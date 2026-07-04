West Indies Women vs England Women Match Prediction

England will aim to dominate West Indies yet again on December 18 in the third T20I at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The visitors have so far been involved in three imbalance contests in the ODIs where they won by more than 100 runs on all occasions, and have carried their form to the T20Is as well, having already won by eight wickets and 16 runs respectively. If they emerge victorious in the next outing, the five-match T20I series will be theirs as it will see them take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Bet on T20

West Indies Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

West Indies have lost their last five white-ball matches against England ahead of the upcoming clash, causing the bookies to label the visitors as outright favourites, handing them odds of 1.05. West Indies, on the other hand, have been assigned odds of 9.9.

Our Prediction

Since the tour’s, England have been too strong for the West Indies, who are without their regular skipper Stafanie Taylor owing to injury. Hence, we expect England to take home the T20I series as well by dominating West Indies in the third T20I.

West Indies to win @ 9.9 (Melbet)

England to win @1.05 (Melbet)

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West Indies Women vs England Women T20I Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Following the utter humiliations handed to an underperforming West Indian side, it would be no less than a miracle if England fail to come away with a whitewash. The Europan contingent managed to scalp all 30 wickets across three ODIs to secure mammoth victories, with their bowlers keeping the opposition on the back foot in the shortest format of the game as well. England have proven that they are comfortable playing in Bridgetown having just secured a 16-run triumph, where the remaining three fixtures are also scheduled to take place.

In their latest meeting, England relied on Sophia Dunkley’s crafty 43 to finish with a subpar 141/6. Maia Bouchier contributed with a handy cameo as well, tallying 24 runs off just 15 deliveries to alleviate some problems following a slow start. In response, the Caribbean outfit never got going in what was their best opportunity to clinch victory across both series to date. They eventually managed a paltry 125/8, falling short by 16 runs as no batter even passed the 20-run mark. Charlotte Dean was the pick of England’s bowlers, returning figures of 3/22 in her allotted four overs.

West Indies Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

Four WODIs have been played at Kensington Oval in the past, with the decisions of captains winning the toss split evenly. The results have followed a similar trend as well, with the side batting and fielding having won two games apiece. However, if the trend in the last two Women's ODIs on this ground is to be believed, the winning skipper is likely to opt to chase a target rather than setting one.

Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there is just a 1% chance of rain in Bridgetown while the game is underway. The expected cloud-cover stands at just 15% as well, ensuring there is little chance of bad weather coming in the way of a potentially exciting contest.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies squad for England T20Is:Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Kycia Knight (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams

West Indies Predicted Playing XI:

Hayley Matthews(C) All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Kycia Knight Batter Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper batter Djenaba Joseph Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shabika Gajnab Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Cherry Ann Fraser Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

WI-W Team Form

West Indies are on a five-match losing run against England and much like the men’s team are enduring an all-time low in their rich cricketing history. Thus, the team requires something special from its players to turn the tables on the vastly superior opposition.

England Women News & Player List

England squad for West Indies T20Is:Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

England Women Predicted Playing XI:

Sophia Dunkley Bowler Danni Wyatt Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Natalie Sciver All-rounder Heather Knight (C) All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper batter Maia Bouchier All-rounder Freya Davies All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

ENG-W Team Form

Tallying five wins on the trot in the Caribbean islands is no mean feat. England would be soaring at the moment, especially considering the fact that the strength they carry on paper has translated exceptionally onto the field as well. Another huge win looks likely for the side, further boosted by the likely return of Sophie Ecclestone into the mix, replacing Katherine Brunt.

WI-W vs ENG-W Head to Head

West Indies and England have played each other rather frequently in the past, with 24 T20I meetings to show between them. England hold a clear edge over their rivals with 15 wins to their name, only succumbing to the West Indies on eight occasions. One encounter between the two sides ended in a tie but the West Indies eventually ended up on top in the one-over eliminator.

Total T20Is played – 24

England wins – 15

West Indies wins – 8

West Indies Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Sophia Dunkley to score over 19.5 runs

Dunkley has done an excellent job throughout the series to hold together the England batting lineup while others around her go gung-ho. She holds an impressive record against the upcoming opposition as well, having tallied 106 runs in 15 T20Is while averaging 26.50. The ever-reliable batter would be called upon once again to deliver for her side and the punters can sleep safe if they bet their money on the 24-year-old.

WI-W vs ENG-W Top Team Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’s top batter

It speaks volumes about the struggles West Indies Women are going through that despite undergoing a rut of late, stand-in skipper Hayley Matthews remains her side’s best bet on pretty much all accounts. That being said, she has managed decent numbers while considering the entire year, tallying 205 runs in 10 innings. The 24-year-old has always endured a difficult time against the European giants, managing just 118 runs in nine outings but given the character the batter is known to show, Hayley will be desperate to lead her side from the front.

Danni Wyatt to be England’s top batter

A hugely experienced player at 33, Wyatt has a commendable 2,238 runs to her name. Perhaps more impressively, she has scored them at a strike rate of 124.67. Danni has also excelled against the Women in Maroon in the past, having played them a massive 18 times in the shortest format alone and scored 218 runs. Even this year, her tally of 356 runs at an average of 27.38 after 15 innings indicates how impressive she has been. So, expect her to lead the batting unit in the third encounter as well.

WI-W vs ENG-W Top Team Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’ top bowler

Matthews might have struggled with the bat but she has managed to keep the England batswomen at bay for most parts. With nine wickets in 11 outings, the influential skipper averages an impressive sub-20, especially when compared with the numbers of her teammates. Matthews was instrumental in the last game as well to restrict the opposition to a relatively low 141 and the Windies will have their hopes pinned on her once again to pave the way for a rare victory.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England’s top bowler

On top of the ICC charts in both white-ball formats, Ecclestone’s absence saw the hosts manage their first 120-plus total in the last four clashes in the ongoing tours. Sophie at the young age of 23 is already the spearhead of the English attack and would be expected to deliver once again in the third T20I, as she has made her habit. The punters can further be solaced by the fact that Ecclestone holds a great record against the Caribbean side, with 11 scalps in nine outings at an economy of just over 5.