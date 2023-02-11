West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction WI 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet Now! The second game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between the West Indies Women and the England Women will be played on February 11, 2023, at the Boland Park Cricket Stadium in Parr, South Africa. Both the West Indies Women and England Women are capable of winning the match because they are in excellent form and will look to carry their momentum into the next match. The game promises to be a crackerjack and entertaining clash of a tournament, and the fans can anticipate some high-quality cricket from both teams. The stage is set for an exciting contest, and on February 11th, spectators can anticipate a tough clash between the two teams. Both teams have worked hard to be ready for this competition and are eager to begin their World Cup campaigns with a victory.

Facts The situation has not been good for the West Indies women's team. In the Tri-Series against South Africa and India, they lost every single game. In a five-match T20I series played in December 2022 between England and Wales, England dominated and triumphed 5-0.

The West Indies Women's team skipper, Hayley Matthews, is in remarkable form, nevertheless, as she has helped her team in odd matches by both bowling and batting. She is a fantastic player and will be essential to the success of her squad.

One of West Indies Women's finest bowlers, Karishma Ramharack, has been in outstanding form and will be crucial in limiting England Women's batting lineup. It goes without saying that England has a stronger lineup for both batting and bowling.

Sophia Dunkley, a top-order batter for England Women, is noted for her ferocious and destructive batting approach. Her performance in the warm-up matches, when she scored 59 runs against the SA Women's Team and an unbroken 60 runs against the NZ Women's Team, demonstrated her form. If England's women are to have a good chance of winning the game, she will be crucial.

One of England Women's top bowlers, Lauren Bell, has recently been in excellent form and will be a key bowler for her team in limiting the West Indies Women's batting.

West Indies Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

West Indies' matches against the NZ Women's Team ended in defeat, whereas the England Women's Team did brilliantly in previous warm-up matches against South Africa and the NZ Women's Team. Due to their impressively powerful batting order and diverse bowling squad, England Women are the favourites to win this match.

Additionally, the situation has not been good for the West Indies Women's Team. In the three-match series against South Africa and India, they dropped every single game. In a five-match T20I series played in December 2022 between England and Wales, England dominated and triumphed 5-0. Due to their strong batting lineup and balanced bowling attack, which make them the favourites to win, we are backing England Women with a 60/40 probability to win this match.

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West Indies Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Because the West Indies women's team has recently suffered losses to both India and England in a tri-series, we are picking the England women's team to win the match handily.

Due to her aggressive batting style and reputation as one of the greatest opening batsmen in the competition, Sophia Dunkley will be the England women's team's highest run scorer. On February 11, they will become the first team in ICC women's t20 history to win thanks to their superior bowling lineup.

If the West Indies women's team bats first, we can anticipate a score of 130 to 155 runs, while if the England women bat first, we can anticipate a score of 180 or more runs.

The West Indies women's squad has two players to watch out for: Hayley Matthews and Sophia Dunkley.

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

This game will be held at Boland Park Cricket Stadium in South Africa, which can accommodate 10,000 cricket fans. The Boland Park pitch is anticipated to be a batting-friendly surface, necessitating a prominent role for the batsmen throughout the entire match. The team that flips the coin will probably choose to bat first.

Weather Report

When these two teams play each other on Saturday night in Boland Park, the weather is expected to be nice and pleasant. The forecast calls for a sunny, clear day with a temperature of 32° and a wind speed of 15 km/h. No chance of rain exists, and the relative humidity is 52.5%.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women team squad: Shemaine Campbelle(W), Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews(C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams(W), Djenaba Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell

West Indies Women predicted playing XI:

Player NameRoleHayley MatthewsCaptainRashada WilliamsWicket-keeperChesham NationBatsmanZaid JamesAll-RounderSharmila ConnellBowlerStefanie TaylorAll-RounderTrishan HolderAll-RounderShaker SelmanBowler



Chinelle Henry All-Rounder

Afy Fletcher Bowler

Djenaba Joseph Batsman

West Indies Women Team Form

Losing the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup would be undesirable for the West Indies Women. The West Indies Women's Cricket Team, usually referred to as the West Indies Women's Cricket Team is made up of athletes from several Caribbean island nations. This team is just getting started, so they need to play consistently as their male cricket team does. The West Indies women's team will need to perform well overall if they want to win the game.

England Women Player List

England Women’s team squad: Heather Knight(C), Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones(W), Lauren Winfield-Hill(W), Freya Davies, Issy Wong, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

England Women predicted playing XI:

Player NameRoleHeather KnightCaptainLauren Winfield-HillWicket-keeperSophia DunkleyBatsmanDanni WyattBatsmanKate CrossBowlerNat Sciver BruntAll-RounderDanielle GibsonAll-RounderLauren BellBowler



Charlie Dean All-Rounder

Sophie Ecclestone Bowler

Maia Bouchier Batsman

England Women Team Form

Tammy Beaumont and Sophia Dunkley, two of the top opening batsmen in the competition, are both in excellent form right now. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey, on the other hand, can score in the middle overs to help their team win. If the squad wants to win their opening game of the ICC Women's World Cup, the top-order batsmen will need to start swiftly once more. Although the England women's team appears to be on the verge of defeating the West Indies women's team, Hayley Mathews and Chinelle Henry may stand in their way on the sixth.

West Indies Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

There have been 27 games between the West Indies and England women's teams. The EN Women's Team, on the other hand, is the favourite because they have won 18 games to the West Indies 9 games.

Total match Played: 27

England Women team Win: 18

West Indies Women team Win: 9

West Indies Women vs England Women Betting Odds

The odds of the England Women's Team winning the match are 1.73, while the odds for the West Indies Women's Team are 2.105 after considering the team's performance and potential outcomes. These chances were determined using the team's lineup and pitch reports.





West Indies Women Team Betting Odds - 2.105

England Women Team Betting Odds - 1.73

West Indies Women vs England Women Top Team Batsmen

Due to her outstanding performance in the most recent friendly matches, Sophia Dunkley will lead the England women's team in scoring during the games. She performed admirably on this pitch in the previous game and was at her best in the middle innings.

Top Batter Bets for Sophia Dunkley: 3.12

Stafanie Roxann Taylor may have scored the most runs for the West Indies women in the match. She has experience playing in the top ranks and is familiar with the Boland Park field. She leads the team in runs scored and has a strong track record.

Top Batter Bets for Stafanie Roxann Taylor: 4.6

West Indies Women vs England Women Top Team Bowlers

Because she is a skilled fast medium bowler with experience as evidenced by the two wickets she grabbed in the team's most recent match against South Africa and the New Zealand women's team—we choose Lauren Bell as the bowler for the England women's squad. Due to her ability to rapidly and effectively dispatch openers, she will be the most crucial bowler.

Top Bowler Bets for Lauren Bell: 2.98

Shakera Selman has the potential to take two or more wickets in the forthcoming game because of the projected pitch turn and bounce. In the prior game against New Zealand, she bowled quickly and was the West Indies women's team's most wicket taker.

Top Bowler Bets for Shakera Selman: 2.54