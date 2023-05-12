LKA (Sri Lanka Women) vs BAN (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction LKA 77 % Chance of Winning BAN 23 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will face each other in the deciding T20I of the three-match series on May 12 (Friday). The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to start at 10 AM IST. The series is locked at 1-1 right now and the fans at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo will be eager to follow the decider.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were always the favourites ahead of the series but Bangladesh came up with a stunning performance in the series opener. But Sri Lanka came back really well in the second T20I to level the series. The hosts continue to be the favourites to win the series with a victory in the decider.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning @ 77%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning @ 23%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sri Lanka were in for a shock in the first T20I as Bangladesh stepped up to chase down 146 runs. Their skipper Nigar Sultana slammed an unbeaten 75 in the chase to take the team and take an early lead in the series. But the hosts bounced back and have now levelled the series with a comfortable win in the second T20I.

While May 9 turned out to be the historic day in Bangladesh Women’s cricket, the visitors lost a great chance to seal the series in the second game.

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka once again won the toss but this time they opted to bowl first. The captain’s decision was vindicated by her bowlers despite the Bangladesh openers giving the team a decent start. Shamima Sultana and Rubya Haider added 28 runs for the first wicket before Udeshika Prabodhani struck to send back the latter.

Once the opening partnership was broken, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals with Sri Lankan bowlers keeping a lid on the run-scoring. Sobhana Mostary and Sultana added 29 runs for the second wicket but after that, the visiting side collapsed. The star of the last match, Nigar Sultana, struggled scoring 7 runs off 17 deliveries.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers were spot on as they skittled Bangladesh for just 100 runs in 19th over. Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari and Inoka Ranaweera scalped two wickets each while Oshadi Ranasinghe and Kawya Kavindi picked up a wicket each.

In response, Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with captain Chamari Athapaththu as usual taking the attack to the bowlers. She smashed 33 runs off 27 balls before getting out to Rabeya Khan. They lost a couple more wickets in the chase but the hosts never seemed to be in pressure.

Harshitha Samarawickrama held one end with her safety first approach to score 29 off 42 balls while Kavisha Dilhari did well to score 20 runs off 18 balls. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 101 runs in the 19th over to level the series.

Sri Lanka will now be looking to continue their winning momentum and win the series. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking to repeat their performance from the first T20I and create history by winning the decider.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

Interestingly, the surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo has turned out to be good for chasing teams in the T20I series. Bangladesh chased down 146 runs in the first T20I while Sri Lanka gunned down 101 easily in the second. The pattern should continue and the side winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain continues to be in the forecast but the match shouldn’t be hindered much. A couple of morning thunderstorms are predictedl. However, the players will be hoping for the rain to stay away just like it did in the first two T20Is.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women squad: Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Prasadani Weerakkody (Wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c) All-Rounder Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshita Madavi Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Hasini Perera Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Udeshika Prabhodani Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka have returned to the winning ways after losing the first T20I. They won the second T20I by seven wickets and also came into this series on the back of a 1-0 win in the ODI series. They will be looking to win the third T20I and win the series.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c)&(Wk), Shamima Sultana(Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Shamima Sultana Batter Rubya Haider Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (c) Wicketkeeper Murshida Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni Batter Fariha Trisna Bowler Nahida Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh finally managed to arrest their nine-match losing streak in T20Is against Sri Lanka in the first game of the series. But unfortunately, they couldn’t continue their winning run. However, the team will be confident of winning the series now having tasted a victory earlier in the series.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other in the shortest format of the game in 11 matches. The hosts have won 8 matches out of those while Bangladesh have won on three occasions. Bangladesh’s win in the first T20I was the first over Sri Lanka in the format since 2014.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more runs in powerplay overs

Sri Lanka openers Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu did well to add 43 runs for the opening wicket in the second T20I. On the other hand, Bangladesh openers also put up an improved show adding 28 runs in less than 5 overs. However, Sri Lanka’s openers are once again expected to provide a good start to the team with Athapaththu looking in great form.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Chamari Athapaththu continues to be the batter who is expected to score more runs in the innings for her team. She scored 33 runs off 27 balls with 6 fours and a six to her name in the previous game. Even in the first T20I, she had batted well before getting out.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Nigar Sultana might have got out for just seven runs off 17 deliveries in the previous T20I but she is an exceptional batter and can easily take on the attack to the opposition bowlers. She was the one who played the match-winning knock of 75 runs for Bangladesh in the first T20I and can be backed to score more runs than the others in their line-up.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Inoka Ranaweera is a veteran Sri Lanka bowler and she displayed her experience with the ball in the must-win T20I for Sri Lanka. She returned with the figures of 2/9 on a slow deck in three overs. She was the most economical bowler for the hosts. Clearly, Ranaweera will be key for Sri Lanka and so she is being backed to to be the best bowler for Sri Lanka.





Rabeya Khan to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Rabeya Khan bowled brilliantly defending 100 runs for her team. She picked up a crucial wickets of Chamari Athapaththu as well and ended with the figures of 1/11 in her four overs. Her spell will yet again be key in the deciding T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday.