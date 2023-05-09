LKA (Sri Lanka Women) vs BAN (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction LKA 76 % Chance of Winning BAN 24 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the first of the three-match T20I series starting from May 9 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to take place at 10 AM IST while the toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST. All the matches of this T20I series will be hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

The hosts Sri Lanka seem to be the outright favourites for this series. However, Bangladesh have a number of threatening slower bowlers which cannot be taken lightly.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 76%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 24%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players will be hoping for the rain gods to relent for once in Colombo. This tour has been completely dominated by rain with only a 30-over per side game in the rescheduled second ODI being possible. Sri Lanka won that game and the third ODI was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The two teams are facing each other in a bilateral series for the first time. They last played each other in February earlier this year during the T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sri Lanka won that encounter comfortably as well. Interestingly, Bangladesh last won against Sri Lanka Women in the T20I format back in 2014. Since then, Sri Lanka have registered seven consecutive wins dominating the proceedings completely.

As far as the ODI series is concerned, the rescheduled second ODI was completed in a 30-over-per-side contest. Sri Lanka scored 186 runs in their 30 overs after opting to bat first. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu smashed 64 runs with 6 fours and 4 sixes while Harshita Madavi slammed an unbeaten 45 to help the team post an above-par total on the board.

The target was always going to be tough for the visitors and apart from Nigar Sultana, no other batter could hang around for a long time. She scored 37 runs off 51 balls but the entire Bangladesh innings witnessed only 7 fours and 3 sixes. Oshadi Ranasinghe was the star bowler for the home side as she picked up a sensational five-wicket haul.

Her figures of 5/34 in six overs helped Sri Lanka bundle out Bangladesh for just 128 runs thus winning the game by 58 runs and subsequently, the series by 1-0.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo has been extremely slow. Even in the only completed game of the ODI series, the spinners ruled. Despite all the rain around, the pitch will continue to stay low and slow and the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a lot of rain in the forecast even on Tuesday with as much as 13.3 mm of rain predicted according to Accuweather. Also, a whopping five hours of rain is also in the forecast which might mostly lead to the abandonment of the game. The players and the fans will be hoping that the rain gods relent in the lead-up to the match.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women squad: Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Prasadani Weerakkody (Wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c) All-Rounder Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshita Madavi Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Hasini Perera Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Udeshika Prabhodani Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka won the rain-marred ODI series against Bangladesh recently by 1-0 and are the favourites going into this series. Also, they have won the last seven T20Is played against the Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c)&(Wk), Shamima Sultana(Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Murshida Khatun Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (c) Wicketkeeper Fargana Hoque All-rounder Lata Mondal Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Nahida Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh are not enjoying a great run of form in the T20 format. They have lost their last nine completed T20Is and last won in the format in October 2022 against Malaysia. Having said that, they have registered wins over strong teams like India as well in their history and so, cannot be ruled out.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Women have faced each other in T20Is on nine occasions. Sri Lanka have won seven matches while Bangladesh have ended up winning two matches. Interestingly, the first two matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the T20I format were won by the latter and since then, Bangladesh have lost seven consecutive matches.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have highest opening partnership



Sri Lanka’s openers Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athpaththu are in decent nick given the way they batted in the rescheduled second ODI. The duo added 50 runs in less than 11 overs and both are expected to open the innings in the first T20I as well. Vishmi is new to the international circuit while Chamari is a veteran and it is a nice blend of youth and experience at the top of the order for Sri Lanka. Both look solid compared to their opposition openers and are expected to stitch the highest opening partnership in the series opener.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Chamari Athapaththu is an extremely experienced cricketer and has featured in a massive 110 T20Is for Sri Lanka. She has scored 2299 runs at an average of 21.68 and a strike rate of 102.58. She has scored 6 fifties and 1 century in her career so far. Bangladesh’s bowling attack might not be too challenging for her and so she is being backed to be Sri Lanka’s best batter in this game.

Fargana Hoque to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Fargana Hoque bats in the middle order for Bangladesh. She is also very experienced having played 83 T20Is for Bangladesh scoring 1243 runs with three fifties to her name and a century as well. With a brittle top order, Fargana always keeps her cool and makes sure to take her team to a competitive total. Hence, she is being backed to score more runs for Bangladesh in the first T20I.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Oshadi Ranasinghe to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe is an off-spinner and slower bowlers are expected to excel She picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul as well against Bangladesh in the rescheduled second ODI. Once again, she is expected to make an impact with the ball and bowl a match-winning spell for Sri Lanka. She has played 61 T20Is and picked up 56 wickets.





Jahanara Alam to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Though spinners will be in focus, expect Jahanara Alam to come up on top with a brilliant opening new-ball spell. If she gets Chamari Athpaththu early, Bangladesh have a good chance to put Sri Lanka under immense pressure. Jahanara has played 77 T20Is in her career so far accounting for 57 wickets and is the top bowler for the visitors in the first T20I.