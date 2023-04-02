LKA (Sri Lanka) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction NZ 65 % Chance of Winning LKA 35 % Bet Now! Sri Lankans had a disappointing tour to New Zealand where they got a clean sweep in both test and ODI series. Now They are going to face the hosts in the T20 series. The first T20 international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on April 2, followed by the second match of the series on April 6 at University Oval in Dunedin, and the series finale on April 8 at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Dasun Shanaka, will lead the home team on the other hand Tom Latham will likely be captain of Kivis. Sri Lanka now occupies the eighth spot and New Zealand is ranked fifth in the ICC T20 Team rankings.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

New Zealand has been a formidable opponent at their home ground, by grabbing the test and ODI series against Sri Lanka they proved the same. Team is in great touch and after securing the test and ODI series with 2-0 now the team would like to perform outstanding in this short format also. New Zealand has 75% chances of victory on the other hand visitors have only 25% winning prediction.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We predict a 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in this series also. New Zealand would like to secure yet another series at their home ground. Island team is not looking their best on this particular tour to New Zealand. They failed in all segments of the game.

Looking at the recent performances, some reliable players are Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana from the Sri Lankan side. For New Zealand Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi and Henry Shipley will take charge against the visitors.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pitch is a slower one and good support for batsmen. Bowlers had a tough time here at Auckland. Average first inning total is 146 here. Team winning the toss would like to bat first because chasing will get difficult here at Auckland.

Weather Forecast

Temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius on 2nd April. Humidity will take the test of players with 85%. There are 20% rain chances as well.

Sri Lanka Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Chamika Karunaratne All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lanka’s squad for the T20 series:Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha,Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Lasith Croospulle

Sri Lanka Form

Sri Lanka is looking out of track this time. Their players are out of form as they failed to save the test and ODI series at the grassy pitches of New Zealand. In the bowling department Lahiru Kumara, Madhushanka, Rajita and Karunaratne did really well but their batters had a disappointing season.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williams, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Tim Southee are all unavailable because of the IPL. Another setback is the injury that has sidelined star seamer Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Ish Sodhi All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (C/WK), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

New Zealand Form

Team has kept their classy performance continuing without some of the star players like Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Henry Nicholls. Captain Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young and Henry Shipley are in great knock.

Head to Head

There have been 19 T20 matches between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, with 10 victories and 7 losses going to New Zealand. Two matches have ended with no result.

Total T20 matches played - 19

Sri Lanka won - 7

New Zealand won - 10

No result - 2

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand has always been a favorite side of bookies at their home ground. Looking at the records and the recent performances Sri Lankan team is getting the high odds of 2.80 whereas New Zealand have the winning odds of 1.38. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

Sri Lanka to win @ 2.80

New Zealand to win @ 1.38

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Skipper Dasun Shanaka will be the key man for Lankans, who has smashed 1328 runs in 85 T20 internationals. Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka as far as their strong batting line is concerned.

In the absence of a few star T20 players the team will rely on captain Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young who will add strength in their batting line up.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

For Sri lanka Lahiru Kumara would be the reliable bowler. Kasun Rajitha will also take the pace command for the team along with Lahiru Kumara. In the middle overs Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana may put brakes on the New Zealand scoreboard with their sharp spin attack.

By picking 8 wickets in recent ODI series, Henry Shipley is outstanding with the ball. Team will also rely on Matt Henry as well, Ish Sodhi may also put lankan in trouble with his sharp spin bowling.