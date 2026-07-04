South Africa Women vs India Women Match Prediction

South Africa Women and India Women will clash with each other in a Tri-Series on 19th January at Buffalo park, East London. The third contender of the Tri-Series in the West Indies. It will be an interesting series to watch and will be held from 19 January to 02 February 2023. Both teams will be looking for their first win and get an upper hand in this Tri-Series.

Bet on T20

The last time India Women played a T20 match was a 5-match series against Australia. In this series, India's performance was poor which led to losing the series with 4 losses and 1 tied match.

South Africa Women played their last t20 against Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth games women 2022.

South Africa Women vs India Women's Chance of Winning

India performed badly in the previous match against Australia on 20 December 2022. It was the fifth match of the series and Australia had already won the series with 3 wins. Australia while batting first set up the target of 197. Gardner and Harris scored half-centuries. While on the other hand, India was able to score only 142 runs. Deepti Sharma scored a half-century but it was not enough to win the match.

On the other hand, South Africa Women played their previous match against Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth Games. While batting first Sri Lanka only made 46 runs which were easily chased by South Africa.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing India Women with a 70/30 chance of winning the first match of the tri-series 2023.

Our Prediction

South Africa Women did well in the previous game but this time India Women will be working hard as they lost the previous series against Australia. India will be looking ahead to win this match and get an upper hand in this tri-series. Currently looking at the previous game and present scenario India is on the stronger side. India's team looks balanced, we are expecting India to win the 1st match of the tri-series on the 19th of January.

Our Prediction - India Women to Win

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South Africa Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing India to win the game as the team looks solid with Shafali Verma at the top, Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle and Deepti Sharma as the finisher.

If India Women bats first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If South Africa Women bat first, we can expect between (155 to 160) runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur is the player to watch out for in India. We can expect a small cameo from his bat and at least 2 wickets. Sune Lusus will be a threat to Indian women.

We are backing India Women to win the 12th game of SA20 2023.

South Africa Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Most of the surfaces in South Africa are neutral; this pitch looks like a balanced wicket. The average first-inning score here is 145 plus. We can expect a good cricket match and a close encounter with South Africa having the home advantage.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Buffalo park, East London to be around 24°C during the match day with 63% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in starting overs. There is no chance of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into play on 19th January.

South Africa Women Player List - Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon (VC), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Tebogo Macheke, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klass, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Annerie Dercksen.

South Africa Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sune Luus Captain Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batsman Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Lara Goodall All-rounder Chole Tyron All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Annerie Dercksen Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The South Africa Women team has home advantage and are in good form. Chloe Tryon and Laura Volvaardt are the batswomen to watch out for in the upcoming game. The bowlers of South Africa Women look lethal with Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka in the squad. Sune Lusus the Captain and Leg spinner of the South Africa Team can trouble the Indian batswomen.

India Women Player List - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur.

India Womenpredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Harmanpreet Kaur Captain Yastika Bhatia Wicket Keeper Smriti Mandhana Batsman Jemimah Rodrigues Batsman Rajeshwari Gaikwad Bowler Harleen Deol Batsman Deepti Sharma All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar All-rounder Sikha Pandey All-rounder Renuka Singh Bowler Sabbhineni Meghana Batsman

India Women Team Form

India Women lost their previous series against Australia and performed very ordinarily. But looking forward to this tri-series might give a comeback and win the upcoming match with ease. Shafali Verma is the player to watch out for India. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in the forthcoming fixture.

India Women knows how to bounce back and will show an all-around performance in the upcoming fixture and tri-series.

South Africa Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and Indian Women have played 12 matches against each other of which India has won 8 games and South Africa has 4 wins.

Matches between South Africa and Indian Women - 12 Matches

Won by India - 8 Matches

Won by South Africa - 4 Matches

South Africa Women vs India Women Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of South Africa Women to win the game is 2.15, while for India Women it's 1.74. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Team Batsmen

Lara Goodal can be the leading run-scorer for South Africa Women in the next contest. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming game.

Shafali Verma can be the leading run scorer for India.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Team Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail is our pick of the bowlers from South Africa Women. She will be the key bowler if South Africa Women expect to restrict India Women under 150 runs.

Renuka Singh can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming game. Shikha Pandey is the bowler to watch out for in the upcoming match.