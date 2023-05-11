LKA (Sri Lanka Women) vs BAN (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction LKA 72 % Chance of Winning BAN 28 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the second of the three-match T20I series on May 11 (Thursday). The match will be starting at 10 AM IST with the toss at 9:30 AM IST. The match is set to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Bangladesh sprung a surprise to clinch the first match by six wickets.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were the favourites to start the series but with Bangladesh performing well, the odds seem to be in favour of the visiting side. However, expect the home team to come hard and look to level the series.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 72%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 28%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

A huge surprise was in store for the cricket fans in Colombo on Tuesday. Firstly, the rain gods relented for the whole match to take place and then Bangladesh played arguably their best cricket ever in T20s to beat Sri Lanka in the series opener. They have a great chance now to create history by sealing the series in the second T20I itself.

It was a historic day in Bangladesh Women’s cricket as they defeated Sri Lanka for the first time in T20Is since 2014. They also broke the seven-match losing streak against the team from the island nation.

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and as usual, their skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the way for them. Though Vishmi Gunaratne got out early, her captain stood firm to score 38 runs off 28 balls. Harshita Madavi joined hands with her to score 45 runs off 44 balls.

But her dismissal in the 16th over triggered a collapse and it was only due to Nilakshi de Silva’s unbeaten 29 off 28 balls, that Sri Lanka could reach 145 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. While all five Bangladesh bowlers picked up at least a wicket, Fahima Khatun was the best of the lot returning with the figures of 2/20 in her four overs.

The target seemed a little out of reach for the visitors given the experience of Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. But little did the home side know that they were in for a shock.

The visitors lost their openers with only 23 runs on the board but skipper Nigar Sultana led the recovery. She took the attack to the opposition and stitched a 51-run partnership with Sobhana Mostary.

Ritu Moni then joined hands with Sultana to script history for Bangladesh. The two batters took calculated risks with the latter being more aggressive scoring an unbeaten 75 runs off just 51 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Moni also scored 33 runs off 22 balls as she added 71 runs with her captain.

Courtesy of their stunning partnership, Bangladesh managed to chase down the target on the penultimate ball of the innings and win the game by six wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club seemed to be a bat-first surface right through the ODI series. But surprisingly, Bangladesh chased down the total in the first T20I. Given the way, batting got easy in the second half, certainly, the team winning the toss might bowl first now.

Weather Report

There is a significant improvement in the weather forecast for Thursday in Colombo. There is only a slight chance of a thunderstorm in some parts of Colombo and the fans and the teams will hope the rain stays away during the match time.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women squad: Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Prasadani Weerakkody (Wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c) All-Rounder Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshita Madavi Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Hasini Perera Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Udeshika Prabhodani Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka came into this series on the back of a 1-0 win in the ODI series that was marred by rain. However, they lost the first T20I to Bangladesh to concede an early lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c)&(Wk), Shamima Sultana(Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Shamima Sultana Batter Rubya Haider Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (c) Wicketkeeper Murshida Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni Batter Fariha Trisna Bowler Nahida Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh will be relieved to have finally won a white-ball game. They arrested their nine-match losing streak in the T20 format as well with a win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. They will be keen on continuing the winning momentum in the second T20I.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have locked horns against each other in T20Is in 10 matches with Bangladesh winning three out of them. Their win in the series opener was the first over the team from the island nation in T20Is since 2014. Sri Lanka still lead the head-to-head tussle with seven wins over Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more runs in powerplay overs



Sri Lanka’s openers Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu have the ability to take the attack to the opposition in the first six overs. The skipper scored 38 runs off 28 balls in the series opener and will be aiming for a better start in the must-win game on Thursday.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

It is not a surprise at all that Chamari Athapaththu is backed to score the most runs for her side. Yes, Madavi outscored her in the first T20I but Athapaththu is a match-winner and she will be eager to get a big knock in a must-win T20I for Sri Lanka.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Bangladesh skipper and wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana led from the front for Bangladesh in the 146-run chase in the first T20I. She scored an unbeaten 75 off just 51 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes to take her team home in the stiff run-chase. Batting at four, Sultana is once again expected to shepherd the team’s innings, batting first or second. So we are backing Sultana to make an impact yet again.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Udeshika Prabodhani to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Udeshika Prabodhani opened the bowling attack for Sri Lanka in the first T20I and was extremely economical. She conceded only 7 runs in her three overs and picked up the wicket of opener Rubya Haider. A lot will be expected of her in order to make early inroads.

Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Fahima Khatun is a leg-spinner and such bowlers are always difficult to get away with. She was the best bowler for the visitors in the previous outing, returning with the figures of 2/20 in her four overs. Once again, Fahima will be looking to repeat, or rather better her show, to help Bangladesh create history with a win in the second T20I.