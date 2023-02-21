South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning BAN 30 % Bet Now! The ICC Women's T20 World Cup promises an exciting match on February 21st as South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women gear up to face each other. The two teams will be playing their first game against each other in the group stage of the tournament, which will take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. South Africa Women will be eyeing a crucial victory after a big setback by the Aussies. They had an astounding win against the Kiwis and would like to extend their momentum. On the other hand, not much is left for Bangladesh in the tournament. They are already in the last spot in the points table after they lost all the first three matches. However, they would be looking for a victory to gain some momentum and positivity in the camp. Even if they emerge victorious, it is impossible for them to make a turnaround. However, a victory would still mean two points and Proteas would like to have some of them.

Facts South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women have played ten matches against each other, and Proteas have won nine of them, showing complete dominance. The last match was played five years ago.

Despite suffering defeats in the tournament, Bangladesh Women's cricket team showed promising performances by coming close to victory on a couple of occasions. They have also lost their five matches and are low on the form.

Bangladesh’s batting performances have been unsatisfactory, with only their skipper, Nigar Sultana, being the constant performer, while other players failed to perform consistently. Marufa has been their strong point in bowling.

Proteas’ bowling was the talk of the town when they bundled New Zealand for just 67 runs but they failed miserably against the Aussies. A lot will depend upon the bowlers in the match.

South African Women’s batters have not performed exceptionally well. There have been average performances with the bat, which the team would like to change.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Both the teams experienced defeats in their last matches. However, Bangladesh Women suffered a severe setback as they lost by 71 runs against New Zealand. On the other hand, the Proteas team lost against the Aussies, which looked like a victory at one moment. Performance-wise, South Africa has been better than their opponents, if recent forms are to be considered. South African bowlers have shown some remarkable performances in a few matches.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women have failed to come out on top of all the formats. The batting performance has been majorly unsatisfactory. The T20 history amongst both teams is not very favourable to Bangladesh either. After considering all the factors, it can be said that South Africa Women have a higher chance of winning the match.

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South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Bangladesh Women's bowlers have failed to perform well in the tournament. Marufa Akter has been their best but she also failed against the Kiwis. While no other bowler has been very much impactful.

Shorna Akter displayed all-round skills in the last match as she picked up a wicket and scored 31 runs. A lot will rely on her and Skipper Nigar’s hands if Bangladesh wants to have their sole win of the tournament.

Both teams had very contrasting matches against New Zealand. While Bangladesh lost out to them by a big margin, Proteas won against them by a big margin.

South Africa Women have underperformed in the batting aspect, there have been good scorers, but they have failed to come out as a unit. Their skipper Sune Luus has occasionally come on top.

In terms of bowling, South Africa Women failed against the Aussies but they would look to replicate their performance from New Zealand’s match.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between SA W and BAN W could be heavily influenced by the coin toss. According to historical data from this venue, out of 29 T20 matches played here, only 9 times has the team batting first emerged victorious, while the chasing team has won 18 times

Therefore, opting to bowl first may be a more advantageous decision for both teams in the upcoming match. Overall, the outcome of the match could be determined by the coin toss and the team's decision to bat or bowl first. In the last match between WI W vs IRE W at the venue, West Indies emerged victorious while chasing.

Weather Report

As the South Africa Women prepare to take on Bangladesh Women in Cape Town, the weather forecast indicates a minimal chance of precipitation at just one per cent. Although there may be a brief shower, it is expected to pass quickly, and the game will likely be uninterrupted. Despite the favourable forecast, there will be partial cloud cover throughout the game. The temperature is expected to be around 19-14 degrees Celsius, but the "real feel" may be a degree cooler.

Overall, the weather conditions in Cape Town are expected to be pleasant, creating an excellent atmosphere for an exciting match.

South Africa Women Player List

South Africa Women team squad: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(C), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa Women predicted X1

Player Name Role Sune Luus Captain Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batsman Tazmin Brits All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Chloe Tyron All-rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Annerie Dercksen Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The form of South Africa Women has been very contrasting so far. They have come close to victories but could not perform well. Bowlers did a good job against New Zealand by restricting them to just 67, especially Mlaba who took a three-wicket haul. However, there are several concerts regarding batting and a lot depends on the shoulder of skipper Luus.

The Proteas had an average outing with the bat against the Aussies but were surprisingly let down by their bowling. Aussies went on to chase the target of 125 within the 17th over. In and out, the South Africa Women's team has a lot to focus on their skills as losing close matches in the World Cup is very unfruitful.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shamima Sultana.

Bangladesh Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nigar Sultana Captain Shamima Sultana Wicket-keeper Fargana Hoque Batsman Murshida Khatun Batsman Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter All-Rounder Rumana Ahmed All-Rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Salma Khatun All-Rounder Jahanara Alam Bowler Lata Mondal All-Rounder

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have failed to perform in the World Cup and have lost all their matches. Ranking wise, they are currently at the last spot. The performance by Bangladesh has been quite disappointing. Not just the World Cup, but they have also lost their five matches in a row. The momentum is currently not well with the team.

Bangladesh Women have failed to fire in all the departments simultaneously, resulting in their current situation, However, all the eyes will be hooked on to their biggest strength, skipper Nigar and bowler Marufa, who picked four wickets in the first two matches. Their performance in the last stage of the Women's World Cup will be interesting to see.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

In the 10 matches played between South Africa Women and Bangladesh, the former has dominated, winning nine out of 10 encounters while the latter has won just one. They last played against each other in the year 2018. While South Africa has maintained its dominance over Bangladesh, the latter will be eager to put up a better fight and improve their record in their upcoming match.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

The upcoming match between the Bangladesh Women's team and the South Africa Women's team is anticipated to be a closely fought encounter, as both teams seek their first win in the tournament. Although the South Africa Women's team has displayed promising form recently, with odds of 1.35, the Bangladesh team is also expected to put up a fight, with odds of 1.65

Despite being considered the favourites, the South Africa Women's team cannot underestimate the potential of their opponents, as Bangladesh has shown glimpses of their abilities in their previous matches. With both teams eager to secure a win, it should be an exciting and closely contested match.

South Africa Women Betting Odds - 1.35

Bangladesh Women Betting Odds - 1.65

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batsman

Tazmin Brits has been a consistent performer for the South Africa Women's team, impressing everyone with her batting skills. In the last eight matches, she has scored a total of 175 runs, showcasing her ability to build innings and score big. Brits have displayed excellent technique and timing, allowing her to hit boundaries with ease, making her a valuable asset for the team.

Top Batter Bets for Tazmin Brits - 2.75

With her impressive performances in the tournament so far, the Bangladesh team's captain, Nigar Sultana, has emerged as a vital player, especially when it comes to setting the pace with the bat. In the last 10 matches, Sultana has amassed a total of 246 runs, showcasing her ability to hit big shots and score more than 30 runs in a match.

Top Batter Bets for Nigar Sultana - 2.25

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Nonkululeko Mlaba is a formidable player in the South African Women's cricket team, known for her exceptional bowling skills. She has been in impressive form recently, having taken a total of 12 wickets in the last 10 matches. Mlaba's ability to take wickets at crucial moments in the game makes her a valuable asset for her team. She has been a consistent performer in recent matches and is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler Bets for Nonkululeko Mlaba - 2.30

Marufa Akter is a standout player from the Bangladesh Women's team, known for her exceptional bowling skills. She has been in impressive form lately and is expected to play a significant role in her team's success in the upcoming matches. Her ability to take wickets consistently is likely to be a critical factor in the team's performance.

Top Bowler Bets for Marufa Akter - 2.20