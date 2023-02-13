South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction SA 30 % Chance of Winning NZ 70 % Bet now! On 13th February 2023 at Boland Park Cricket Stadium in Paarl, South Africa's women will face New Zealand's women in the ICC women's t20 world cup sixth match. There are many excellent and experienced players on both teams that have the ability to affect the outcome of the game. However, the South African women came into this match after losing their opening match against the Sri Lankan women. They would be eager to get over that defeat and play well against the New Zealand women. On the other hand, the New Zealand Women also suffered a defeat in their first match against the Australia Women's Team. They would be looking to put that behind them and come up with a better performance in this match. As both sides will be desperate to win in order to maintain their position in the top half of the table, this game is sure to be an exciting contest. Both teams must win because defeat will result in their elimination from the tournament.

Facts Marizanne Kapp has been in top form for the South Africa Women, and her overall performance is an important factor in the team's success. She has contributed with the bat and is South Africa's top wicket-taker. Marizanne Kapp is expected to be South Africa Women's standout performer in their matchup with New Zealand Women.

The backbone of the New Zealand women's batting order is Suzie Bates. She consistently scores runs for the squad and has shown consistency with the bat. In the forthcoming encounter against South Africa Women, we expect her to score the most runs for New Zealand Women.

One of South Africa's most reliable batters has been Laura Wolvaardt. She has been hitting the ball effectively recently and is anticipated to be crucial in the forthcoming encounter against the New Zealand women.

Due to her ability to swing the ball both ways, Lea Tahuhu has been the star bowler for the New Zealand Women. When New Zealand Women play South Africa Women, we believe Lea Tahuhu will be their best bowler.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

The match between South Africa Women and New Zealand Women is expected to be a close encounter, with both teams having a chance to win. But because of their great record against them, New Zealand Women are the favourites to win this match against South Africa Women. In contrast, the South Africa Women's team will try to recover from their loss in their opening game, while the New Zealand Women's team will want to keep up their recent success and earn a victory.

The New Zealand women's cricket team is a strong contender to win this match thanks to their balanced batting lineup and strong bowling lineup. South Africa's women will need to perform well, though, if they want to win. The odds favour the New Zealand Women in this matchup due to their seasoned players and strong lineup. Although both sides have hugely talented players who can contribute effectively in the upcoming match, we are backing the New Zealand team with a 65/45 chance of winning the 13th February match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Due to their recent successes over the South African women's team in ICC competitions, we forecast the New Zealand women to win the match handily. We are betting on New Zealand Women to win in this encounter during the group round and get their first victory in the competition.

It will be challenging for the South Africa women's side to win this game with Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine leading the way with the bat since they are both the top run scorers for the New Zealand women's squad.

Two of New Zealand's experienced bowlers, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen, have been in exceptional form and will be crucial in limiting South Africa's batting lineup.

A score of at least 160 runs can be predicted if New Zealand women bat first; if South African women bat first, a score of 145–155 runs may be predicted.

But Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey will score runs for the South African women's team in this game.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The Boland Park Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of 10,000 cricket fans, will host the forthcoming match. On Monday, when the two clubs play, it's expected that the stadium will be crowded. It would be intriguing to observe which team wins the toss and chooses to bat first because the Boland Park Pitch has a decent track for batting. It should be a competitive match between the two teams because the conditions are predicted to be favourable for both the bat and the ball. The team that chooses to bat first after winning the toss will have a significant advantage.

Weather Report

The pleasant, sunny weather with no or little chance of rain should make the encounter more thrilling and nail-biting. At Boland Park Cricket Stadium, where both teams will play on Monday, the temperature is expected to be around 27 °C, the humidity level will be 57%, and the wind speed will be 21 km/h.

South Africa Women Player List

South Africa Women Squad: Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus(C), Sinalo Jafta(W), Tazmin Brits(W), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

South Africa Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Suné Luus Captain Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batsman Chloe Tryon Batsman Anneke Bosch All-Rounder Tazmin Brits Batsman Marizanne Kapp All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

In recent years, the South African women's cricket team has done well on a regular basis, showing great improvement and fighting hard against better teams.

However, they were defeated in their opening game in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which presents challenges for them in the following game. Even though they lost, the team's performance in the tournament showed how much they had grown and how much they wanted to win.

The team's reliable batting order has been one of the main factors in its success. With their outstanding performances, athletes like Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, and Laura Wolvaardt have been essential to the team's success. The team's bowling attack, which is led by Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail and often makes breakthroughs and puts the opponent under pressure, has also been a big part of their recent success.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women's team squad: Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold.

New Zealand Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sophie Devine Captain Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket-keeper Brooke Halliday Batsman Maddy Green Batsman Lauren Down Batsman Amelia Kerr All-Rounder Suzie Bates All-Rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Hayley Jensen Bowler Molly Penfold Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

The New Zealand women routinely perform well and set new records thanks to their great team and strong lineup. The team's success has been largely attributed to its stable leadership. They have advanced considerably in recent years, and their accomplishments are the result of their perseverance and hard work.

The New Zealand women's squad has consistency and a strong foundation because of its potent batting lineup, which includes players like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Amy Satterthwaite. A significant contributor to their recent success has also been the team's bowling assault, which is commanded by Hayley Jensen and Hannah Rowe and frequently yields breakthroughs and puts the opponent under strain.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women have faced each other 13 times, with 10 of the games ending in victories for New Zealand Women. But the South African women's squad was only successful in winning three matches.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

This match has a good chance of going either way for South African or New Zealand women. Given the odds in each team's favour, this is likely to be a close game. The odds for the New Zealand Women's Team to win the match are 1.72, while the odds for the South Africa Women's Team are 2.105, based on the team's performance and potential outcomes. These chances were determined using the team's lineup and pitch reports.

New Zealand Women Betting Odds - 1.72

South Africa Women Betting Odds - 1.90

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batsmen

Laura Wolvaardt is an outstanding batswoman for South Africa's women's cricket team. She is renowned for her aggressive batting approach and capacity for big runs. She has a decent chance of scoring more than 30 runs and adding to South Africa's total if she can get going.

Top Batter Bets for Laura Wolvaardt - 3.75

The New Zealand Women's Cricket Team's top hitter, Suzie Bates, is also capable of scoring large runs. She has been in wonderful form this season, and if she can get going, she will have a great chance to score more than 40 runs, which will help her team give a defendable score.

Top Batter Bets for Suzie Bates - 3.50

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail is probably the finest bowler among South Africa's women. She possesses the ability to secure large dismissals and restrict the scoring of the opposition. She might easily take two or more wickets in the game if she can swing the ball and challenge the New Zealand women's batsmen.

Top Bowler Bets for Shabnim Ismail - 3.60

Hayley Jensen, a star for the New Zealand Women's Cricket Squad, has the skill to swing the ball and secure major wickets. She may easily take two or more wickets in the match and make things difficult for the South African women's batsmen while moving the ball both ways.

Top Bowler Bets for Hayley Jensen - 3.40