Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction
WAR
40%
Chance of Winning
YOR
60%
Great Britain
Edgbaston Stadium
Facts
- Over the last six matches, the team batting first has secured the victory on every single occasion.
- Both teams will miss key players for the opening encounter due to their unavailability because of the IPL.
- Both teams shared a win apiece last season in the T20 Blast.
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning
As a new season begins, predicting the outcome becomes a fascinating challenge. Delving into the teams’ rich history and their head-to-head encounters, Parimatch has set Warwickshire’s odds of victory at 2.15, while Yorkshire’s odds stand at 1.70, hinting at a captivating battle on the horizon.
Warwickshire chance of winning - 40%
Yorkshire chance of winning - 60%
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips
As the Indian Premier League concludes on May 28, 2023, a number of influential players will miss the initial matches of the 2023 Vitality tournament. The absence of players like Moeen Ali and Glenn Maxwell from Warwickshire, as well as Harry Brook and Joe Root from Yorkshire, will undoubtedly impact their respective squads. It adds an intriguing element to the tournament, creating anticipation for how the teams will overcome the absence of their players and adapt to the situation.
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction
In the six T20 matches played at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, the home side has secured victory in three matches, giving them the upper hand with a 50% win rate. Interestingly, teams batting first have enjoyed a flawless 100% success rate, emerging victorious in all six matches. The outcome of matches won by winning or losing the toss is evenly split, making it an unpredictable scenario. On average, the score batting first has been 170.
Weather Report
The weather is likely to be conducive for cricket, with a steady temperature of 18 degrees Celsius throughout the day and a minimal 10% chance of precipitation.
Warwickshire Player List
Will Rhodes (c), Hassan Ali, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Danny Briggs, Alex Davies, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Michael Burgess (wk), George Garrett, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Manraj Johal, Amir Khan, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Chris Rushworth, Hamza Shaikh, Che Simmons, Chris Woakes, Robert Yates.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Davies
|
Batter
|
Rob Yates
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
Batter
|
Will Rhodes (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Michael Burgess
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Batter
|
Danny Briggs
|
Bowler
|
Henry Brookes
|
Bowler
|
Oliver Hannon-Dably
|
Bowler
|
Hassan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Chris Rushworth
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire is in decent form, having won two out of the last three matches in the County Championship Division One.
Yorkshire Player List
Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth, Adil Rashid, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Ben Mike, Dawid Malan, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Finlay Bean, George Hill, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (wk), Jake Shutt, Jafer Chohan, James Wharton, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Matthew Revis, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner, Saud Shakeel, Shai Hope, Will Fraine, Will Luxton, Yash Vagadia.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Lyth
|
Batter
|
George Hill
|
All-Rounder
|
Will Fraine
|
All-Rounder
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batter
|
Harry Duke (wk)
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood (C)
|
Batter
|
Dom Bess
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Thompson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Revis
|
Bowler
|
Ben Coad
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Leech
|
Bowler
Yorkshire Team Form
Predicting the recent form of the Yorkshire Cricket County Club is challenging due to their mixed results in the County Championship Division Two. Out of their last three matches, two ended in draws, and they suffered a loss against Durham.
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head
In their previous five encounters, the Warwickshire Bears emerged victorious in two matches, while the Yorkshire Carnegie claimed victory in three. Notably, both teams secured their wins by significant margins. During their clashes in 2022, each team tasted triumph once. Yorkshire started with a dominant 10-wicket win, leaving 43 balls unused, but Warwickshire swiftly retaliated, securing a 31-run victory in their next encounter.
T20 Head to Head Records
Total - 22 Matches
Warwickshire - 8
Yorkshire - 7
No Result/Tied - 7
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds
Yorkshire appears to be the frontrunners for victory against Warwickshire in the upcoming weekend clash. With a formidable batting and bowling line-up, Yorkshire possesses a significant advantage. Nevertheless, Warwickshire is expected to offer a challenge, given their recent form in the County Championship. Yorkshire has enjoyed an advantageous T20 trajectory in their recent encounters. Furthermore, the Carnegies outperformed the Bears overall in the previous and have a favourable opportunity to replicate their success if they maintain their form from the 2022 season.
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters
Will Rhodes to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter
The 28-year-old captain of Warwickshire has the potential to be the standout batter in the upcoming weekend match. With impressive consistency and a solid track record in the T20 Blast tournament, he has accumulated 549 runs in the format. His performance has shown steady improvement season after season, indicating his ability to adapt and deliver notable scores. Expectations are high for him to continue his upward trajectory and contribute significantly with more runs in the forthcoming season.
Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter
Adam Lyth has been an exceptional opening batter for Yorkshire and has consistently proven his worth. With an impressive tally of 1552 runs in his T20 Blast career, he has emerged as a reliable run-scorer for the team. While his form in the County Championship has experienced fluctuation, he has risen to the occasion numerous times, demonstrating his ability to perform under pressure.
Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers
Chris Rushworth to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler
Warwickshire has been enjoying a winning streak in the County Championship, with one player standing out as an absolute gem for the team. Chris Rushworth has been an invaluable asset, consistently delivering outstanding performances. His figures speak volumes about his talent and contribution to his team’s success. Not only does he possess an incredibly good economy rate, but he has also been on a remarkable wicket-taking spree in recent matches. With such an exceptional display of skill and consistency, there is no doubt that Rushworth will emerge as one of the top bowlers for the Bears this season.
George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler
The young and talented 22-year-old player has been impressing with his recent performances, particularly in the County Championship, where he has showcased his wicker-taking prowess. He has proven to be consistent and established himself as a valuable asset for his team. Moreover, his commendable economy rate further highlights his effectiveness as a bowler. It is highly likely that he will carry this splendid form into the upcoming T20 Blast tournament, where his skills will be crucial in providing stability and reliability to his team’s bowling lineup.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Yorkshire
Yorkshire appear to have the edge over Warwickshire in the upcoming match. In recent encounters, Yorkshire have emerged victorious in three out of five matches in the T20 Blast tournament. However, predicting the outcome this time around becomes challenging, considering that they each won one match against each other in the previous season. Warwickshire boasts a past championship title, while Yorkshire suffered a defeat in the 2012 finals against Hampshire. Notably, Yorkshire has a decent record against Warwickshire, having secured decisive victories on multiple occasions. In the 2022 season, Yorkshire advanced to the semi-finals, whereas Warwickshire was eliminated in the quarter-finals. These factors likely contributed to the odds-maker assigning Yorkshire lower odds.
Warwickshire to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
Yorkshire to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)Bet Now!