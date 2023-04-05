LKA (Sri Lanka) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction NZ 64 % Chance of Winning LKA 36 % Bet Now! What a game of cricket and what an excitement in the first T20 in Auckland where both the teams bowled out on the same score of 196 runs and the match ended with a tie. At last Sri Lankan team won the Super over. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Thanks to some amazing innings from Kushal Perara (53 from 45 balls) and Aslanka (67 from 41 balls) Sri Lanka put up a remarkable total of 196 runs. For New Zealand Neesham picked the 2 wickets. New Zealand had a disappointing start but in middle order Daryl Mitchell smashed 66 on 44 balls and Rachin Ravindra scored 26 runs on just 13 balls, with the help of these superb innings hosts reached near to a memorable victory but they fell just 1 run short from the victory. By winning the super over, visitors have a 1-0 lead in the series. It will boost the momentum for the team after having a shameful whitewash in both test and ODI series. Now both the teams will face each other in the 2nd T20 on 5th April at University Oval in Dunedin.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

By winning the last match with super over Sri Lanka came back into the action. Now they would like to win at least one series on their tour. Aslanka and Parera are in amazing form. But New Zealand has been a formidable opponent at their home ground, by grabbing the test and ODI series against Sri Lanka they proved the same. New Zealand has 62% chances of victory on the other hand visitors have only 38% winning prediction.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

After facing defeat in Test and ODIs, the victory in 1st T20 will surely work as a power dose for the visiting Sri lankan team. They would like to secure one more victory to grab the tournament. But to face an opponent like New Zealand at their home ground will be a tough one for the Island Team.

Fantasy lovers have a couple of choices like Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Kushal Perara, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham and Tom Latham.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The University Oval ground has short boundaries so expect more runs from boundaries. Because of the favorable bounce and speed of the pitch, pace bowlers appear to be more successful than spinners. Team winning the toss would like to bowl first and invite the opponents to set the target.

Weather Forecast

Rain may interrupt the game as there is a 20-30% rain probability on 5th April at Dunedin, New Zealand. Temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and Humidity will be around 65%.

Sri Lanka Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Chamika Karunaratne All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lanka’s squad for the T20 series:Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha,Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Lasith Croospulle

Sri Lanka Form

Opening pair is a big concern for the team. No batsmen did well in the previous match except Parera and Aslanka. Bowlers didn't impress throughout the ODIs and now in T20s.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Will Young Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Ish Sodhi All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (C/WK), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

New Zealand Form

Hosts are in great form as they secured both the test and ODI titles. They took the local advantage and players are in excellent form specially Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 20 matches where New Zealand had the upper hand in 10 matches whereas Sri Lanka have won the 8 matches. Two matches have ended with no result.

Total T20 matches played - 20

Sri Lanka won - 8

New Zealand won - 10

No result - 2

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Having an eye on recent series results and previous records New Zealand has the upper hand over visitors so they are getting winning odds of 1.55. On the other hand Sri Lankan team has a high odds of 2.52. So take some risk and put some money on the Island team to earn more.

New Zealand to win @ 1.55

Sri Lanka to win @ 2.52

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Charith Asalanka and Kushala Parera are the key players for Sri lanka. They both have smashed 67 and 53 runs respectively in the last match. Captain Dasun Shanaka is another hope for Sri Lanka as he smashed more than 1350 runs in 86 T20 matches.

Looking at the recent form Kivis will rely on Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra. Mitchell smashed 66 on 44 balls and Rachin Ravindra scored 26 runs on just 13 balls in the previous encounter.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Bowling is a big concern for the team but they will rely on Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana who have been outstanding in recent tournaments. In the previous match Hasaranga picked two wickets and Theekshana grabbed one wicket but he was economical as he spent only 22 runs in 4 overs.

Henry Shipley and Jimmy Nisham are believable bowlers for New Zealand. Nisham picked two wickets in the last match. Ish Sodhi has not performed up to the mark but he has potential to change the scenario in middle overs.