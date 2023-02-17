West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction WI 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! An exciting match on February 17th, 2023 is on cards as West Indies Women (WI-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W) gear up to face off in the 13th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The game will take place at the Newlands Cricket ground in Cape Town, promising a thrilling encounter between the two teams. West Indies Women will be looking to bounce back from their previous losses against England and India, making this match a crucial one for them. Meanwhile, the Ireland Women's team is in a comparable situation, having been ranked just one spot behind the West Indies Women in Group 2. Similarly to the West Indies team, they were also beaten by England Women in their first match, and they endured a significant loss to Pakistan Women in their most recent match. Currently, they occupy the last position in the points table with a distressing net run rate of -2.922. Both the teams will be looking to get a win and look for hope for another round.

Facts Both sides, West Indies Women and Ireland Women have played just four matches in the format and the Windies have emerged victorious in all of them.

The West Indies Women's team has participated in a larger number of T20I matches as compared to the Ireland Women's team, and currently holds a respectable win percentage of 50.64%. Based on their track record, the West Indies women seem to possess greater experience and skill compared to the Irish women's team.

Stafanie Taylor, an experienced player in the tournament, leads the West Indies women's squad both as the captain and as a crucial player on the field and at the batter's plate.

West Indies’ team has lost five of their last T20Is and is looking out of momentum. However, their batting lineups consist of some great names.

On the other hand, Ireland Women’s team has had a below-par outing in terms of batting. Their lineup has failed to capitalise on the opportunities, especially, they suffered a massive batting collapse in the match against England as they went from 80/2 to 105 all out.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of Winning

After experiencing humiliating defeats in their recent matches, both teams are aiming to secure a victory. As a result, this match is expected to be closely contested. The West Indies women's team boasts an impressive T20 World Cup record, having won the championship in 2016 and reaching the semi-finals in every tournament since 2010. In contrast, the Irish women's team has not had such a successful T20 World Cup history. They have had to qualify for several tournaments, and even after qualifying, they were eliminated early due to poor performances.

While both teams have similar standings in this year's T20 World Cup, past records suggest that the West Indies women's team is more experienced and skilled than the Irish women's team. With their wealth of experience, the West Indies women's team is capable of staging a remarkable comeback, making a victory for them highly probable.

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West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shemaine Campbelle's consistent performance, scoring two consecutive 30-plus runs, makes her a top pick for West Indies women's highest run scorer against the Irish women's team.

Hayley Matthews' impressive T20I bowling record, having taken 75 wickets to date, makes her a strong candidate on the bowling front.

Gaby Lewis has demonstrated excellent form and contributed significantly to her team's runs as an opener in the batting order, making her a strong contender for the Irish women's highest run scorer in the match.

Cara Murray had an impressive debut with the ball in the opening game, claiming three wickets for just 15 runs and shaking up the England Women's top order.

Based on their recent performances, Shemaine Campbelle and Hayley Matthews are well worth backing as top picks for the West Indies women's highest run scorer and top wicket-taker, respectively, while Gaby Lewis and Cara Murray are the top contenders for Irish women's highest run scorer and top wicket-taker, respectively.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

The coin toss in the upcoming match will hold significant weight in deciding the winner of the clash between WI W and IRE W. A glance at the historical data of this venue reveals that out of the 28 T20 matches played here, the team batting first has emerged victorious in only 9 matches, while the chasing team has won 17 times. As the surface quality tends to improve with time, the team that opts to bowl first is likely to have an edge over the opposing team. Therefore, choosing to bowl first may be the more favorable option for the teams in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between West Indies Women and Ireland Women is scheduled to be held at Newlands, Cape Town. The weather forecast predicts that the day will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 24°C. Although the chances of rain during the match are currently low, it is expected to be a windy day, with gusts blowing at speeds exceeding 43 km/h.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women team squad: Shemaine Campbelle(W), Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews(C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams(W), Djenaba Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Ghaznavi, Shamilia Connell.

West Indies Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews Captain Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Chesham Nation Batsman Zaid James All-Rounder Sharmila Connell Bowler Stefanie Taylor All-Rounder Shemaine Campbelle All-Rounder Shaker Selman Bowler Chinelle Henry All-Rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Shabika Ghaznavi All-Rounder

West Indies Women Team Form

The West Indies Women's Cricket Team is going through a rough patch, having lost five T20Is in a row. With two losses in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, they are eager to end their losing streak. However, their chances of winning the tournament are slim due to their inconsistent form in recent matches. The team has been struggling to find their footing and has faced numerous defeats against top teams like Australia, England, and India.

Bowling has been below par for the team during this tournament and only their skipper Matthews has done a significant job in batting. She scored 42 runs in the game against England. Shemaine accompanied her well, but no other batter looked very threatening.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Team Squad: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron.

Ireland Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Laura Delany Captain Mary Waldron Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batsman Louise Little Batsman Cara Murray Bowler Eimear Richardson All-Rounder Orla Prendergast All-Rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Leah Paul All-Rounder Sophie MacMahon All-Rounder Shauna Kavanagh Batsman

Ireland Women Team Form

The Ireland Women's Cricket Team is facing a tough challenge in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup. Despite winning two of their last five T20I matches, they have suffered comprehensive defeats to England Women and Pakistan Women in the current tournament. As a result, the team is expected to make changes in all departments leading up to their upcoming match.

The Ireland Women's cricket team is well-equipped with competent players who can perform well in both batting and bowling. Laura Delany, the seasoned captain of the team, is a capable batswoman who can lead her team to success. Additionally, Shauna Kavanagh is a valuable all-rounder who can make significant contributions both offensively and defensively.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

West Indies Women's team has a clear upper hand against Ireland Women's team in their head-to-head record, having won all four of their previous encounters. Ireland Women's team is still searching for their first T20I victory against the strong West Indies Women's team. The first match between the two sides took place in 2008, followed by a three-match series in 2019, but they have not played against each other since then.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

The upcoming match between the West Indies Women team and the Ireland Women's team is expected to be a closely contested affair, with both teams striving to secure their first win in the competition. West Indies has been in good touch lately and is considered the favorite with odds of 1.45. However, the Ireland team, with odds of 1.95, has shown potential in their recent matches.

West Indies Women Betting Odds - 1.45

Ireland Women Betting Odds - 1.95

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsman

Hayley Matthews has been one of the most consistent performers for the West Indies Women's team in the past year. In just 15 innings, she has scored a total of 360 runs at an impressive average of around 25. During their match against England Women, Matthews showed her fine form by scoring 42 runs off 32 deliveries at the top of the order, giving her team some stability before they faced a middle-order collapse.

Top Batter Bets for Hayley Matthews - 2.25

Gaby Lewis is a key player in the Irish Women's cricket team due to her consistent performances and reliability with the bat. She has been an asset to the team, especially in crucial moments. In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, she has made valuable contributions with the bat, starting her campaign on a stable note against Eng-W.

Top Batter Bets for Gaby Lewis - 2.65

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowlers

Chinelle Henry has been one of the standout performers in the WI-W bowling lineup with her excellent economy rate and wicket-taking ability. With an economy rate of just under 6.7 runs per over, Henry has been able to put the brakes on the opposition's scoring rate. Her strike rate of 27.3 shows that she is capable of taking wickets at crucial junctures of the game. In the opening game against Eng-W, Henry picked up two vital wickets and was the only bowler who looked threatening.

Top Bowler Bets for Chinelle Henry - 2.40

Arlene Kelly is undoubtedly one of the most valuable players for the Irish Women's Cricket Team. With her impressive performances in recent times, Kelly has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for Ire-W. In the last year alone, she has taken 22 T20I wickets in just 17 innings at a record-breaking average of 15.40. She also has an economy rate of just 5.9.

Top Bowler Bets for Arlene Kelly - 2.40