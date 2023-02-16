Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction LKA 30 % Chance of Winning AUS 70 % Bet Now! On February 16 at St George Oval in South Africa, the Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team and the Australia Women's Cricket Team are scheduled to compete in a crucial encounter. Both teams have won their last two games, and a victory in this one will raise their prospects of moving on to the semifinals. The Australian Women's squad, which is the match's favourite based on their performance and experience, will present a difficult task for the Sri Lanka Women's team. The Sri Lankan women's squad, on the other hand, has a strong team and can be a challenge for the Australian women's team, because they have gained confidence and momentum while winning their two matches in the tournament. The St George's Oval is a fantastic location for a cricket match and will offer both teams an exciting and difficult setting. Both sides will need to win this match in order to increase their prospects of progressing to the tournament's knockout round. Both Sri Lanka and Australia have outstanding, seasoned players who can make a big difference in the tournament.

Facts With five ICC Women's T20 World Cup victories, Australia has a strong T20 cricket history. They have a well-balanced side and are the current competition champions.

Two of the best opening batswomen in the world, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, will be essential to Australia's chances in this game. They have high strike rates and can win a game for their team when they have a power play.

Meg Lanning, Ashleigh Gardner, and Ellyse Perry are all skilled athletes who can shut down the opponent. They have been playing well lately, and they intend to keep it up in this game.

Additionally, Sri Lanka boasts some excellent athletes, notably Chamari Atapattu, the team's captain and a prolific run-scorer in T20 cricket. Her contribution to Sri Lanka's hopes in this game would be essential.

Two further players that have the potential to have a big impact on the game are Shashikala Siriwardene and Harshitha Madavi. They can contribute with both the bat and the ball and have successful records in T20 cricket.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

With both teams having strong batting and bowling lineups, the Sri Lanka Women vs. Australia Women match is predicted to be an entertaining match.

Based on their superior experience and previous performances, the Australia Women are the favourites to win this match. Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, and Alyssa Healy are just a few of the team's talented players. They have a strong history in T20 games.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have had trouble in previous games and will need to improve if they want to compete with Australia Women. Chamari Atapattu, who will serve as the team's captain, must perform well both with the bat and the ball. However, due to the recent form of the Australian women's team, we are backing the Australian women's team with a 70/30 winning chance.

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Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Due to their stronger batting and bowling lineups, current form, and past T20 cricket success, Australia Women are predicted to win this match easily.

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are anticipated to top Australia's batting order, with Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning in charge of the middle order.

Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner are anticipated to take the most wickets for Australia in the bowling department.

Shashikala Siriwardene and Harshitha Madavi are predicted to take the most wickets for Sri Lanka Women, while Chamari Atapattu is anticipated to score the most runs for Sri Lanka Women. However, given the quality of the opposition, Sri Lanka's chances of winning this game are minimal.

One should look for a total of roughly 140 runs in the first innings if either team elects to bat first at the St. George Oval Cricket stadium.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The toss will be crucial in deciding whether either team wants to bowl first or bat first in this keenly anticipated contest. Both bowlers and batters benefit from the St. George Cricket Stadium's well spread surface. Due to the same skill levels of the two teams, whichever one wins the coin toss will probably choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The next game between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women will take place at St. George Oval in South Africa. There won't be any risk of rain that day, which will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 22 °C, a low of 60% humidity, and winds of 15 km/h.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

SriLanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Tharika Sewwandi, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Sathya Sandeepani, and Kaushini Muthiyangana

Sri Lanka Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chamari Athapaththu Captain Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Harshitha Samarawickrama Batsman Vishmi Gunaratne Batsman Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe All-Rounder Kavisha Dilhari Batsman Sugandika Kumari Bowler Sathya Sandeepani All-Rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Nilakshi de Silva Batsman

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

The Sri Lanka women's cricket squad is predicted to perform admirably in their upcoming encounter. Despite some recent setbacks, they have been working hard to improve their performance and shape. As a result of the combination of young talent and seasoned performers, the squad is well-rounded and capable of putting on strong performances.

Along with Shashikala Siriwardene, Chamari Athapaththu is a key member of Sri Lanka's women's team. She adds a wealth of knowledge to the club and is a terrific contributor with the ball and bat. It's expected that Inoka Ranaweera, a bowler with a high economy rate and a reputation for accuracy, will spearhead the Sri Lankan bowlers' offensive.

The Sri Lankan women's cricket team is focused on playing their best in the upcoming match. Their strong form and versatile lineup give them a chance to pull off a surprise and win.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women's team squad: Alyssa Healy(W), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning(C), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Mega Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

Australia Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Meg Lanning Captain Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batsman Grace Harris All-Rounder Ellyse Perry All-Rounder Annabel Sutherland All-Rounder Tahlia McGrath All-Rounder Alana King All-Rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The Australia Women's Team is in good shape for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup given their past results and status as the reigning champions from the previous year. Their lineups for both batting and bowling are aggressive.

The leader of the Australian women's team, Meg Lanning, AJ Healy has recently completed important runs for them against New Zealand and seems to be in great shape. In addition, the Australian all-rounders Grace Harris, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherlandan, and Ellyse Perry are in top form and have shown it in prior games with the bowling and bat, respectively.

Additionally, they have a strong history versus Bangladesh; most recently, they triumphed in a 3-match series. The Australian women's squad had excellent bowlers, and Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner helped them win their previous match.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

On February 16, at St. George Oval, there will be a highly anticipated encounter between Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women. The two teams competed in six matches, all of which the Australian women's team won, dominating the Sri Lankan team. The Sri Lankan women's team, on the other hand, has had trouble playing against them because they haven't managed to win any games.

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women are the underdogs in this game. Australia Women are currently favoured to win the match by 1.35, while Sri Lanka Women are favoured by 2.79.

Australia Women Betting Odds - 1.35

Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds - 2.79

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Top Team Batsman

Chamari Atapattu, the Sri Lankan team's captain, will be counted on to set the pace with the bat. Atapattu scores a lot of points and can make huge shots. If she can get going, she has the ability to score more than 30 runs.

Top Batter Bets for Chamari Atapattu - 3.50

Watch out for Aj Healy on the Australian Women's team. Mooney is an experienced batter who has been in superb form lately. If she can get comfortable at the wicket, she has the potential to greatly boost Australia Women's total and score more than 25 runs.

Top Batter Bets for AJ Healy - 3.00

Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women Top Team Bowlers

Oshadi Ranasinghe, a seasoned seamer for Sri Lanka, will be expected to have an effect with the ball. Siriwardene is a talented bowler with the capacity to get wickets when it matters most. If she can maintain her line and length throughout the game, she has a chance to take two or more wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Oshadi Ranasinghe - 3.50

Keep an eye on Ashleigh Gardner with the Australian Women's squad. Schutt is an excellent bowler who has been in good form lately. She has the talent to swing the ball and take wickets when they are most needed. If she can find her rhythm, she has the chance to take two or more wickets during the game.

Top Bowler Bets for Ashleigh Gardner - 3.00