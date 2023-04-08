LKA (Sri Lanka) vs NZ (New Zealand) Match Prediction NZ 68 % Chance of Winning LKA 32 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka will lock horns against the host New Zealand at John Davies Oval, Queenstown in the 3rd T20 on 8th April 2023. Series is at 1-1 level as Sri Lanka won the first match in super over and New Zealand won the 2nd T20 with 9 wickets. It was a low scoring match where New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Ben Lister and Adam Milne did a fantastic job in the bowling segment, they both picked 2 and 5 wickets, respectively. With their impressive bowling spell New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka at a low score of 146 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva was the top scorer from the Island team with 37 runs. Thanks to Tim Seifert’s 79 runs on 43 balls, New Zealand achieved the target before 3 overs and 2 balls left.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

After a shameful performance in tests and ODIs Sri Lanka is looking to win at least one series on their tour to New Zealand. After winning the first T20 in super over they had a high momentum but the team again faced a disappointing defeat in the 2nd match. But New Zealand has been a formidable opponent at their home ground, by grabbing the test and ODI series against Sri Lanka they proved the same. With 68% winning chances New Zealand seems to lift the trophy of this series as well.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Kiwis are looking to secure yet another series title whereas visitors have an eye on at least one series victory after some back to back disappointing performances. But to face an opponent like New Zealand at their home ground will be a tough one for the Island Team.

Gamblers may put some money on the players like Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Kushal Perara, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham and Tim Seifert.

We anticipate a 2-1 series victory for the New Zealand team and it looks that visitors will reach home with bare hands.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Queenstown’s John Davies Oval pitch typically has a green surface, which will benefit the fast bowlers. The first few overs when the ball is new will require extra caution from batters because it is likely to move around a lot. Batting will become somewhat simpler and runs will be available in the middle overs.

Weather Forecast

On the day of the game, Queenstown is forecasted to have overcast and windy conditions. Temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius and Humidity will be around 60%.

Sri Lanka Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Kushal Parera Batsman Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga All Rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lanka’s squad for the T20 series:Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Lasith Croospulle

Sri Lanka Form

Team lacked in both the segments of the game throughout the whole series. In spite of a good batting line up, the team failed to put good scores on the board. Except Parera, Dhananjaya de Silva and Aslanka, no other batters performed well in the recent innings. Bowlers also failed to impress.

New Zealand Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Chad Bowes Batsman Tim Seifert Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Jimmy Neesham All Rounder Tom Latham (C) (WK) Batsman Daryl Mitchell Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Ben Lister Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Ish Sodhi All Rounder

New Zealand’s squad for the T20:Tom Latham (C/WK), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

New Zealand Form

The hosts are in excellent form because they won both the test and ODI championships. They took the home ground advantages as well. Players like Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, and Adam Milne, are in superb touch.

Head to Head

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 21 matches where New Zealand had the upper hand in 11 matches whereas Sri Lanka have won the 8 matches. Two matches have ended with no result.

Total T20 matches played - 21

Sri Lanka won - 8

New Zealand won - 11

No result - 2

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand has the advantage over visitors based on recent series outcomes and prior performances, thus they are receiving winning odds of 1.42. Sri Lankan team, on the other hand, has a high odds of 3.10. Everything is possible in the game of cricket, So take a chance and stake some cash on the Island squad to win some exciting amount.

New Zealand to win @ 1.42

Sri Lanka to win @ 3.10

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka are the most reliable for the Sri Lankan side. In previous two matches Kusal Perera has smashed 53* (45 balls) and 35 (32 balls), respectively.Charith Asalanka scored 67 off 41 balls in the first match. With a crucial 37 runs inning Dhananjaya de Silva is strengthening the visitors in the middle order.

Kiwis will rely on Tim Seifert, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell Mitchell smashed 66 on 44 balls and Rachin Ravindra scored 26 runs on just 13 balls in the first match. Tim Seifert was outstanding in the previous match with 79 runs on just 43 balls where he scored most of the runs with boundaries and sixes.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Sri Lankan pace bowling was not so impressive in this series so far. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana have been brilliant, mostly in power play. They will command the Sri Lankan Spin attack.

Adam Milne impressed in the last match where he did his career best bowling performance by grabbing 5 wickets. Again he will be part of the playing XI and he has the ability to handle the Sri Lankan batsmen. Ben Lister and Ish Sodhi are also reliable for the hosts.