoreboard.

Final Prediction for the fixture – South Africa to win the game.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The match is to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which has a capacity of 34,000 fans and it is expected to be a full house on Tuesday when they play against each other. This pitch like all the other pitches in South Africa has some extra bounce and something extra for the bowlers in it. But it is expected to be an even contest between the bat and the ball. Teams batting first have almost the same winning record as teams batting second but dew can play an important role in what the captains decide to do at the toss. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first at this venue because of the fast outfield and dew factor.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and pleasant in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening when both these teams play against each other. Rain is expected and should stay away from the match because the fans are waiting for this much-anticipated match for a long time.

South Africa Player List

South Africa Squad – Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Quinton de Kock (wk).

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Quinton de Kock (wk) Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Aiden Markram (c) All-rounder David Miller Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

Having won the second T20I match against West Indies in this series, the South African team is in good form and we expect them to win in the 3rd game as well.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Squad – Rovman Powell (c), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Odeon Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk).

West Indies Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kyle Mayers Batter Brandon King Batter Johnson Charles Batter Nicholas Pooran (wk) Batter Rovman Powell (c) Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Odeon Smith Bowler Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies has the form with them as they beat the hosts in the first match of the series. They would want to continue their form and take this series home.

South Africa vs West Indies Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the South African national team winning the match are 1.465 whereas the odds in favour of the West Indians winning the match are 2.76. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

West Indies Betting Odds - 2.76

South Africa Betting Odds - 1.465

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batters

Reeza Henricks and Quinton de Kock are the batters to watch out for in the South African team. They have experienced players and have the power game which is required in T20I matches. Quinton de Kock is also a brilliant wicket-keeper which might help his team in a way. Reeza Henricks has been in exceptional form for the past 1-2 years now and has been the designated finisher for his team. Quinton de Kock is a player who has all the games and knows when to change gears.

Top Batter Bets for Quinton de Kock - 4.32

West Indies will depend greatly on their captain Rovman Powell in this series to give them joy and happiness. He will hope for support from fellow batters, especially Nicholas Pooran, who is experienced and talented. T20 is a format where West Indies used to rule at one point and now they are looking to get back that domination after a few poor performances in the past few years and their batters will have that responsibility on their shoulders.

Top Batter Bets for Rovman Powell - 6.5

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada will be the bowler to watch out for in the South African team during the bilateral T20I series. He has been in terrific form in the past years and is expected to be the leading wicket-taker in this T20I series between South Africa and West Indies.

Top Bowler Bets for Kagiso Rabada - 3.24

West Indies will be dependent a lot on their fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell during this series. He is an experienced bowler who has exceptional bowling skills and can turn any match on its head. The pitches in South Africa will probably suit his bowling style also which makes him more lethal and attacking.

Top Bowler Bets for Sheldon Cottrell - 3.74