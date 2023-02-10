South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction
SA
70%
Chance of Winning
LKA
30%
National teams
Newlands Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Chole Tryon, an all-around player for South Africa Women, and opening hitter Laura Wolvaardt are renowned for their aggressive batting styles and quick scoring. Due to their performances in numerous games, both of them are in excellent shape and will be crucial members of her squad, particularly on power plays.
- One of South Africa's top bowlers, Shabnim Ismail, has been in outstanding form lately. Her team's ability to restrict Sri Lanka's women's batting lineup will depend on her.
- The captain of the Sri Lankan women's squad, Chamari Athapaththu, is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world and is well-known for her aggressive batting style and accurate bowling. Sri Lanka women's opener Hasini Perera is a devastating batter renowned for her combative style of play. Both of these are essential if her team is to have a good chance of winning the game.
- The leading spinner for Sri Lanka Women, Inoka Ranaweera, is a seasoned athlete who has been doing well lately. She will be an important bowler for her squad in controlling South Africa's women's batting.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka women Chance of Winning
Both teams brag about having a strong team; therefore, the match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women should be entertaining. However, South Africa's women look stronger, but Sri Lanka's women are a side that cannot be taken lightly because they have the ability to pull off a shock, and they will be attempting to do so in this eagerly anticipated game. However, South Africa's women are the favourites to win this game because of their strong batting order and versatile bowling lineup.
Because of their balanced batting order, which includes players like Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez, and their two most destructive bowlers, Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp, South Africa Women's is one of the strongest teams.
The Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team, on the other hand, is a young, bright team that has recently demonstrated remarkable potential. With players like Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Inoka Ranaweera, the team has a nice balance of youthful energy and experience. We are backing South Africa Women with a 55/45 probability to win the first match because of their excellent batting lineup and balanced bowling attack, which makes them the favourites to win this match.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
The upcoming encounter will be held at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Stadium, which can hold 25,000 cricket fans. It is anticipated that the stadium will be packed on Monday when both teams square off. The pitch at Newlands Stadium is a bowling-friendly surface that will require bowlers to play a significant role throughout the game, especially the bowlers. The pitchers might benefit from the deck's added bounce and zip. Newlands in South Africa, meanwhile, has one of those comparable pitches that also appeals to spinners which as result, the team winning the toss will try to bowl first.
Weather Report
The game will be played on February 10th in Cape Town, South Africa, with a low of +20 °C and a high of +28 °C under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Wind speed varies between 0 and 4 m/s in the northwest, with gusts up to 5 m/s.There is no danger of rain, so neither the weather nor the air quality will affect the game.
South Africa Women Player List
South Africa Women Squad: Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus(C), Sinalo Jafta(W), Tazmin Brits(W), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune
South Africa Women predicted playing XI:
Player NameRoleSuné LuusCaptainTazmin BritsWicket-keeperLaura WolvaardtBatsmanChloe TryonBatsmanShabnim Ismail,BowlerNadine de Klerk,All-RounderDelmari TuckerAll-RounderNonkululeko Mlaba,Bowler
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-Rounder
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Ayabonga Khaka
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Bowler
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Anneke Bosch
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Batsman
South Africa Women Team Form
- In the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the South African women's cricket team is poised to have a significant influence. The success of the squad in the competition will depend heavily on the opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who have been playing in fantastic form. Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk, who are in excellent form and can give the squad the steadiness and runs needed to reach the winning total, are in the middle order.
- Shabnim Ismail and Nadine de Klerk are at the head of a strong South African bowling attack. In the most recent exhibition match against England, these two fast bowlers were among those who claimed wickets.
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Srilanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(C), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani(W), Kaushani Nuthyangana(W), Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi
SriLanka Women predicted playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
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Chamari Athapaththu
|
Captain
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Anushka Sanjeewani
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Wicket-keeper
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Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batsman
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batsman
|
Oshadi Ranasinghe
|
All-Rounder
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Inoka Ranaweera
|
Bowler
|
Ama Kanchana
|
All-rounder
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Sugandika Kumari
|
Bowler
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Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batsman
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Malsha Shehani
|
Bowler
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Tharika Sewwandi
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
The Sri Lanka Women's Cricket squad has had erratic form leading up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The team has recently put up some strong performances, but they have also seen some setbacks. The top order has struggled to consistently contribute the required runs, which has raised some questions about their batting.
The Sri Lankan bowlers have been effective, but the team's fielding hasn't been up to par to fight against the best teams in the world. If the team wants to do well in the competition, they will need to step up their level of play. The Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team, however, should not be disregarded due to their tremendous roster and capacity to perform well under pressure.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head
The women's teams of South Africa and Sri Lanka have met in 17 T20 games. Out of these 17 games, Sri Lanka has won five times compared to South Africa's 12 victories.
Total t20 match played: 17
South Africa Women Team Win: 12
Sri Lanka Women Team Win: 5
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
The forthcoming game at Newlands will be an exciting and nail-biting match. At the Newlands T20 contest, both teams are anticipated to come out strong and give it their all. The odds for the South African women's team to win the match are 1.43, while the odds for the Sri Lanka women's team are 2.11. This is based on the team's performance and potential situations. These changes were determined using the team's lineup and pitch reports.
- South Africa women Betting Odds - 1.43
- Sri Lanka women Betting Odds - 2.11
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Batsmen
Laura Wolvaardt
The South Africa women's team's top scorer in the match may be Laura Wolvaardt. She bats in the top order, and her performance on this pitch in the last game was impressive.
- Top Batter Bets for Laura Wolvaardt: 3.1’
Nilakshi de Silva
The match's top run scorer for Sri Lanka Women might be Nilakshi de Silva. She has played in the middle of the order for some time and is accustomed to the Newland pitch. She has had great previous performances, and she leads the team in runs scored.
- Top Batter Bets for Nilakshi de Silva: 4.6
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Team Bowlers
Shabnim Ismail
We recommend Shabnim Ismail as the bowler for the South Africa women's team because she is a talented fast-medium bowler with experience, as seen by the two wickets she claimed in the team's recent encounter against England. She will be the most important bowler because of her capacity to quickly and accurately dismiss openers.
- Top Bowler Bets for Shabnim Ismail: 2.98
Inoka Ranaweera
Due to the anticipated turn and bounce of the pitch, Inoka Ranaweera can claim two or more wickets in the upcoming match. She bowled slowly with a left-arm orthodox delivery and led the SL-W in wickets taken in the previous match against Ireland.
Inoka Ranaweera's top bowler odds: 2.54
- Top Bowler Bets for Inoka Ranaweera: 2.54
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: South Africa Women
Both teams have excellent bowling and batting lineups, as seen by their performance in the last game. However, the South African team will be the rightful favourites for the opening match on February 10 due to home crowd support and their exceptional T20 record versus Sri Lanka Women, especially at home. Furthermore, SA-W has a stronger bowling lineup than Sri Lanka because, in the most recent tournament, the SL-W squad only scored 48 runs against SA-W.Bet Now!