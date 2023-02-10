South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning LKA 30 % Bet Now! The first group-stage match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women is scheduled to take place on February 10 at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is in its eighth season and will be held in South Africa for the first time this year. The match is predicted to be very contested and close because both teams are renowned for their remarkable talent. Due to the high quality of players on both squads, the world is getting ready to see a thrilling cricket match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women, two of the best cricketing nations in the world. Both teams failed to advance to the semifinals the previous season, but this time around, both teams are hoping to earn a crucial victory in order to advance to the next round of the tournament.

Facts Chole Tryon, an all-around player for South Africa Women, and opening hitter Laura Wolvaardt are renowned for their aggressive batting styles and quick scoring. Due to their performances in numerous games, both of them are in excellent shape and will be crucial members of her squad, particularly on power plays.

One of South Africa's top bowlers, Shabnim Ismail, has been in outstanding form lately. Her team's ability to restrict Sri Lanka's women's batting lineup will depend on her.

The captain of the Sri Lankan women's squad, Chamari Athapaththu, is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world and is well-known for her aggressive batting style and accurate bowling. Sri Lanka women's opener Hasini Perera is a devastating batter renowned for her combative style of play. Both of these are essential if her team is to have a good chance of winning the game.

The leading spinner for Sri Lanka Women, Inoka Ranaweera, is a seasoned athlete who has been doing well lately. She will be an important bowler for her squad in controlling South Africa's women's batting.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka women Chance of Winning

Both teams brag about having a strong team; therefore, the match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women should be entertaining. However, South Africa's women look stronger, but Sri Lanka's women are a side that cannot be taken lightly because they have the ability to pull off a shock, and they will be attempting to do so in this eagerly anticipated game. However, South Africa's women are the favourites to win this game because of their strong batting order and versatile bowling lineup.

Because of their balanced batting order, which includes players like Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez, and their two most destructive bowlers, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp, South Africa Women's is one of the strongest teams.

The Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team, on the other hand, is a young, bright team that has recently demonstrated remarkable potential. With players like Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Inoka Ranaweera, the team has a nice balance of youthful energy and experience. We are backing South Africa Women with a 55/45 probability to win the first match because of their excellent batting lineup and balanced bowling attack, which makes them the favourites to win this match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming encounter will be held at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Stadium, which can hold 25,000 cricket fans. It is anticipated that the stadium will be packed on Monday when both teams square off. The pitch at Newlands Stadium is a bowling-friendly surface that will require bowlers to play a significant role throughout the game, especially the bowlers. The pitchers might benefit from the deck's added bounce and zip. Newlands in South Africa, meanwhile, has one of those comparable pitches that also appeals to spinners which as result, the team winning the toss will try to bowl first.

Weather Report

The game will be played on February 10th in Cape Town, South Africa, with a low of +20 °C and a high of +28 °C under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Wind speed varies between 0 and 4 m/s in the northwest, with gusts up to 5 m/s.There is no danger of rain, so neither the weather nor the air quality will affect the game.

South Africa Women Player List

South Africa Women Squad: Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus(C), Sinalo Jafta(W), Tazmin Brits(W), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

South Africa Women predicted playing XI:

Player NameRoleSuné LuusCaptainTazmin BritsWicket-keeperLaura WolvaardtBatsmanChloe TryonBatsmanShabnim Ismail,BowlerNadine de Klerk,All-RounderDelmari TuckerAll-RounderNonkululeko Mlaba,Bowler



Marizanne Kapp All-Rounder

Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

Anneke Bosch Batsman

South Africa Women Team Form

In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the South African women's cricket team is poised to have a significant influence. The success of the squad in the competition will depend heavily on the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who have been playing in fantastic form. Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk, who are in excellent form and can give the squad the steadiness and runs needed to reach the winning total, are in the middle order.

Shabnim Ismail and Nadine de Klerk are at the head of a strong South African bowling attack. In the most recent exhibition match against England, these two fast bowlers were among those who claimed wickets.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Srilanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani(W), Kaushani Nuthyangana(W), Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi

SriLanka Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu Captain Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Harshitha Samarawickrama Batsman Nilakshi de Silva Batsman Oshadi Ranasinghe All-Rounder Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Ama Kanchana All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Vishmi Gunaratne Batsman Malsha Shehani Bowler Tharika Sewwandi Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

The Sri Lanka Women's Cricket squad has had erratic form leading up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The team has recently put up some strong performances, but they have also seen some setbacks. The top order has struggled to consistently contribute the required runs, which has raised some questions about their batting.

The Sri Lankan bowlers have been effective, but the team's fielding hasn't been up to par to fight against the best teams in the world. If the team wants to do well in the competition, they will need to step up their level of play. The Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team, however, should not be disregarded due to their tremendous roster and capacity to perform well under pressure.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

The women's teams of South Africa and Sri Lanka have met in 17 T20 games. Out of these 17 games, Sri Lanka has won five times compared to South Africa's 12 victories.

Total t20 match played: 17

South Africa Women Team Win: 12

Sri Lanka Women Team Win: 5

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

The forthcoming game at Newlands will be an exciting and nail-biting match. At the Newlands T20 contest, both teams are anticipated to come out strong and give it their all. The odds for the South African women's team to win the match are 1.43, while the odds for the Sri Lanka women's team are 2.11. This is based on the team's performance and potential situations. These changes were determined using the team's lineup and pitch reports.

South Africa women Betting Odds - 1.43

Sri Lanka women Betting Odds - 2.11

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Batsmen

Laura Wolvaardt

The South Africa women's team's top scorer in the match may be Laura Wolvaardt. She bats in the top order, and her performance on this pitch in the last game was impressive.

Top Batter Bets for Laura Wolvaardt: 3.1’

Nilakshi de Silva

The match's top run scorer for Sri Lanka Women might be Nilakshi de Silva. She has played in the middle of the order for some time and is accustomed to the Newland pitch. She has had great previous performances, and she leads the team in runs scored.

Top Batter Bets for Nilakshi de Silva: 4.6

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail

We recommend Shabnim Ismail as the bowler for the South Africa women's team because she is a talented fast-medium bowler with experience, as seen by the two wickets she claimed in the team's recent encounter against England. She will be the most important bowler because of her capacity to quickly and accurately dismiss openers.

Top Bowler Bets for Shabnim Ismail: 2.98

Inoka Ranaweera

Due to the anticipated turn and bounce of the pitch, Inoka Ranaweera can claim two or more wickets in the upcoming match. She bowled slowly with a left-arm orthodox delivery and led the SL-W in wickets taken in the previous match against Ireland.

Inoka Ranaweera's top bowler odds: 2.54

Top Bowler Bets for Inoka Ranaweera: 2.54