Facts: With 116 runs, Sam Billings is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.

With 120 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder struggled to make an impact in the last campaign but this year they have got off to a great start as Sydney Thunders have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match, Sydney Thunders went head to head against Melbourne Stars and won the match by 18 runs.

Much like their opponents, Melbourne Renegades have been brilliant thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table. They lost the opening game but have managed to win back to back matches. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder ’ chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Renegades’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Oliver Davies struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he scored 171 runs in nine matches with an average of 19 runs. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, Davies scored 23 and 47 which makes us believe he will score well.

Will Sutherland struggled for consistency in the last campaign as he scored 112 runs in nine matches which clearly showcases his struggles. Even though he has scored 51 in two innings, we believe Sutherland would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Thunder 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sam Konstas, David Warner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Lockie Ferguson, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Jason Sangha







Predicted Playing XI









David Warner Batter Tom Andrews Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, they have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Wells, Callum Stow







Predicted Playing XI









Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Josh Brown Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mackenzie Harvey Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades lost the opening game against Sydney Sixers but managed to turn things around and have registered back to back wins.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades have a slight edge over Sydney Thunder in this fixture 10-07. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages, the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder: 07

Melbourne Renegades: 10

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign. Both teams struggled to make an impact last season but in this campaign they have bagged two wins in three games and both teams are in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Sydney Thunder’s bowlers have been exceptional in the powerplay thus far as they have only conceded 13, 34 and 5 and in two of the three games they have managed a better opening stand. Even though Melbourne Renegades openers have fared well thus far, we believe Sydney Thunders would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Sam Billings to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Sam Billings was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he scored 72 off 39 balls. With 116 runs so far, Billings is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert has got off to a great start in this campaign. In the last match Seifert scored 28 off 14 balls and with 120 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson has been sensational for Sydney Thunders thus far as he has been consistent and with six wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers was exceptional last season and once again he has got off to a great start this season as with seven wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sydney Thunder Sydney Thunder to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Melbourne Renegades to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) Even though Melbourne Renegades hold a slight edge in this fixture, this is a close game to call as both sides have got off to a great start. Sydney Thunders were brilliant in the last game and we expect them to continue their run. The bookmakers are sitting on the edge in this game but we expect Sydney Thunders to bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





