Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction
SYT
55%
Chance of Winning
MLR
45%
Australia
Sydney Showground Stadium
Facts:
- With 116 runs, Sam Billings is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
- With 120 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder struggled to make an impact in the last campaign but this year they have got off to a great start as Sydney Thunders have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match, Sydney Thunders went head to head against Melbourne Stars and won the match by 18 runs.
Much like their opponents, Melbourne Renegades have been brilliant thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table. They lost the opening game but have managed to win back to back matches. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, Davies scored 23 and 47 which makes us believe he will score well.
Will Sutherland struggled for consistency in the last campaign as he scored 112 runs in nine matches which clearly showcases his struggles. Even though he has scored 51 in two innings, we believe Sutherland would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Jason Sangha
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Tom Andrews
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, they have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Melbourne Renegades News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Wells, Callum Stow
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mackenzie Harvey
|
Batter
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O'Neill
|
Bowler
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades lost the opening game against Sydney Sixers but managed to turn things around and have registered back to back wins.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades have a slight edge over Sydney Thunder in this fixture 10-07. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Sydney Thunder: 07
Melbourne Renegades: 10
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign. Both teams struggled to make an impact last season but in this campaign they have bagged two wins in three games and both teams are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunder’s bowlers have been exceptional in the powerplay thus far as they have only conceded 13, 34 and 5 and in two of the three games they have managed a better opening stand. Even though Melbourne Renegades openers have fared well thus far, we believe Sydney Thunders would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
Australia
Sydney Showground Stadium, null
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Sam Billings to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Sam Billings was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored 72 off 39 balls. With 116 runs so far, Billings is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert has got off to a great start in this campaign. In the last match Seifert scored 28 off 14 balls and with 120 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Lockie Ferguson has been sensational for Sydney Thunders thus far as he has been consistent and with six wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Tom Rogers was exceptional last season and once again he has got off to a great start this season as with seven wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder
- Sydney Thunder to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Melbourne Renegades to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch