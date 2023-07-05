WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction WI 83 % Chance of Winning IRL 17 % Bet Now! The Irish Women had a disappointing ODI series on their tour to the West Indies. They faced a clean sweep with 2-0. They lost the first ODI with 58 runs and after rain washed the second ODI they were defeated with 6 wickets in the third ODI. Now both the teams will lock horns in a 3 match T20 series. The action will begin from 5th July at the same Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. Last time both the teams faced each other in the T20 world cup on 17 Feb 2023, in this match WI women defeated Irish Women with 6 wickets. Ireland women would like to win at least one T20 match for their pride.

Facts

Ireland women faced the clean sweep with 2-0 in recently concluded One Day International series.

In the previous encounters, both the teams faced each other 5 times in which WI women won all the five matches.

Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews are in brilliant form for the West Indies. Team may hope for good runs from their bats.

Gaby Lewis, who has participated in 14 games and has an average of 46.69, will be Ireland's go-to player. She played a smashing innings of 95 runs in the third ODI.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning

Ireland is still in search of their first T20 victory against Wi women. Statistics are in favor of West Indies and they are playing at their home ground so Carebian women will look at the local advantage as well. West Indies women have 90% winning chances in this match.

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West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the first ODI West Indies Women won the toss and decided to bat first. Thanks to brilliant innings of captain Hayley Matthews’s 109 runs on 106 balls and half centuries of Shemaine Campbelle and Stefanie Taylor West Indies put a challenging total of 297 runs on the board with the loss of 6 wickets. Facing the target of 298 runs, with the help of good innings such as Gaby Lewis (83 runs), Orla Prendergast (37 runs) and Laura Delany (40 runs) Ireland moved towards target but disappointing performance of middle order kept them 58 runs behind of target.

Second ODI was a rain washed game where Ireland lost 5 wickets on just 36 runs. In the third ODI Irish women decided to bat first after winning the toss. Thanks to the 95 run inning of Gaby Lewis they put 203 runs on the board, which was not a decent total according to the pitch. In result, West Indies women achieved the target in just 41 overs with the help of brilliant half centuries of Stefanie Taylor (79 runs) and Chinelle Henry (53 runs).

After the ODI series, both the teams will have their eyes on the top performers of that series to score in T20 as well. Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany are the best players from the ODI and good betting options for the T20s as well.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

Having an eye on the recently concluded ODI series, the pitch is favoring the batters, except the second match where Ireland lost their 5 wickets in just 36 runs. There is not much grass on the pitch and the ball is coming to the bat very nicely. Seamers may be a threat for the batsmen. After winning the toss, teams will not hesitate to bat first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a partially cloudy day on Wednesday here at St. Lucia but we hope there will be no rain. Temperature will be around 31 degree celsius with the 75% humidity. Wind speed is expected to be near about 31 KMPH.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hayley Matthews (c) All Rounder Rashada Williams (wk) Batsman Shemaine Campbelle All Rounder Chinelle Henry All Rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All Rounder Zaida James All Rounder Afy Fletcher All Rounder Stafanie Taylor All Rounder Qiana Joseph All Rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies women have a high momentum as they whitewashed the visitors with 2-0 in ODIs. After facing a defeat against England, the team is playing very good cricket. Players like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, and Stafanie Taylor are in excellent form on their home pitch. They have an edge against Ireland Women since they keep an eye on the score and play at home.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Leah Paul All Rounder Gaby Lewis Batsman Amy Hunter Batsman Laura Delany (c) All Rounder Mary Waldron (wk) Batsman Orla Prendergast All Rounder Eimear Richardson All Rounder Sophie MacMahon All Rounder Ava Canning Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Ireland Women Team Form

Except Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis no Irish player is in good form. Their dependency on both the players is resulting in their loss. Other team members should play some responsible cricket at the Caribbean pitches, especially the middle order. Recent records are also in not their favor.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 5 T20 matches, In all the matches Ireland women faced the defeat.

Total T20 Matches played –5

West Indies Women won – 5

Ireland Women won – 0

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.20, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.36.

West Indies Women to win @ 1.20

Ireland Women to win @ 4.36

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen

Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor are the key batsmen for the West Indies point of view. They both in excellent form, Hayley Matthews scored 118 runs off 106 balls in the second ODI. Stafanie Taylor played a crucial role in West Indies’s victory with her 79 runs in the last ODI.

Laura Delany scored 40 runs in the first ODI. Gaby Lewis is outstanding throughout the ODI series. She smashed 83 and 95 runs in her last two matches respectively. Ireland will rely on these two experienced batters.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler

All rounder Afy Fletcher picked 5 wickets and Hayley Matthewsgrabbed 4 wickets in the ODI series. They both have impressed with their line and length as well as economical spells.

Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly will take the bowling command for Ireland. They both have economical bowling spells throughout the ODI series.